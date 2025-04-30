MG Motor Australia has revealed launch dates and pricing for its new, all-electric MGS5 EV – one of a number of upcoming launches for the brand.
The MGS5 EV Excite 49kWh will be priced from $40,490 drive away with prospective customers able to pre-order now before deliveries are expected as early as May.
Replacing the smaller and cheaper ZS EV in the range, the MGS5 will be offered in two specifications and two battery sizes with up to 430km of range (WLTP).
Debuting at the Melbourne Motor Show earlier this month alongside the U9 ute, the MGS5 uses the same platform as the popular MG4 hatchback and will be available with either 49kWh battery or 62kWh LFP battery sizes.
The claimed WLTP range for the 49kWh battery is between 335km and 340km, with the larger 62kWh unit giving a range of between 425km and 430km. The smaller battery can charge at up to 120kW and the larger one 150kW for a 30 to 80 per cent charge time in as little as 19 minutes.
Both models use a 125kW/250Nm rear-mounted electric motor and sprint to 100km/h in as little as 8.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 170km/h.
Measuring 4476mm long, 1849mm wide, 1621mm tall and riding on a 2730mm long wheelbase, the MGS5’s boot measures 453 litres with the seats up and 1441L with them folded.
2025 MGS5 pricing (drive away):
|Excite 49kWh
|$40,490
|Essence 49kWh
|$42,990
|Excite 62kWh
|$44,990
|Essence 62kWh
|$47,990
2025 MGS5 Excite standard equipment:
- 17-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Keyless entry and start
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Roof rails
- Single-zone automatic climate control
- Cloth upholstery
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.8-inch touchscreen with live services
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 3x USB ports
- DAB+ digital radio
- Four-speaker sound system
- Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert with braking
- Reversing camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Alarm
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Driver attention alert
- Auto high beam
MGS5 Essence model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Synthetic leather trim
- Electric driver’s seat
- Heated front seats
- Power tailgate with kick-to-open functionality
- Two extra speakers (six in total)
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Rear privacy glass
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless phone charger
- Online entertainment services
The MGS5 will launch into local MG dealerships next month and pre-orders are now open.