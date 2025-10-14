MG Motor Australia has unveiled the HS Hybrid+, a new hybrid version of its popular mid-size SUV that combines a turbocharged petrol engine with upgraded electric power for improved performance and efficiency.

Priced from $40,990 driveaway, the HS Hybrid+ enters the growing hybrid SUV segment as one of the most affordable options on the Australian market. The model introduces a new hybrid system that blends everyday practicality with stronger electric assistance for urban and highway driving.

Under the bonnet, the HS Hybrid+ pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 146kW electric motor, producing a combined output of 165kW and 340Nm. Power is delivered through a two-speed transmission, designed to enhance responsiveness at low speeds and efficiency during cruising. MG claims this makes it one of the most powerful hybrids in its class.

Fuel economy is rated at 5.2L/100km (combined) and 4.2L/100km in urban conditions on the NEDC cycle, with the hybrid system’s regenerative braking and thermal management further improving efficiency.

A key innovation is the vehicle’s 1.83kWh liquid-cooled battery, which MG says provides better heat management than traditional air-cooled systems, offering improved performance and reliability in hot Australian conditions.

Beyond its hybrid technology, the HS Hybrid+ carries a series of comfort and design upgrades. The model features 19-inch alloy wheels, a 2765mm wheelbase, and revised exterior styling. Inside, the cabin includes premium materials, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a spacious layout offering 507 litres of boot space, expanding to 1484 litres with the rear seats folded.

The HS Hybrid+ continues MG’s move toward electrification while maintaining the brand’s focus on value and practicality. It sits alongside the company’s growing hybrid and electric lineup, which includes the ZS EV and MG4.

The vehicle is covered by MG’s 10-year warranty when serviced through its national dealer network and includes roadside assistance for the warranty’s duration.

The MG HS Hybrid+ is available now through MG dealerships across Australia, marking another step in the brand’s transition toward more efficient, electrified vehicles tailored to local conditions.