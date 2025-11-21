The first production car from Genesis’ new performance sub-brand Magma has been revealed and confirmed for Australian sales in early 2026. Borrowing much from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the new Genesis GV60 Magma has been revealed overnight, signalling a much racier future for the South Korean luxury brand as it launches its equivalent of BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

The GV60 Magma is a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model Y Performance, Alpine A390 and even the Porsche Macan Electric. It’s powered by the same dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-up found in the Ioniq 5 N.

With Boost mode activated, the car produces 478kW of power and 790Nm of torque – 20Nm more than the Ioniq 5 N. Combine that with its launch control, and the GV60 Magma will do 0-100km/h in close to three seconds and rocket to 200km/h in just 10.9 seconds. Top speed stands at 264km/h.

As well as the powertrain, the GV60 Magma has borrowed the virtual gearshift system from its siblings. This adjusts the e-motors’ output, torque delivery and regenerative braking so when the driver pulls the paddle behind the steering wheel it feels like they’re changing gears in a petrol-powered performance car – a feature we love in the Ioniq 5 N.

When you’re not trying to embarrass supercar owners away from the lights, the car’s two e-motors produce a combined 448kW of power and 740Nm of torque. A range figure hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we expect the 84kWh battery will be good for around 450km, while a maximum charging speed of 240kW means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take as little as 18 minutes.

There are three main drive modes: Sprint, GT and My. With My Mode, drivers can customise settings for the electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD), stability control system and other tech. There’s also a Drift mode, which adjusts the e-motors’ output and the e-LSD to make the car more rear-biased for better sliding, and a special Magma mode.

However, this car is not designed to be a total hooligan. Genesis says the GV60 Magma has been set up to deliver an ideal balance between cornering stability and ride comfort. The chassis features adaptive dampers, plus hydro-bushings to help absorb impacts from potholes and other road imperfections. It also uses active noise-cancelling technology, sound-insulating glass and reinforced door seals to create a serene environment, as you’d expect from a “luxury high-performance car”, which is how the brand describes the GV60 Magma.

Compared with the regular GV60, the suspension geometry and roll centre have been tweaked. Meanwhile, the braking system has been upgraded, including monoblock calipers and large-diameter discs up front that are apparently optimised for the car’s bespoke 21-inch wheels. There’s also a bespoke bumper design with larger air ducts on either side to help cool the brakes.

The three holes on the nose are new too, and these not only improve airflow and cooling, but will be one of the styling cues that distinguishes this and future Magma models. The Magma is 20mm lower than the regular model, and features flared wheel arches that will have helped accommodate the wider 275mm tyres. Finally, there is a huge rear spoiler that Genesis insists is functional and generates downforce, not just attention.

Inside, the seats, door and centre console are trimmed in a premium suede-like material, with the signature Magma orange used for the contrast stitching. There’s a unique steering wheel too, featuring vibrant orange buttons for the drive modes and activating boost.

The Genesis GV60 Magma will arrive in Australia in early 2026, with local pricing yet to be confirmed.