MG to reveal five new models at Melbourne Motor Show

MG Motor Australia will use this weekend’s Melbourne Motor Show to debut five new models in Australia, including two from its newly announced premium brand IM Presented by MG Motor. The IM5 four-door sedan and the IM6 SUV, both electric, will be on show, with MG promising an elevated offering of tech and luxury in both. IM Motors is an electric vehicle joint venture between Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC Motor and Chinese technology companies including Alibaba Group. 19 WhichCar recently reported on MG’s announcement and what each vehicle offers based on their availability in other markets.

Both vehicles sit on the same platform and offer both rear- and all-wheel drive drivetrains. In Thailand - another right-hand drive market - the IM6 will be available with either 75kWh or 100kWh battery packs for up to 634km of range (NEDC - WLTP figures are yet to be announced). The rear-drive model makes 217kW/450Nm and the all-wheel drive model 572kW/850Nm - charging speeds are also yet to be announced, but the smaller battery uses a 400V battery and the larger, 800V. Available features in Thailand for the IM6 include a 20-speaker sound system, a 26.3-inch touchscreen display with a 10.5-inch lower touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring and charging, 256-colour interior ambient lighting, heated/cooling/massaging front seats and vehicle-to-load functionality up to 6.6kW. 19 MGS5 EV After recently being revealed in Europe, MG will also show the MGS5 EV for the first time in Australia at the Melbourne event. Built on the same platform as the highly awarded MG4, the compact MGS5 EV is a versatile rear-wheel drive vehicle aimed at families, and MG says it will be one of the first of the new cars revealed at the Show to soon be available at MG dealerships. QS The seven-seat QS represents MG’s new quest to gain market share in the larger SUV segment, taking on the likes of the Toyota Kluger and Hyundai Palisade. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the QS is expected to be launched in Australia later in 2025. HS HYBRID+ A new MG HS HYBRID+ SUV will complete MG’s reveals at the Melbourne Motor Show, a new generation plug-in hybrid for the fuel-conscious family.