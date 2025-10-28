Chinese automaker Denza, a premium sub-brand jointly developed by BYD and Mercedes-Benz, has revealed early details of its first vehicles bound for Australia – the Denza B5 and Denza B8. The models are expected to arrive later this year, marking the brand’s local debut in the expanding plug-in hybrid SUV market.

Both vehicles are built on BYD’s DM-O (Dual Mode Offroad) platform, which pairs dual-motor all-wheel drive with BYD’s proprietary Blade Battery and an intelligent drivetrain designed for mixed on- and off-road conditions.

The B5 will launch in two grades – the standard model and the B5 Leopard, which gains additional off-road hardware. Both use a 425 kW, 760 Nm plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 31.8 kWh battery capable of around 90 km of electric-only driving (WLTP) and 100 kW DC fast charging.

The Leopard variant adds hydraulic adaptive suspension, front and rear locking differentials, and a 3,000 kg towing capacity, positioning it as a capable all-terrain alternative to traditional large SUVs. Both B5 models seat five and offer up to 1,064 litres of cargo space, with a 15.6-inch rotating central display, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and Nappa leather upholstery among the key cabin features. Safety technology includes a 360-degree camera system and 11 airbags.

Sitting above it, the Denza B8 will serve as the flagship, available in six-seat (6S) and seven-seat (7S) configurations. Both feature a 450 kW, 760 Nm dual-motor hybrid system, the same 31.8 kWh battery, and 120 kW DC fast charging, combined with a 91-litre fuel tank for extended touring range. The B8 can tow up to 3,500 kg, with hydraulic suspension standard across the range and front and rear diff locks on the 6S model.

Inside, the B8 adopts a luxury focus, with heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, soft-close doors, and an 18-speaker Devialet audio system. A small cooler/hotbox adds a practical touch for long trips.

Denza says expressions of interest are open now, with orders expected to begin in December ahead of local deliveries in 2025.

The brand’s launch signals another step in BYD’s rapid global expansion, this time targeting Australia’s growing demand for electrified, adventure-capable SUVs.