Toyota has confirmed its upgraded Corolla Cross SUV will arrive in Australian showrooms in the second half of 2025, featuring a sharper design, increased standard equipment across the range, and the introduction of a new GR Sport performance flagship.

The all-new Corolla Cross GR Sport will join the existing GX, GXL, and Atmos variants, marking a bold step toward sportier performance and styling for the compact SUV.

Available exclusively with all-wheel drive, the GR Sport grade brings a host of dynamic upgrades and cosmetic enhancements that set it apart from the rest of the line-up.

Sporting a unique front bumper, the GR Sport also gains darkened 19-inch alloy wheels exclusive to the grade, a bespoke Sport drive mode, and enhanced handling courtesy of specially tuned and lowered coil springs, shock absorbers, and revised electric power steering.

The entire Corolla Cross range benefits from a refreshed exterior design, including a new integrated mesh grille and, from GXL upwards, a revised LED headlight signature. These updates give the popular SUV a more modern and aggressive visual appeal while complementing its improved driving dynamics.

Toyota will also broaden the Corolla Cross’s visual appeal with an updated colour palette. New hues include Massive Grey, Ink, Ash Slate, Shadow Platinum, and Feverish Red, in addition to the carry-over Glacier White and Frosted White options. Selected colours – including Shadow Platinum, Feverish Red, Frosted White, and Ash Slate – will be offered with an optional two-tone black roof on certain variants, adding further personalisation opportunities for buyers.

While full pricing and detailed specifications for the upgraded Corolla Cross are yet to be announced, Toyota has confirmed that the entire line-up will come with increased standard specification, reinforcing the model’s value proposition in the competitive small SUV segment.

The top-of-the-range Corolla Cross Atmos is currently priced at $50,030 before on-road costs. The current range features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain but Toyota have yet to say whether this will continue in the upgraded model.

More details, including pricing, engine, all- or rear-wheel drive, features, and exact release timing, will be revealed closer to its local launch in the second half of 2025.