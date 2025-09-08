MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its first-ever ute, the MGU9, confirming three trim levels – Explore, Explore X and Explore Pro – for both the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Prices will range between $55,000 and $65,000 AUD in Australia and $65,000 to $75,000 NZD in New Zealand. MG says the model has been benchmarked specifically for Australasian conditions, blending the toughness expected of a ute with the technology and comfort more typical of modern SUVs.

Kevin Gannon, MG Motor Australia’s Business Director, said the line-up was created to appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers. “With the MGU9 range we’ve created a vehicle line-up that combines comfort, capability, and innovation in equal measure,” he said. “From refined ride comfort and advanced safety features to smart design touches that make life easier, the MGU9 proves that Australians no longer have to choose between practicality and innovation when looking for their next ute.”

The MGU9 interior emphasises flexibility, with up to 32 storage spaces and MultiFold seating upholstered in premium vegan leather. The rear seats fold completely flat, creating a cabin-to-tub pass-through when paired with MG’s optional Smart Hatch system. The front passenger seat can also fold back to form an extended flat surface for resting or transporting long items.

The Smart Hatch, standard on the Explore Pro, allows the rear cabin window to retract electronically, further increasing load-carrying versatility and demonstrating MG’s push towards customer-focused features.

Inside, the cabin adopts a cockpit-inspired layout, highlighted by an aircraft-style gear selector. The infotainment system, with a horizontal screen layout and vertical air vents, supports voice activation, allowing drivers to keep hands on the wheel. Storage is neatly integrated into the centre console, with a sliding compartment and hidden cupholders.

The MGU9’s official launch for Australia and New Zealand will be detailed in coming months, with final pricing, delivery schedules and warranty information still to be confirmed. Customers can secure a vehicle now via mgmotor.com.au or through their local dealership.

MG says the MGU9 range is designed to meet the needs of both commercial operators and private buyers seeking a practical yet comfortable ute for family, work and recreational use.