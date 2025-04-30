MG Motor Australia has revealed launch dates and pricing for its new, all-electric MGS5 EV – one of a number of upcoming launches for the brand.

The MGS5 EV Excite 49kWh will be priced from $40,490 drive away with prospective customers able to pre-order now before deliveries are expected as early as May.

Replacing the smaller and cheaper ZS EV in the range, the MGS5 will be offered in two specifications and two battery sizes with up to 430km of range (WLTP).

Debuting at the Melbourne Motor Show earlier this month alongside the U9 ute, the MGS5 uses the same platform as the popular MG4 hatchback and will be available with either 49kWh battery or 62kWh LFP battery sizes.

The claimed WLTP range for the 49kWh battery is between 335km and 340km, with the larger 62kWh unit giving a range of between 425km and 430km. The smaller battery can charge at up to 120kW and the larger one 150kW for a 30 to 80 per cent charge time in as little as 19 minutes.

Both models use a 125kW/250Nm rear-mounted electric motor and sprint to 100km/h in as little as 8.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 170km/h.

Measuring 4476mm long, 1849mm wide, 1621mm tall and riding on a 2730mm long wheelbase, the MGS5’s boot measures 453 litres with the seats up and 1441L with them folded.

2025 MGS5 pricing (drive away):

Excite 49kWh $40,490 Essence 49kWh $42,990 Excite 62kWh $44,990 Essence 62kWh $47,990

2025 MGS5 Excite standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Keyless entry and start

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Roof rails

Single-zone automatic climate control

Cloth upholstery

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

12.8-inch touchscreen with live services

Satellite navigation

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

3x USB ports

DAB+ digital radio

Four-speaker sound system

Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert with braking

Reversing camera

Rear parking sensors

Alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

Driver attention alert

Auto high beam

MGS5 Essence model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Heated leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather trim

Electric driver’s seat

Heated front seats

Power tailgate with kick-to-open functionality

Two extra speakers (six in total)

Auto-folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

360-degree camera

Wireless phone charger

Online entertainment services

The MGS5 will launch into local MG dealerships next month and pre-orders are now open.