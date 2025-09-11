MG Motor Australia has announced a major reduction in servicing costs for its new QS seven-seat SUV, a move set to save owners thousands of dollars across the vehicle’s lifetime.

The revised costs apply immediately, with MG Motor Business Director Kevin Gannon saying the decision reflects the brand’s focus on value. “We always look to provide leading value, and these changes will ensure the QS provides unmatched value to motorists,” he said.

Launched in June, the QS has quickly gained traction with families thanks to its spacious interior and flexible third row. MG says the updated servicing structure not only benefits customers but also supports its dealer service centres.

The QS remains MG’s flagship family SUV, and the lower service costs are expected to strengthen its appeal further in Australia’s competitive seven-seat market.

For the MG QS Excite, the first year service is priced at $299, followed by $399 in the second year. Over five years, servicing totals $1,995, climbing to $2,693 across seven years.

For the MG QS Essence, the costs are identical in the first two years – $299 in year one and $399 in year two. The five-year total is also $1,995, with the seven-year figure reaching $2,893 due to slightly higher later service charges.