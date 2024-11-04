MG 3
The MG 3 entered the Australian market at a time when small cars were slowly starting to trend downwards. Since, it has become a segment leader as it is equipped with essential modern technologies and safety features, whilst at an extremely competitive price point.
Its appeal lies in the combination of a low entry price with a generous equipment list, making it a popular choice for first-time car buyers and those seeking an economical urban vehicle.
2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!
Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
2024 MG3 Hybrid+ review: first Australian drive
Can the MG3 hybrid do for city cars what the MG4 did for compact EVs? Let curiosity be no more as we get behind the wheel of MG’s first regular petrol-electric model
MG flags fast action on the ‘last’ sub-$20K new car in Australia
MG is in the final weeks of runout sales on its popular MG3 light hatchback which it says is the cheapest new car – and possibly the last – to be priced under $20K in Australia
2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia
Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025
This is your definitive list of all the new small cars bound for Australia in 2025.
Old $18,990 MG3 to continue until end of 2024
MG Australia has prolonged its run-out deals for the old MG3 as it launches a $7000-dearer new-generation model
