Legendary British sports car maker Lotus, now owned by Chinese giant Geely, has had pictures of its first hybrid model, which is based on the electric Eletre super SUV, leaked by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Called the Lotus For Me – yes, seriously – the new plug-in hybrid performance SUV combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with front and rear electric motors and a 70kWh battery.

The For Me produces a massive 710kW of power for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.3 seconds, making it 15kW more powerful (but 0.8 seconds slower) than the electric Eletre. The total range for both electric and petrol power is over 1000km, with a CLTC-rated EV range of up to 355km.

The For Me uses a 900V architecture that underpins other Geely Group products and, according to Lotus, can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent as quickly as just eight minutes. By comparison, the Eletre that uses a slightly inferior – but still excellent – 800V architecture, can instead charge to the same level in around 20 minutes. That is still very fast in today’s market, but still not as quick as the For Me.

With a reported kerb weight of around 2700kg, or at least 100kg heavier than the Eletre, Lotus engineers beefed up the suspension for the For Me to handle the extra weight. Adaptive dampers and active anti-roll bars are standard, as are Pirelli P Zero tyres and six-piston Brembo brakes on the flagship version, which also has an active rear spoiler.

Lotus, who previously confirmed an EV future, will likely launch the same plug-in hybrid drivetrain in the Emeya sedan, while the Emira sports car will also be given a PHEV drivetrain at some stage.

Lotus has confirmed that the For Me will be sold in European markets, though is yet to make an announcement regarding the Australian market for now.