WhichCar
News
wheels

Toyota C-HR+ EV revealed with BZ4X electric systems

No BZ badge for this one, but the C-HR+ is as much 'beyond zero' as the model it borrows from.

Mike Stevens
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens
a26c1474/2026 toyota c hr plus ev whichcar 1 jpg
Gallery19

It has been a little over two years since Toyota's new CEO Koji Sato promised to ramp up the company's EV plans.

Following last year's new Urban Cruiser, the C-HR+ is our latest glimpse at how the plan is going.

Snapshot

  • Electric C-HR+ debuts with up to 600km range
  • AWD model delivers potent 252kW performance
  • Australia not confirmed, but very likely in the plan

Revealed today for the European market, the electric C-HR+ is largely unrelated to the C-HR with which it shares 80% of its name.

Indeed, the C-HR+ is not only distinguished from the C-HR by its coupe-like roofline, distinct front to rear styling and overall bigger proportions, but it's also an entirely different machine beneath the skin.

Peel back the C-HR+'s sheet metal and you'll find it packs more of the BZ4x EV's gear than anything else, making it an important new companion to that larger and more family-oriented model.

MINI MATCH-UP: BZ4x vs C-HR vs C-HR+

BZ4xC-HR+C-HR
Wheelbase2850mm2750mm2640mm
Length4690mm4520mm4360mm
Width1860mm1870mm1830mm
Height1650mm1595mm1558-1564mm
a2f61477/2026 toyota c hr plus ev whichcar 8 jpg
19

If the C-HR+ look familiar, it's because our first look came back in late 2022 with the BZ Compact SUV concept.

Toyota has unveiled other similarly styled models in the time since, in the form of the BZ3C and BZ3X. Those models are only expected to be offered in China, although we could see versions launch in the west over the coming years.

We also saw a BZ2X concept unveiled in late 2023 as a more compact model that debuted in December as the new Urban Cruiser (below), representing a rival to the Hyundai Kona EV and the newly launched Kia EV3. (If only the Urban Cruiser were as cool as the 2021 Compact Cruiser concept...)

52f8130f/2025 toyota urban cruiser ev 01 jpg
19

Apart from their styling, the common theme to these models and concepts had been in their name: BZ (styled bZ), which stands for 'Beyond Zero'.

It was announced in 2021 as Toyota's EV-specific line, but a generally poor market reception to the confusing 'BZ4X' (styled bZ4X) name has brought us to here.

'Here' being the reborn Urban Cruiser name and a 'C-HR' that shares little to nothing with the C-HR, but we can call it progress.

Speaking with the UK's Autocar, Toyota Europe marketing boss Andrea Carlucci said the return to more conventional-ish names is the result of "a clear request from Europe that was very much heard and followed by Japan."

a2ce1476/2026 toyota c hr plus ev whichcar 6 jpg
19
Click above for more C-HR+ views

The C-HR+ will go on sale in Europe later this year, with both front- and all-wheel-drive models and two battery options for competitive pricing.

And, like the related BZ4X, the C-HR+ supports up to 150kW DC fast charging.

C-HR+ FWD basics

  • Standard Range: 57.7kWh battery, 455km range, 123kW, 8.6sec 0-100km/h
  • Long Range: 77kWh battery, 600km range, 165kW, 7.4sec 0-100km/h

C-HR+ AWD basics

  • AWD: 77kWh battery, 525km range, 252kW, 5.2sec 0-100km/h

For those keeping score, the C-HR+ AWD represents Toyota's most powerful model in Europe that doesn't wear a GR badge – but that would likely be one worth waiting for, if it comes.

Toyota's decision to use the C-HR nameplate for its EV aims to simplify its model lineup and reduce customer confusion.

As Toyota Europe's marketing and product development director, Andrea Carlucci, explained, "We wanted to rationalise this," seeking to "avoid this inflation of nameplates for the simplicity of the consumer."

a29d1470/2026 toyota c hr plus ev whichcar 4 jpg
19
Click above for more interior views

While European markets will see the C-HR+ launch in late 2025, sitting above the Urban Cruiser, Australian release details remain unconfirmed.

Toyota Australia never comments on models it has not already announced, but it's expected the C-HR+ will be one of the two remaining Toyota EVs promised for our market. The Urban Cruiser could be the third, but something larger – like China's BZ3X – would likely suit Toyota's plans better.

MOREAll Toyota C-HR News & Reviews
MOREEverything Toyota

BELOW: The regular C-HR

1cc61201/2024 toyota c hr small suv 01 jpg
19
31f51265/2024 toyota c hr launch suv 15 jpg
19
Mike Stevens
Contributor
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.