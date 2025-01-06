2025 Genesis GV60 facelift revealed, Australian debut confirmed

Snapshot Redesigned front bumper, MLA headlamps, and 21" alloy wheels

Updated interior with 27" integrated display and three-spoke steering wheel

Snapshot Redesigned front bumper, MLA headlamps, and 21" alloy wheels

Updated interior with 27" integrated display and three-spoke steering wheel

Australian launch set for Q3 2025; full specs and pricing to come Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis has introduced a styling and tech update to its first dedicated EV, the GV60. The 'small on the outside, big on the inside' EV will make its Australian debut in late 2025, following its initial local debut in late 2022. Although subtle, the GV60's updated exterior design includes a new front bumper, Micro Lens Array tech in the headlights, and new 21-inch alloy wheels. Body-coloured wheel arch cladding and garnishes are now featured, along with a body-colour finish to the rear skid plate. Inside, the GV60 retains its signature Crystal Sphere revolving shifter, while a new 27-inch 'connected car Integrated Cockpit' (ccIC) is now featured in the dash. The new displays combine the driver cluster and infotainment screens into a single uninterrupted unit, replacing the separate 12.3-inch screens of the outgoing model.

A redesigned three-spoke steering wheel rounds out the more obvious interior tweaks, doing away with the seemingly Lindt-inspired two-spoke and circular hornpad design. In all, the refreshed GV60 appears to be an effort at dialling back the more eccentric details of its original design, although the quirky zigzag in the C-pillar garnish remains as a reminder of the powerful small EV's attitude. What are the 2025 GV60's technical changes? Further details, including drivetrain options and battery specifications, are expected closer to the release date. In its current form, the GV60 is available here in two grades, both featuring 77.4kWh batteries with two motors (one front, one rear) and all-wheel drive.