MG4 and ZS EV up to $10K cheaper with new drive-away pricing

The electric MG4 hatchback and ZS EV compact SUV now cost from below $40,000 drive-away, thanks to new nationwide drive-away pricing. Prices are up to $10,000 lower for specific models in certain states.

MG's move follows an announcement this week that it supports the government's proposed New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, which aims to encourage carmakers to offer more low- and zero-emission vehicles.

In the MG4 range, the base Excite 51 model previously had a $39,990 RRP but is now the same price with on-road charges included. Its Sydney drive-away cost had previously been about $43,000.

The same applies to the $44,990 Excite 64 (previously about $48K drive-away) and the all-wheel-drive MG4 X-Power at $59,990. The mid-range Essence 64 is $46,990 drive-away, down from a $47, 990 RRP and a (Sydney) drive-away quote of $51,200.

The most dramatic change is found in the Essence 77 'Long Range', which has been lowered from $55,990 before on-road charges to $52,990 drive-way – saving buyers nearly $7000.

MG's entry-level MG4 is now cheaper than the rival BYD Dolphin, which starts from about $41,000 drive-away. The GWM Ora is currently Australia's most affordable EV with a drive-away price of about $38,000 for the base 'Standard Range' model, although this is after a $4000 discount offer due to run out on March 31.

MG ZS EV

MG's ZS EV electric small SUV also now starts from $39,990 drive-away, after previously costing $41,990 before on-road costs.

The mid-range Essence switches from $44,990 RRP to $43,990 drive-away, while the flagship Long Range changes from a $51,990 RRP to $49,990 drive-away.