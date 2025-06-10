The facelifted Genesis GV70 mid-size SUV went on sale in Australia in late 2024 and now, the electric Electrified GV70 has arrived. Priced from $132,800 plus on-road costs, the Electrified GV70 is again only available in one fully loaded Signature Performance trim level.

Like the petrol-powered GV70, the Electrified GV70 sports updated styling with new headlight designs, bumpers, wheels and front grille, while the inside has been gifted the same 27-inch OLED infotainment and digital driver’s display as the petrol GV70.

Under the skin of the Electrified GV70 is a new 84kWh high-density battery (up from 77.4kWh in the pre-updated model) giving a claimed WLTP-rated range of 462km – up from the pre-updated model’s 445km rating – with Genesis claiming that a 10 to 80 per cent charge takes just 19 minutes on a 350kW fast DC charger.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain in the Electrified GV70 makes the same 320kW/700Nm outputs as before, giving it a claimed 4.2-second 0-100km/h sprint time.

Genesis has also updated the Electrified GV70’s active safety suite, with junction assist for the auto braking system, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, an updated lane centring function and new remote parking assistance.

Aside from the larger screen, the Electrified GV70 also now features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, a UV-C sanitiser in the centre console, a head-up display, Matrix adaptive high beam, an air aroma diffuser, live services and over-the-air updates and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Like the pre-updated model, the Electrified GV70 is equipped with not only a five-year service plan but also a five-year Chargefox charging subscription. The Signature Performance’s price is a nearly $7000 increase on the former model.

Electrified GV70 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Signature Performance $132,800



The updated Genesis Electrified GV70 is now available to order, with local deliveries due to

commence soon.