2025 Zeekr 009 electric people mover: Australian pricing detailed

The Zeekr 009 electric family van is now available for pre-order in Australia, following last month's announcement of the Zeekr X electric SUV.
- Powered by dual motors, a 116kWh battery delivers up to 686km of range
- Available for pre-order now, priced from $135,900 plus on-road costs
- 6- and 7-seat options, Nappa leather, air suspension, extensive driver assistance tech
Priced from $135,900 plus on-road costs, Australian deliveries of the Zeekr 009 will begin in early 2025.
When it arrives, the Zeekr 009 could present as a 'just right' option between the LDV Mifa 9 and the luxury-focused Lexus LM, while those preferring a large seven-seat electric SUV could look to the big Kia EV9.
|MINI match-up
|Zeekr 009
|Lexus LM
|LDV Mifa 9
|Kia EV9
|Length
|5209 mm
|5130 mm
|5270 mm
|5010 mm
|Wheelbase
|3205 mm
|3000 mm
|3200 mm
|3100 mm
|Width
|2024 mm
|1890 mm
|2000 mm
|1980 mm
|Height
|1812 mm
|1945 mm
|1840 mm
|1755 mm
|Boot Space
|574 L (up to 2979 L)
|110 L (up to 752 L)
|446 L (up to 1800 L)
|333 L (up to 2310 L)
|Starting Price
|$135,900
|$160,888
|$106,000
|$97,000
Driving range and charging capabilities
Available in all-wheel drive exclusively, the Zeekr 009 is driven by dual electric motors delivering 450kW and 693Nm of torque.
Its 116kWh lithium-ion (NCM) battery provides a driving range of up to 582 kilometres on the WLTP test cycle.
DC fast charging can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes at up to 205kW, while a full AC charge at 11kW takes approximately 13.5 hours.
The Zeekr 009 is also equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, with a 3.3kW output for powering external devices.
Interior and cargo space
The Zeekr 009 offers two configurations: a six-seat (2+2+2) and a seven-seat (2+2+3) layout.
Standard features include Nappa leather and Ultrasuede trim, with heating, ventilation, and massage functions for the first and second-row seats.
Boot space
Cargo capacity in the Zeekr 009 varies from 574 litres up to 2979 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.
Additionally, a 29-litre front compartment is provided for smaller items.
Equipment
Inside, the Zeekr 009 is equipped with a 15.05-inch OLED main screen, while rear occupants are treated to a 17-inch 3K OLED entertainment display.
The driver’s display is a 10.25-inch Full HD instrument cluster, complemented by a 35.95-inch augmented reality (AR) head-up display.
The audio system boasts 30 Yamaha speakers delivering 3000 watts of output. Connectivity options include wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 5G/WiFi hotspot. As with all new EVs, the 009 also supports over-the-air software updates.
The Zeekr 009 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive Starlight pattern, paired with 265/45 R20 Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres. These tyres feature a CO2-neutral compound and sound-dampening foam to reduce road noise by up to 20%.
|Interior equipment highlights
|Digital key access through the Zeekr app with remote control capabilities
|50W wireless charging pad
|USB Type-C ports: 60W in the front, up to 100W in the second row, and 60W in the third row
|Three-zone climate control with PM2.5 air filtration
|Integrated 8.6-litre refrigerator with heating and cooling functions (-6°C to +50°C)
Safety
Safety in the 2025 Zeekr 009 opens with a seven-airbag system, including front-centre and curtain airbags for full-row coverage.
The 009 is also equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX anchors for child seats across the second and third rows.
|Driver assistance features
|Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)
|Lane Centering Control (LCC)
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
|Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)
|Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
|Automatic Lane Change (ALC)
|Parking Assist System (PAS)
|Automated Parking Assist (APA)
|Parking Emergency Brake (PEB)
|Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
|Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
|Door Opening Warning (DOW)
|Rear Cross Traffic Assist (RCTA)
|Digital Video Recorder (DVR) w/128GB mem.
|Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
|Driver Performance Support (DPS)
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
|360 Visual Park Assist
|Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
|ISOFIX - outboard 2nd & 3rd rows
|Front Cross Traffic Assist (FCTA)
|Top tether – 2nd & 3rd rows
|Hands Off Detection (HOD)
|Low-Speed Pedestrian Warning Sound
Warranty
Key Points
- Vehicle warranty: 5 years / unlimited kilometres
- Battery warranty: 8 years / 160,000km
- Service schedule: Every 2 years or 40,000km
- Roadside assistance: 5 years / unlimited kilometres
- Connected services updates: 5 years
The Zeekr 009's warranty package includes five years of unlimited-kilometre coverage (three years for commercial use) and an eight-year / 160,000-kilometre battery warranty.
Its service interval of two years or 40,000 kilometres is notably less frequent than its rivals, potentially reducing maintenance costs and visits. Roadside assistance is included for five years, matching competitors like Lexus and LDV.
Kia’s EV9 stands out with a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty that also covers the battery, alongside seven years of roadside assistance and connected services. This is the most generous offering in the segment, while Lexus and LDV provide similar five-year coverage with shorter service intervals.
Options
The 009's interior can be customised with no-cost options, including Stone Black, two-tone Stone Grey and Polar White, or Midnight Blue and Polar White. The hero tri-tone Jade Green interior finish is also offered without additional cost.
Colour choices
Exterior colours include five options: Crystal White Pearl, Grey Purple Pearl, and Mineral Green Pearl as the hero shade. All paint finishes are provided at no additional cost.
2025 Zeekr 009 pricing for Australia
- Zeekr 009 7-seat AWD: $135,900
- Zeekr 009 6-seat AWD: $139,900
- NOTE: Prices exclude on-road costs
