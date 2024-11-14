2025 Zeekr 009 electric people mover: Australian pricing detailed

The Zeekr 009 electric family van is now available for pre-order in Australia, following last month's announcement of the Zeekr X electric SUV. Snapshot Powered by dual motors, a 116kWh battery delivers up to 686km of range

Available for pre-order now, priced from $135,900 plus on-road costs

Available for pre-order now, priced from $135,900 plus on-road costs

6- and 7-seat options, Nappa leather, air suspension, extensive driver assistance tech Priced from $135,900 plus on-road costs, Australian deliveries of the Zeekr 009 will begin in early 2025. When it arrives, the Zeekr 009 could present as a 'just right' option between the LDV Mifa 9 and the luxury-focused Lexus LM, while those preferring a large seven-seat electric SUV could look to the big Kia EV9.

Zeekr 009 Lexus LM LDV Mifa 9 Kia EV9 Length 5209 mm 5130 mm 5270 mm 5010 mm Wheelbase 3205 mm 3000 mm 3200 mm 3100 mm Width 2024 mm 1890 mm 2000 mm 1980 mm Height 1812 mm 1945 mm 1840 mm 1755 mm Boot Space 574 L (up to 2979 L) 110 L (up to 752 L) 446 L (up to 1800 L) 333 L (up to 2310 L) Starting Price $135,900 $160,888 $106,000 $97,000

Overseas model shown for rear view (none supplied locally) Driving range and charging capabilities Available in all-wheel drive exclusively, the Zeekr 009 is driven by dual electric motors delivering 450kW and 693Nm of torque. Its 116kWh lithium-ion (NCM) battery provides a driving range of up to 582 kilometres on the WLTP test cycle.

DC fast charging can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes at up to 205kW, while a full AC charge at 11kW takes approximately 13.5 hours. The Zeekr 009 is also equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, with a 3.3kW output for powering external devices.

Click above for more photos of the 009's interior Interior and cargo space The Zeekr 009 offers two configurations: a six-seat (2+2+2) and a seven-seat (2+2+3) layout. Standard features include Nappa leather and Ultrasuede trim, with heating, ventilation, and massage functions for the first and second-row seats.

Boot space Cargo capacity in the Zeekr 009 varies from 574 litres up to 2979 litres when the rear seats are folded flat. Additionally, a 29-litre front compartment is provided for smaller items.

Equipment Inside, the Zeekr 009 is equipped with a 15.05-inch OLED main screen, while rear occupants are treated to a 17-inch 3K OLED entertainment display. The driver's display is a 10.25-inch Full HD instrument cluster, complemented by a 35.95-inch augmented reality (AR) head-up display.