The upcoming MGS6 EV has been accidentally uncovered – not through an official launch or press photos, but via Euro NCAP’s crash test footage, giving the world its first look at MG’s next all-electric SUV in rather dramatic fashion.

While it’s not the debut MG likely planned, there’s a silver lining: the new model achieved a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, performing strongly across all key categories. The S6 EV earned 92 per cent for adult occupant protection, 85 per cent for child occupant safety, 84 per cent for vulnerable road users, and 78 per cent for safety assist systems – an impressive result for the yet-to-be-announced model.

1

Stylistically, the S6 EV draws inspiration from the smaller MGS5 EV, but introduces several notable changes. It sports sharper headlights, revised front and rear bumpers, and a longer wheelbase. The rear design features a slimmer full-width light bar, chrome accents, and a faux diffuser, giving the SUV a more premium, athletic stance.

The extended overhang and boxier rear profile suggest a roomier cabin and larger cargo area compared with the S5 EV. Screenshots from the crash-test footage reveal a fully digital instrument cluster and a three-spoke steering wheel similar to MG’s current EV range, though the rest of the cabin remains under wraps. Expect a large central touchscreen in line with the brand’s latest design language.

MG hasn’t officially confirmed technical details, but the new model is expected to ride on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that also underpins the MG4 and S5 EV. This platform can accommodate wheelbases up to 3100mm, giving the S6 EV room for a larger battery – likely the 77kWh unit from the MG4 Extended Range.

1

Given that the S5 EV offers up to 480km on a charge, the S6 could push that figure closer to 550km, bringing it into competition with mid-size electric SUVs such as the Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID.4, and Nissan Ariya. Charging speeds should sit around 140–150kW, enabling a rapid 10–80 per cent top-up in about 30 minutes.

MG executives have previously hinted that the brand plans to expand into new SUV segments as part of its EV growth strategy. The S6 EV will likely sit above the S5 EV and below the upcoming IM6 SUV, targeting the popular C-segment category where models like the Renault Scenic E-Tech and VW ID.4 currently dominate.

According to sources in the UK, MG plans to offer three variants of the S6 EV when orders open towards the end of November. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but early indications suggest it will maintain MG’s reputation for strong value.

An Australian launch is expected in the next few months, following European deliveries. The addition of the S6 EV will give MG one of the most comprehensive electric SUV line-ups in the country, spanning from the affordable MG4 hatch to the larger IM6.