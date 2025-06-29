LDV has launched its new Terron 9 ute in Australia. Available in two models in a single dual-cab bodystyle, the Terron 9 is priced from $50,990 drive away for ABN holders and will sit above the existing T60 ute in the LDV line-up. The Terron 9 features a new 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and can tow the benchmark 3500kg braked trailer.
The LDV Terron 9 range uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 163kW of power (@ 3800rpm) and 520Nm of torque (from 1500rpm to 2500rpm) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. It’s rated 7.9L/100km for combined fuel consumption.
Measuring 5500mm long, 1997mm wide, 1874mm tall and riding on a 3300mm long wheelbase, the Terron 9 is 130mm longer, 79mm wider, 10mm less tall and rides on a 30mm-longer wheelbase than a Ford Ranger.
The Terron 9 is rated to tow a 3500kg braked trailer, its GVM is 3500kg and its GCM is 6500kg. The Terron 9 is covered by a seven-year/200,000km warranty and its service intervals are annual/10,000km for the first year and then every 15,000km afterwards.
“We want to make sure when a ute buyer walks into an LDV showroom, we have a vehicle that offers value across a range of price points,” said the General Manager of LDV Australia, Dinesh Chinnappa. “We are not going to leave our traditional ute buyers behind. Rather, the LDV Terron ute series will broaden our offering across the ute segment.
LDV Terron 9 pricing (drive away):
|Origin
|$50,990 drive away (ABN), $53,674 drive away (retail)
|Evolve
|$55,990 drive away (ABN), $58,937 drive away (retail)
LDV Terron 9 launch offer at participating dealers:
|Origin
|$49,990 drive away (ABN)
|Evolve
|$54,990 drive away (ABN)
LDV Terron 9 Origin standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size alloy spare wheel
- Automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Black roof rails
- Tow bar and wiring harness
- Spray-in bed liner
- Side steps
- Tailgate with spring lift assistance
- Dual 12.3-inch widescreen digital displays
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Four-speaker sound system
- 4x USB charging ports
Terron 9 Origin safety equipment:
- 7x airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure warning with lane keeping assistance
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Door exit warning
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
Terron 9 Evolve model adds:
- 8-speaker JBL sound system
- 8-way electric front seat adjustment
- Heated and ventilated front seats with massaging functionality
- Heated rear seats
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Front and rear differential locks
- Trailer reversing assistance
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Interior ambient lighting
- Cargo bed lighting
- Cargo rails
The LDV Terron 9 is now on sale in LDV dealerships, with deliveries due to commence soon.