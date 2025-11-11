Genesis Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the 2026 Genesis GV80 large SUV and its coupe variant.

Priced from $120,000 plus on-road costs, the entry price to the range has dropped by $10,000 thanks to the re-introduction of a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that was previously culled from the range. At the top of the range now sits a new Black specification, while the models underneath have been renamed Signature in line with other Genesis models like the GV70.

The re-introduced 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in the GV80 range again serves as the entry-level engine in the line-up. Making 224kW of power and 422Nm of torque, it uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels. It uses 95RON premium unleaded fuel and is rated at 10.4L/100km on the combined fuel consumption cycle.

The now-mid-level GV80 grade has been renamed the Signature and at the top of the line-up is the new Black model. As the name suggests – and like the G80 sedan – this GV80 edition features a number of black details like the wheels, grille, exterior trims, badging and body cladding on the outside.

On the inside of the GV80 Black is black Nappa leather upholstery with black suede inserts, a dark-tinted Genesis logo, Black-exclusive welcome and goodbye animations, black ash real wood trim and black-trimmed garnishes, bezels, switchgear and speaker grilles.

Genesis has also added digital key functionality to the 2026 Genesis GV80 range, which allows users to lock and unlock and start their cars using their smartphone or smartwatch using both NFC and UWB technology.

Pricing for the 2026 Genesis GV80 range starts at $120,000 plus on-road costs, which is $10,000 less than the 2025 model range thanks to the new entry-level engine – like for like, however, pricing has risen by $2000.

2026 Genesis GV80 pricing (plus on-road costs):