MG Motor Australia has announced a new special offer, with 1000kWh of free charging through the Evie Networks public charging network now included with every one of its electric vehicles sold until December 31 2025. Aimed at “further supporting Australians in their transition to electric driving”, the free charging offer even includes the brand’s new premium IM range that only launched locally recently.

Available on all MG4, MGS5 EV, Cyberster and IM5 and IM6 models, 1000kWh of free charging gives MG EV buyers at least 10 full charges free of charge, or in the case of the entry-level MG4 and MGS5 EV, around 20.

Depending on the car and its energy consumption, that’s at least 5500km of driving without paying for propulsion.

The MG charging voucher gives buyers access to one of the largest EV charger networks in Australia, with over 300 Evie charging sites nationally and more being launched every week.

According to MG, Evie was chosen for this offer because of its technology-first approach to convenience: its innovative ‘Autocharge’ feature means drivers can simply plug in and charge instantly.

Drive away pricing for the electric MG range starts at $37,990 for the entry-level MG4 Excite 51, ranging to $40,990 for the MGS5 EV and $60,990 for both the IM5 and IM6. The Cyberster is priced from $99,900 plus on-road costs.

The MG Evie charging voucher offer is available to eligible private buyers and fleet customers who purchase a fully electric MG Motor vehicle between October 1 and December 31, 2025. The offer excludes government, rental and rideshare vehicles.