Zeekr, the global EV brand backed by Geely (owner of Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus), has officially launched the all-new Zeekr 7X in Australia, revealing a premium five-seat electric SUV with industry-leading charging performance and luxury-grade tech.
Unveiled at the Australian Museum in Sydney, the 7X joins the Zeekr X and upcoming 009 people mover in the local line-up. It will provide yet another option in the premium EV SUV segment with cutting-edge design, comfort and performance, underpinned by Geely’s advanced SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform.
Pricing starts at $57,900 (MSRP, excluding on road costs) for the single-motor Rear-Wheel Drive model, $63,900 (excluding on road costs) for the Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive and $72,900 (excluding on road costs) Performance All-Wheel Drive model.
“The Zeekr 7X delivers the kind of intelligent design, long-range confidence, and ultra-fast charging that Australian drivers are looking for,” said Frank Li, Vice President, Zeekr International and MD, Zeekr Australia.
The Zeekr 7X introduces the world’s first “Golden Battery” on the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model — a 75kWh unit capable of charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 13 minutes using existing 360kW DC infrastructure. The Long-Range and Performance AWD versions use a larger 100kWh battery, completing the same charge in just 16 minutes.
All models come with an 800V electrical architecture, a 22kW onboard AC charger, and are capable of future-ready 450kW DC charging speeds.
Power outputs range from 310kW/440Nm (RWD and Long-Range) to a potent 475kW/710Nm on the AWD Performance, which accelerates from 0–100km/h in 3.8 seconds. The Performance variant adds off-road capability, active air suspension, and dual-motor AWD traction.
Styled in Sweden, the Zeekr 7X boasts sleek proportions, full-width LED lighting, and a spacious cabin with 539L rear and up to 62L front storage. Inside, luxury meets tech with features like power-closing doors, ventilated massage seats, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295-powered infotainment suite.
A 16-inch HD centre screen, 36.2-inch AR head-up display, and Zeekr’s third-gen Human Machine Interface create an intuitive, immersive cabin experience.
Safety and autonomy are delivered through a suite of ADAS features including Adaptive Cruise Control, 3D Surround View, Cross-Traffic Alerts, and Full Auto Park Assist. Ongoing over-the-air updates will ensure continual software improvements.
Early adopters benefit from a limited pre-order offer for the first 1,000 customers, including a 7kW home charger, Type 2 and mini portable cables, and complimentary exterior and interior colour options.
A seven-year warranty and roadside assistance package also comes standard. The Zeekr 7X is available for pre-order now across Australian dealerships.