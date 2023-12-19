2025 MG ZS revealed: Exclusive renders and design patent filing

December 19: New MG ZS revealed in our exclusive images

Here it is, the new-generation 2025 MG ZS, brought to life by our mate Theottle – with thanks to the official design patent filings reported below.

As expected, the new MG ZS will wear a larger and more matured look, without straying into the more dynamic styling territory of its more expensive and all-electric MG 4 cousin.

Tell us what you think of the design, and continue reading below for more details.

9 2025 MG ZS rendered accurately for Wheels Media by Theottle | © Wheels Media

9 2025 MG ZS rendered accurately for Wheels Media by Theottle | © Wheels Media

December 14: New MG ZS revealed in patent filing

The next-generation 2024 MG ZS has been revealed, thanks to patent office filings out of Europe that reveal the new model's styling in full detail.

The computer-generated images don't reveal any ZS badging, but the proportions of the car and the company name on the filing suggest there can be little doubt.

9

If you were expecting the next ZS to take its styling cues from the sharp new MG 4 electric car, think again.

By comparison, this new ZS design is somewhat tame, with lines that could have been borrowed from a Suzuki or Chevrolet of yesteryear.