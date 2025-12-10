Ahead of a fourth quarter 2026 Australian release, the second-generation Kia Seltos has been revealed with a larger and sharper-looking body, more technology and, for the first time, a hybrid drivetrain. As with other new Kia models in Australia, the new Seltos will feature local suspension tuning for Australian conditions.

Like Kia’s other models launched over the past few years, the new Seltos unveils a striking aesthetic. Using the company’s current “Opposites United” design theme, it’s sharp from every angle, from the angular lighting to the wedge shape. It strongly resembles the larger EV5… though it’s not electric.

Inside, the new Seltos is a more modern and open dashboard with the same dual 12.3-inch touchscreens, 5.0-inch climate screen and open centre console as other Kia models like the EV3. Other available interior features include ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats with ‘relaxation’ mode for the driver and premium sound systems from either Bose or Harman Kardon.

The new Seltos uses Kia’s new ‘K3’ platform also used by the K4. It measures 4430mm long, 1830mm wide, 1600mm tall and features a 2690mm long wheelbase, making it 45mm longer, 30mm wider, 35mm less tall and 60mm longer between the wheels than the current model. Its 536-litre boot is one of the largest in the small SUV segment, and 103 litres larger than the current Seltos.

Kia hasn’t actually detailed the hybrid drivetrain that will feature in the Seltos hybrid, but it’s likely to be similar to the 1.6-litre unit that’s used in cars like the Hyundai Kona and i30 sedan. Aside from hybrid drivetrains, we expect the same 2.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol options available in the current Seltos to carry over to the new model.

Kia Australia has confirmed that the second-generation Seltos will launch in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2026, with local pricing and specifications to be announced before then.