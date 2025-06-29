LDV has launched its new Terron 9 ute in Australia. Available in two models in a single dual-cab bodystyle, the Terron 9 is priced from $50,990 drive away for ABN holders and will sit above the existing T60 ute in the LDV line-up. The Terron 9 features a new 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine and can tow the benchmark 3500kg braked trailer.

The LDV Terron 9 range uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 163kW of power (@ 3800rpm) and 520Nm of torque (from 1500rpm to 2500rpm) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. It’s rated 7.9L/100km for combined fuel consumption.

Measuring 5500mm long, 1997mm wide, 1874mm tall and riding on a 3300mm long wheelbase, the Terron 9 is 130mm longer, 79mm wider, 10mm less tall and rides on a 30mm-longer wheelbase than a Ford Ranger.

The Terron 9 is rated to tow a 3500kg braked trailer, its GVM is 3500kg and its GCM is 6500kg. The Terron 9 is covered by a seven-year/200,000km warranty and its service intervals are annual/10,000km for the first year and then every 15,000km afterwards.

“We want to make sure when a ute buyer walks into an LDV showroom, we have a vehicle that offers value across a range of price points,” said the General Manager of LDV Australia, Dinesh Chinnappa. “We are not going to leave our traditional ute buyers behind. Rather, the LDV Terron ute series will broaden our offering across the ute segment.

LDV Terron 9 pricing (drive away):

Origin $50,990 drive away (ABN), $53,674 drive away (retail) Evolve $55,990 drive away (ABN), $58,937 drive away (retail)

LDV Terron 9 launch offer at participating dealers:

Origin $49,990 drive away (ABN) Evolve $54,990 drive away (ABN)

LDV Terron 9 Origin standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels with a full-size alloy spare wheel

Automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Black roof rails

Tow bar and wiring harness

Spray-in bed liner

Side steps

Tailgate with spring lift assistance

Dual 12.3-inch widescreen digital displays

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four-speaker sound system

4x USB charging ports

Terron 9 Origin safety equipment:

7x airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure warning with lane keeping assistance

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Door exit warning

Tyre pressure monitoring

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Terron 9 Evolve model adds:

8-speaker JBL sound system

8-way electric front seat adjustment

Heated and ventilated front seats with massaging functionality

Heated rear seats

20-inch alloy wheels

Front and rear differential locks

Trailer reversing assistance

Auto-folding mirrors

Interior ambient lighting

Cargo bed lighting

Cargo rails

The LDV Terron 9 is now on sale in LDV dealerships, with deliveries due to commence soon.