MG reveals it will launch IM electric premium brand in Australia

MG announced its new IM electric premium arm will launch in Australia with both an electric mid-size sedan and electric mid-size SUV confirmed.

Jake Williams
MG Motor Australia has announced that it will be launching its new IM electric luxury arm locally after making a public debut at next month’s Melbourne Motor Show, headed by the IM5 mid-size sedan and IM6 mid-size SUV.

IM Motors or “Intelligence in Motion” is a joint venture between MG’s parent company SAIC Motor and some Chinese technology companies including Alibaba Group. In Australia, the brand will be known as IM Presented by MG Motor.

So far, the company has confirmed two models for Australia: the IM5 sedan - known as the L6 in China - and the IM6 mid-size SUV, which is also known as the LS6.

Both sit on the same platform and offer both rear- and all-wheel drive drivetrains. In Thailand - another right-hand drive market - the IM6 will be available with either 75kWh or 100kWh battery packs for up to 634km of range (NEDC - WLTP figures are yet to be announced).

The rear-drive model makes 217kW/450Nm and the all-wheel drive model 572kW/850Nm - charging speeds are also yet to be announced, but the smaller battery uses a 400V battery and the larger, 800V.

Available features in Thailand for the IM6 include a 20-speaker sound system, a 26.3-inch touchscreen display with a 10.5-inch lower touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring and charging, 256-colour interior ambient lighting, heated/cooling/massaging front seats and vehicle-to-load functionality up to 6.6kW.

Both the IM5 and IM6 will also be available with a ‘IM HUB’ wireless charging pad, which can connect to various points in the car for device charging or for placing a lamp for reading, while other accessories will also be available like a clip-in table.

“We’re thrilled to introduce IM Presented by MG Motor to the Australian market, setting a new benchmark for luxury electric driving,” said MG Motor Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ciao.

“With cutting-edge innovation wrapped in elegant design, both the IM5 and IM6 deliver an uncompromising blend of performance, refinement, and range - offering drivers the freedom to go further in absolute comfort. This is the future of premium electric mobility, and we’re proud to bring it to Australia and further extend our EV offering to Australian drivers.”

MG Motor Australia will announce further details of the IM by MG brand at the Melbourne Motor Show next month.

