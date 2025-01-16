New GR Yaris M Concept: A preview of Toyota’s sports car plans?

The unveiling of a GR Yaris M Concept car at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon has given us a tantalising look at the potential future of Toyota’s Gazoo Racing sub brand.

While Toyota has definitely got its sporting mojo back, it has given no indication it plans to produce a mid-engined hot hatchback, so one might wonder what the purpose of this concept car is.

But some industry insiders believe a new mid-engined sports car using the legendary MR-2 name will be produced in the coming years and this GR Yaris is a likely preview of its form.

4

But while that mid-engined layout is important, this GR Yaris M Concept also debuts a new engine. Instead of the ‘G16E-GTS’ unit that appears in the regular model, it uses a new work-in-progress turbocharged four-cylinder 2.0-litre engine codenamed ‘G20E’.