New teaser images have given fans of the Toyota RAV4 a small glimpse of the coming updated model to be launched in May 21.

Selling almost 60,000 units in Australia in 2024 and with its 2025 numbers already up 10.2 per cent over this time last year, the current-generation Toyota RAV4 has been a big success for its maker.

Despite its potential wait list and that many rivals offer newer models, the RAV4 still does big sales

numbers and it’s clear to see why: it’s an excellent all-rounder that’s also very fuel efficient.

What will the interior of the new RAV4 look like?

As well as confirming that the new RAV4 will be revealed this month, Toyota has also shown pictures of its interior for the first time. From the teaser pic (below), we can see that a new digital display for the driver will feature, as well as a large new touchscreen with a new software system. The company will introduce new indicator and wiper stalks, as well as a new steering wheel design. There is also a place for a head-up display at the foot of the windscreen.

In another teaser, the new RAV4’s centre console is sleek with a tiny gear lever – like the new C-HR – and a big wheel sitting on the dashboard, like a LandCruiser Prado to potentially change drive modes. We can also see the usual big cupholders in the centre console, and an opening for a tray, likely with a wireless phone charger.

What will the new RAV4 look like?

Like the current Camry, which is a heavily revised version of the old model, we expect the body of the new RAV4 to largely stay the same as the current shape car and use the same ‘TNGA-K’ platform as well. While the front and rear ends will likely be different and use the brand’s latest design language, the general shape will be largely identical with unchanged window shapes to avoid spending big money.

Considering that the recently-revealed facelifted Corolla Cross will include a GR Sport model in Australia for the first time, it’s likely that the RAV4 GR Sport – previously offered only overseas – will be making it Down Under for the first time as well. This model will likely add sportier styling and interior details, and potentially changes to the suspension as well.

What will power the new RAV4?

As with the current model, which became a hybrid-only line-up locally in 2024, it’s expected that

the new RAV4 will follow suit – in Australia, at least. The new Camry upgraded to the brand’s latest

fifth-generation hybrid when it launched with newer battery tech, a move that we expect the RAV4

to follow. Both front- and all-wheel drive variants will be offered again.

But judging from public comments made by the brand’s local arm, we could also see the plug-in hybrid RAV4 offered locally for the first time as well. Toyota has offered a powerful 224kW RAV4 PHEV overseas for this generation, but Australia’s slow-until-now PHEV uptake meant that it missed the boat. Thanks to new emissions regulations and advancements in battery tech for more than 100km of electric driving range, the RAV4 PHEV could be sold locally for the first time.

How much will the new Toyota RAV4 cost?

Of course, pricing and specifications for the new RAV4 are yet to be revealed but given the price

increases with the latest Camry when it launched, we can expect a reasonable increase to the current model’s $42,260 plus on-road costs price, marking a dramatic increase to when the current shape launched here in 2019 priced from just $30,990 +ORC.

Given the likely inclusion of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the current model’s top-spec Edge’s $58,360 +ORC asking price is also likely to increase. Could we see the first $70,000+ RAV4 in Australia? Potentially.

When will the new Toyota RAV4 debut?

Toyota has confirmed that the new RAV4 will debut next week on May 21st, with a likely-2026

Australian release date. Be sure to check in to the WhichCar website then for the latest details.