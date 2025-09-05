Genesis has revealed its updated 2026 G80 sedan range, introducing a revised line-up crowned by a new flagship, the G80 Black. The refreshed model family continues the brand’s focus on design-led luxury and now aligns with the wider Genesis portfolio by adopting the Signature naming convention.

The Australian range will comprise three variants: the 2.5T rear-wheel drive Signature, the 3.5T all-wheel drive Signature Sport, and the range-topping 3.5T AWD G80 Black, which is based on the Signature specification but distinguished by unique styling.

Externally, the 2026 G80 retains its elegant proportions but receives a subtle update at the front, further refining the model’s sophisticated look. Inside, the G80 Black becomes the most dramatic expression of the Genesis “Athletic Elegance” philosophy. It is offered exclusively with a monochrome Black exterior and black Nappa leather interior.

Genesis says its designers experimented with multiple finishes and textures of black across different materials, carefully assessing how each responded to light and how they combined with other surfaces. The result, the company claims, is a distinctive ambience crafted with precision and attention to detail.

Head of Genesis Motors Australia, Justin Douglass, said the addition of the G80 Black broadens the appeal of the sedan range.

“The striking new G80 Black brings even greater sophistication and appeal to our sedan line-up,” he said. “With a choice of powertrains and richly equipped grades, and a dramatic new flagship, 2026 G80 will appeal to a broad range of discerning buyers.”

Pricing

Variant Price G80 2.5T Signature RWD $104,200 G80 3.5T Signature Sport AWD $127,200 G80 3.5T Black AWD $125,200

Every 2026 G80 comes with a 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty for private buyers (excludes commercial use) and an 8-year/160,000km EV battery warranty. Complimentary scheduled servicing is included for 5 years/75,000km, alongside Genesis To You concierge and courtesy vehicle service for the same period.

Customers also receive 24/7 Roadside Assistance for 5 years, extended to 10 years when servicing is carried out by Genesis. For electrified models, a 5-year Chargefox subscription is also provided.

The updated 2026 Genesis G80 range will arrive in Australian showrooms next year, with pricing and full specifications to be announced closer to launch.

Specs

2026 G80 2.5T Signature RWD

8 speed automatic transmission w/ rev-matching

Pre-Active Adjustment Safe-Seat – front passenger

Shift–By-Wire (SBW) w/ paddle shifters

Pre-Safe Seat Belt (PSB) – front seats | Front & rear seatbelt pre-tensioners

Nappa Leather appointed interior w/ Luxury quilting & leather appointed driver’s airbag

Remote Start (via Smart Key)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Two-tone leather steering wheel (except black int.)

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold

Parking Distance Warning-Forward/Side/Reverse

Suede headlining, pillar & rear shelf trims

High performance dampers front & rear

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist

Open pore real wood garnish – rear armrest console

4 piston Monobloc front brake calipers

Rear Occupant Alert – Radar type

Drive Mode: Comfort / Eco / Sport / Custom

Smart Parking Assist | Remote Smart Parking Assist 2

18-way front seats (driver & passenger)

Temporary spare wheel

Safe Exit Assist

Passenger seat Integrated Memory System

2026 G80 3.5T Signature Sport AWD adds:

20” Sport alloy wheels w/ Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres

Sport exterior styling (front/rear bumpers, grille)

Road Preview Electronic Control Suspension

Dark chrome exterior garnishes

Rear Wheel Steering

Sport seat quilting

Sport+ Drive Mode

3-spoke sport steering wheel

Launch control

Real Carbon interior garnish

Alloy pedals

2026 G80 3.5T Black AWD adds: