MG Motor Australia has revealed a major engineering development for its soon-to-launch MGU9 dual-cab ute, confirming that it will debut with a unique multi-link rear suspension system designed specifically for Australian conditions.

The model will officially launch in mid-September, with first showroom arrivals to follow shortly after.

Unlike the rear leaf-spring setup found on the LDV T60 Max and its Chinese-market twin, the LDV Terron 9, MG has opted to fit Australian-delivered versions of the MGU9 with a more advanced suspension arrangement.

Multi-link systems are typically reserved for performance cars and premium SUVs, allowing each rear wheel to move independently for reduced noise and vibration, better grip and improved cornering stability.

MG says the locally developed suspension has been benchmarked and tested extensively across highways, regional roads, construction sites and off-road trails to ensure it can meet the demands of Australian drivers. The brand believes this feature will set the MGU9 apart in the competitive ute market by balancing payload stability with ride comfort.

Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia and New Zealand, said the project was driven by an understanding of local expectations. “We researched the Australian market significantly for our MGU9 product, and we share Australia’s love for the outdoor, sport and adventure lifestyle. But often the utes they drive just don’t offer the comfort they want or deserve,” he said. “I wanted to offer a ute with no compromise on driving comfort or capability, and we’ve done this by engineering our multi-link rear suspension platform specifically for the demands of our local drivers.”

The key benefits, according to MG, include enhanced comfort through better absorption of bumps, greater cornering stability and reduced body roll, improved traction under all conditions, and a versatile balance between on-road refinement and off-road toughness.

The MGU9 will also arrive with a robust chassis and powerful drivetrain, designed to provide both work-ready durability and passenger-friendly comfort. MG says the ute’s arrival underlines its ambition to break into Australia’s top five automotive brands in the near term.