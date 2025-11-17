MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the 2026 MG ZS, which is priced from $25,888 drive away for the new Vibe Turbo+ variant and adds a new turbocharged engine.

The ZS Hybrid+ is still available, and has seen minor software changes to improve its driving experience.

Central to the upgraded MY26 MG ZS range is the 125kW/275Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that used to be limited to upper-spec variants in the range. Now, all petrol ZS models feature it as standard and for less money than before, priced from $25,888 drive away for the Vibe model.

The other available drivetrain in the ZS, the 158kW 1.5-litre Hybrid+, now features updated software and other changes. According to MG, it delivers “greater power, stronger performance over 4000 rpm, smoother take-off and quieter cruising for real-world gains”. Drivers should expected more control in town, smooth performance on the highway, and extra punch with innovative two-speed transition technology allowing high-speed efficiency, according to MG.

4

Other changes to the MY26 MG ZS range include tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment for the whole range and a front-centre airbag for the whole range.

“Our philosophy with the MG ZS MY26 Vibe variant was simple: end the compromise,” said Kevin Gannon, Business Director of MG Motor Australia. “The new MG ZS MY26 range raises the bar when you think in terms of bang for your buck and fun factor in the compact SUV segment in Australia. Offering our potent 1.5L turbo engine in our most affordable Vibe variant gives the best power and performance for the price.”

2026 MG ZS pricing (drive away):