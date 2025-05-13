Things we like Strong value for money

Larger size unlocks more practicality

Fun rear-wheel drive chassis Not so much A longer range version would be a great addition…

As would the 170kW version sold in the UK

No spare wheel or front boot

Rating

The MG ZS EV was one of the first electric small SUVs sold in Australia when it arrived back in 2020. Priced from $44,990 plus on-road costs upon its release, the ZS EV cost significantly less than its Hyundai Kona Electric main rival and sold well. The ZS EV entered run out last year and now, its replacement has arrived with a new name and a broader range of talents. Enter the MGS5 EV.

Larger, better equipped and – predictably – more expensive than the ZS EV it replaces, the MGS5 EV is based on the same platform as the popular MG4 small car and offers range of up to 430km. It’s keenly priced from $40,490 drive away and is well equipped, even at the entry level Excite. Is it the electric small SUV to buy? We were given a preview first drive to find out.

Price and equipment

Pricing for the MGS5 EV starts at $40,490 drive away with two available battery sizes – 49kWh and 62kWh – and two models: entry-level Excite and the top-spec Essence that we tested, equipped with the larger battery.

Excite 49kWh $40,490 Essence 49kWh $42,990 Excite 62kWh $44,990 Essence 62kWh $47,990

MGS5 EV Excite standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Keyless entry and start

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Roof rails

Single-zone automatic climate control

Cloth upholstery

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

12.8-inch touchscreen with live services

Satellite navigation

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

3x USB ports

DAB+ digital radio

Four-speaker sound system

Vehicle-to-load functionality

Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert with braking

Reversing camera

Rear parking sensors

Alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

Driver attention alert

Auto high beam

MGS5 EV Essence model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Heated leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather trim

Electric driver’s seat

Heated front seats

Power tailgate with kick-to-open functionality

Two extra speakers (six in total)

Auto-folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

360-degree camera

Wireless phone charger

Online entertainment services

Performance, range and charging

The MGS5 EV is available with either a 49kWh LFP battery or a larger 62kWh one for up to 430km of driving range (WLTP). That claim is for the Excite 62kWh with its larger battery and smaller wheels, with the Essence 49kWh and its smaller battery and larger wheels sporting a lower claimed range of 335km.

The smaller battery can charge at up to 120kW and the larger one 150kW for a 30 to 80 per cent charge time in as little as 19 minutes. Both models use a 125kW/250Nm rear-mounted electric motor and hit 100km/h in as little as 8.0 seconds, and a top speed of 170km/h.

On the road

Using the same ‘Modular Scalable Platform’ that underpins the MG4 and Cyberster, the MGS5 EV impresses from behind the wheel with a comfortable and refined driving experience that will suit its target market perfectly. Like the MG4, the MGS5 EV is rear-wheel drive and that gives it a dynamic edge over the BYD Atto 3. Thanks to its extra size and taller body, it’s not quite as dynamic as the fun MG4, but it’s still capable of putting a smile on your face. The ride quality is a touch firm over low speed bumps, but softens up nicely at higher speeds.

As with the MG4, there are multiple brake regenerative modes and driving modes to best suit a driver’s taste with low, medium, high, one-pedal and adaptive modes for the regen, and brake feel is stronger than the MG4. Put the drive mode into sport and the full 125kW is unleashed, but even in eco mode with its dulled performance for extra range, the S5 feels more than quick enough.

One area where MG has listened to customers is with the active safety features on the MGS5 EV. It’s fully featured across the range, with kit like AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition standard on all models – and they all work better than before.

In particular, the lane keeping assistance is less sensitive and the adaptive cruise control more accurate. The traffic sign recognition is still incorrect at times and can be annoying, but a screen shortcut to ‘MG Pilot Custom’ to pre-set safety settings – which must occur every time you turn the car on, thanks to ANCAP – has made it far easier to switch it off.

Interior comfort, practicality and boot space

The interior of the MGS5 EV is warm, good quality and inviting, more so than the MG4 with its dark and sporty interior. The materials used are higher quality, with plenty of soft touch materials around – even on the centre console where you rest your knee – while it’s also more practical with a big centre tunnel with ample storage underneath, a big box underneath the central armrest and big door bins.

Centre of the interior is a 12.8-inch touchscreen with plenty of features, including wireless smartphone mirroring – in a first for the brand – and satellite navigation with live traffic updates. Buyers can also access the company’s ‘iSmart’ smartphone app to check its location, charging status and pre-heat/cool the cabin. In the upper-spec Essence, apps such as Spotify, YouTube and TikTok can also be downloaded for more entertainment options and you can even access features like weather.

It uses a higher-quality screen than the MG4 and further improves on that car with a set of dials and rocker switches for the temperature, volume and fan control below the screen. This makes it far easier to change the temperature on the move, while features such as the heated seats and steering wheel in the Essence are permanently located at the bottom of the touchscreen and not hidden in a menu. In this modern age of massive screens and no physical buttons to control them, it’s exactly how all new cars should be.

Visibility in the MGS5 EV is good with ample side and rear vision, while the mirrors are a good size as well. Front seat comfort gets a tick as well, though the seat bases are a bit soft. The driving position is quite adjustable, though under-thigh angle adjustment for the driver’s seat would add further.

The rear seat of the MGS5 EV is spacious for its size and two taller adults will be comfortable as it has ample leg- and headroom. The amenities in the rear include door and map pockets, air vents, a single USB-C charging port and a central armrest with cupholders. There are also two ISOFIX points and three top-tether points for child seats, and the rear doors open wide for easier access, like when child seats need to be installed.

The boot of the MGS5 EV measures a healthy 453 litres with the seats up, and 1441L with them folded, which is much larger than the Kona Electric’s 407L/1241L boot. The boot features side storage, a dual-level boot floor, some hooks for hanging bags, the rear seats fold flat and in the Essence, a quick electric tailgate. Like most EVs, however, there’s no spare wheel, just a tyre repair kit, and no front boot either.

Service and warranty

As with other new MG products, the MGS5 EV is covered by an awesome 10-year/250,000km warranty with roadside assistance for the same length of time.

Servicing details are yet to be revealed, but based on the MG4, it’ll likely feature long two-year service intervals and cheap pricing.

Verdict: Should I buy a 2025 MGS5 EV?

The MGS5 EV highlights MG’s continued ability to make a good car, and this is one of its best yet. Taking the platform that underpins the MG4 and adding extra practicality is a recipe for success. The MGS5 EV also builds onto the MG4 with a higher quality and more spacious interior, while it’s also clear that MG has listened to critics and made the infotainment system easier to use and more feature-packed.

While we’re yet to get proper efficiency readings for a proper range test, the MGS5 EV impresses on the road with solid dynamics and a comfortable driving experience. MG’s active safety features have also been improved and overall, it’s a strong all-rounder that we’re keen to test further. Based on this first brief drive, the MGS5 EV will sell well in Australia, and is well worth consideration.

MGS5 EV rivals

Kia EV3

BYD Atto 3

Hyundai Kona Electric