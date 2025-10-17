The speed with which Chinese manufacturing can bring new technology to a model, or that model to market, is staggering. Say what you like about challenger brands from that part of the world, but the pace of change and development, is unlike anything the automotive industry has ever seen.

The latest model to land on Australian shores from a surging MG is the newest version of the established HS medium SUV, the 2026 HS Hybrid+, promising real world hybrid efficiency and driving ease, ensuring you can slice a fair wedge out of your weekly fuel bill. Blow for blow, if you’re comparing two vehicles in the same segment, the non-hybrid version would use 40-50 per cent more fuel to do the same job. Switch to a hybrid therefore, and you’re taking half as much money out of your pocket each time you fill up.

And, importantly, you don’t need to change anything about the way you drive. There’s no new behaviour to learn, no charging hardware required at home, and perhaps most importantly, no reliance on public charging infrastructure either. Just do what you’ve always done while using a lot less fuel.

On paper, then, the specs of the new HS Hybrid+ look spot on for the intended buyer. The 1.5-litre petrol four cylinder has combined outputs of 165kW and 340Nm and uses a claimed 5.2L/100km on the combined NEDC cycle. On test, covering just beyond 200km, we saw live figures at cruising speeds as low as 4.0L/100km, while our average rounded out at 4.9L/100km. Our specific 90km urban run, with no highway and an average speed of 48km/h, netted an impressive indicated average of just 4.3L/100km. In short, it is as efficient as MG claims it is.

As impressive as the efficiency is, the price is even more of a highlight, launching with drive away pricing of $40,990 for the Excite model grade and $44,990 drive away in Essence guise. Buy a new Hybrid+ before November 2, and MG will throw in a $1000 fuel voucher – which will take you a while to work through given how efficient this HS is. Keep in mind, you will need to use premium fuel for the Hybrid+, which means 95 RON Is a minimum.

This segment is overflowing in Australia with the likes of RAV4, CR-V, Tucson, Sportage, X-Trail, Haval H6, and Forester all now offering hybrids of varying grades and efficiency, and all attempting to dominate the sales charts. It’s fair to say, though, that such sharp pricing should see MG make a decent impact in the category.

The Hybrid+ is available as a front-wheel drive only, unlike segment favourite RAV4, which is available in AWD form. Do you need AWD in this segment? Not really, and certainly not if you do most or all of your driving around town.

MG quotes a tare weight of 1656kg, and the battery size is 1.83kWh. Key to the efficiency of the energy storage and usage is the water-cooled battery, which according to MG, lifts the battery’s efficiency by a whopping 300 per cent compared with an air-cooled system.

This petrol version of the HS gets a five-star ANCAP safety rating from 2024 testing, but this model hasn’t been tested as yet. You do get a 10-year/250,000km warranty if you service the vehicle within MG’s dealer network. If you don’t, it’s a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. There’s also capped price servicing, that covers the first seven years and a service is required every 12 months or 15,000km.

Our brief, first test drive, illustrates some impressive polish to the HS performance. Some of the electric driver aids are a little too enthusiastic (though not manic), and we’d prefer more physical buttons for controls like audio volume, for example, but there is little to gripe about.

The infotainment system worked well for us on test, the smartphone connection was reliable, the screens easy to read and the graphics clear. Sometimes the touch response wasn’t as snappy as we’d like, but again, that’s nit picking. Call clarity was also excellent on test and the driver display is customisable to display what you want to look at.

The most impressive element of the drive experience is how quiet and refined it is. Bump absorption is excellent, and the suspension never struggles to deal with even the worst of the urban road network. Even repeated corrugated stretches don’t unsettle the suspension. That premium feel extends to the lack of wind and tyre noise entering the cabin. It really is an enjoyable place to spend some time whether you’re crawling around town or cruising on the highway.

The brakes worked well, the steering was nicely weighted and the turning circle was effective for tight city work as well. The rear-view camera offered up a clear image when you’re moving around at low speed parking, too. We didn’t test the second row extensively, but the 2765mm wheelbase means you get plenty of cabin space and there is appreciable legroom even behind a tall driver. Likewise the luggage area which expands from 507 litres to 1484 litres with the second row folded down.

On first impression, this a strong offering for MG in a crowded segment that gets ever more competitive by the month. With sharp pricing and solid standard equipment, it’s worth taking a look if you’re shopping in the medium SUV segment.

Specifications

Model MG HS Hybrid+ Essence Price $44,990 (DA) Body Five-door, five-seat SUV Drive Front-wheel drive Drivetrain 1.5L Turbo Petrol 4 Cylinder Battery 1.83kWh NCM lithium iron water cooled battery Power 165kW Torque 340Nm Transmission 2-Speed Hybrid Transmission Consumption 5.2L/100km, 1000km range (TNFC) Kerb weight 1656kg 0-100 TBC L/W/H/W-B 4670/1890/1655/2765mm Boot space 507L/1484L Warranty 7yr/unlimited km (min), 10yr/250,000km (conditional) Safety rating Not Tested (5 star ANCAP 2024)