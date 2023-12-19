2025 MG ZS revealed: Exclusive renders and design patent filing

December 19: New MG ZS revealed in our exclusive images
Here it is, the new-generation 2025 MG ZS, brought to life by our mate Theottle – with thanks to the official design patent filings reported below.
As expected, the new MG ZS will wear a larger and more matured look, without straying into the more dynamic styling territory of its more expensive and all-electric MG 4 cousin.
Tell us what you think of the design, and continue reading below for more details.
December 14: New MG ZS revealed in patent filing
The next-generation 2024 MG ZS has been revealed, thanks to patent office filings out of Europe that reveal the new model's styling in full detail.
The computer-generated images don't reveal any ZS badging, but the proportions of the car and the company name on the filing suggest there can be little doubt.
If you were expecting the next ZS to take its styling cues from the sharp new MG 4 electric car, think again.
By comparison, this new ZS design is somewhat tame, with lines that could have been borrowed from a Suzuki or Chevrolet of yesteryear.
The model wears an aggressive design up front, with sharp slender headlights and a wide protruding lower grille seemingly inspired by a boxer with his mouthguard beared...
Still, flat patent images are rarely inspiring and it usually takes a full reveal to appreciate the details – or some good speculative renderings from our mate Theottle. Stay tuned for that.
In its current form, the ZS is MG’s sales-volume success story in Australia, stealing the mantle of best-selling small SUV from the Mitsubishi ASX.
But, like the MG3 – set to be replaced in 2024 as well – the ZS is getting pretty long in the tooth, having been on the market since 2016.
While the current ZS has more standard safety gear than the budget-focused MG3, it isn't likely to receive much in the way of future updates to bring it up to code. Clearly that will be left for this new model.
We'd expect the next ZS to sit on two platforms, depending on its purpose: cheap-as-chips petrol, and segment-rivalling EV.
A new ZS EV will likely be built on MG's new Modular Scalable Platform that underpins the MG 4, allowing that variant to benefit from a more electric-forward architecture.
Expect a regular petrol version to remain available, however, possibly built on the existing model's platform. Cheap small petrol SUVs have been the key to MG's growth in Australia, among other markets, so the company is unlikely to spoil that value.
