Toyota has revealed the new bZ4X Touring, which is a Toyota-badged version of the Subaru Trailseeker first shown in April. Like that car, the bZ4X Touring is an electric high-riding wagon with up to 280kW of power and it’s confirmed for Australia in the first half of 2026.

Like the bZ4X and Solterra twins, the bZ4X Touring shares a lot with the Trailseeker, aside from unique front end styling and a revised rear bumper. According to Toyota, the bZ4X Touring’s roof rails are capable of carrying 70kg.

Measuring 4830mm long, 1860mm wide, 1620mm tall and riding on a 2850mm long wheelbase, the bZ4X Touring is 140mm longer than the regular bZ4X. According to Toyota, the bZ4X Touring’s extra length is behind the rear axle and that contributes to a 30 per cent increase in bootspace to approximately 588-litres with the rear seats up.

For the Australian market, the bZ4X will use the same 74.4kWh battery used in the bZ4X and only the flagship 280kW all-wheel drive drivetrain will be available locally, with the 165kW single motor variant in Europe not to be offered at launch. According to Toyota, the company is targeting a 30 minute rapid charging time, with DC fast charging of up to “around 150kW”.

On the inside of the bZ4X Touring is an identical dashboard to the regular bZ4X and their Subaru twins, including a redesigned centre console and a new 14.0-inch touchscreen with live navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 360-degree camera.

Other available interior features includes a dual wireless phone charger, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include AEB with pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist assistance, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assistance, lane trace assist and auto high beam. The Toyota bZ4X

Touring is due on sale in Australia in the first half of 2026, with local pricing and specifications due to be confirmed before then.