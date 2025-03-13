Toyota C-HR+ EV revealed with BZ4X electric systems

It has been a little over two years since Toyota's new CEO Koji Sato promised to ramp up the company's EV plans.

Following last year's new Urban Cruiser, the C-HR+ is our latest glimpse at how the plan is going.

Snapshot Electric C-HR+ debuts with up to 600km range

AWD model delivers potent 252kW performance

Australia not confirmed, but very likely in the plan

Revealed today for the European market, the electric C-HR+ is largely unrelated to the C-HR with which it shares 80% of its name.

Indeed, the C-HR+ is not only distinguished from the C-HR by its coupe-like roofline, distinct front to rear styling and overall bigger proportions, but it's also an entirely different machine beneath the skin.

Peel back the C-HR+'s sheet metal and you'll find it packs more of the BZ4x EV's gear than anything else, making it an important new companion to that larger and more family-oriented model.

MINI MATCH-UP: BZ4x vs C-HR vs C-HR+

BZ4x C-HR+ C-HR Wheelbase 2850mm 2750mm 2640mm Length 4690mm 4520mm 4360mm Width 1860mm 1870mm 1830mm Height 1650mm 1595mm 1558-1564mm

If the C-HR+ look familiar, it's because our first look came back in late 2022 with the BZ Compact SUV concept.

Toyota has unveiled other similarly styled models in the time since, in the form of the BZ3C and BZ3X. Those models are only expected to be offered in China, although we could see versions launch in the west over the coming years.