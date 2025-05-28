French sports car maker Alpine has unveiled the A390 electric sports SUV, which it will use to relaunch in Australia.

Last seen in 2022, Alpine’s then only product – the A110 coupe – had to be cut from Australia because of local side impact regulations and it’s not been seen since.

Now with the reveal of the A390, Renault’s local distributor Ateco Group has announced that the Alpine brand will be reintroduced to Australia, likely sometime in 2026.

Revealed as a performance fastback SUV, the Alpine A390 uses the same ‘AmpR’ Medium platform as cars such as the Renault Megane E-Tech and measures 4615mm long, 1885mm wide, 1532mm tall and rides on a 2708mm long wheelbase. That makes it 15mm longer and 30mm wider, though 153mm lower than a Toyota RAV4, while its 532-litre boot is almost identical in size.

For now, just an 89kWh lithium-ion battery will be available in the A390, enabling an estimated range of up to 555km (WLTP). Using a 400V architecture, the A390 can be DC fast charged at up to 190kW, with 11kW (/optional 22kW) AC charging also available.

Two A390 models will be available – GT and GTS – and both use a tri-motor drivetrain with active torque vectoring. The GT makes 295kW/650Nm for a claimed 4.8 second 0-100km/h time and the higher-performance GTS boosts outputs to 345kW/808Nm, dropping the 0-100km/h time to just 3.9 seconds.

Standard features on the A390 GT include 20-inch alloy wheels with Michelin EV tyres, a Nappa leather steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-inch portrait touchscreen with inbuilt Google software, an 850-watt 13-speaker Devialet sound system and electric front sports seats.

The GTS further adds larger 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, Nappa leather upholstery, Sabelt front sports seats with massaging, semi-autonomous driving functionality and an upgraded ‘XtremeSound’ audio system again from Devialet.

Australian details for the Alpine A390 are yet to be announced.