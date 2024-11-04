WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. MG/
  3. 3
Which Car OEM Logos Mg Logo

MG 3

The MG 3 entered the Australian market at a time when small cars were slowly starting to trend downwards. Since, it has become a segment leader as it is equipped with essential modern technologies and safety features, whilst at an extremely competitive price point.

Its appeal lies in the combination of a low entry price with a generous equipment list, making it a popular choice for first-time car buyers and those seeking an economical urban vehicle.

Reviews

40270db9/mg3 vs swift v2 jpg
Comparisons

2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!

Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
58470def/2024 mg 3 yellow 11 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG 3 petrol review

Taking MG's city dweller out onto the streets.
c9231523/2024 mg 3 hybrid thomaswielecki raw 3 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG3 Hybrid+ review: first Australian drive

Can the MG3 hybrid do for city cars what the MG4 did for compact EVs? Let curiosity be no more as we get behind the wheel of MG’s first regular petrol-electric model
c9400ab6/2019 mg3 front jpg
Reviews

2024 MG3 Excite: Quick review

In terms of new cars, they don't get cheaper than the MG3

News

ZS EVMG4MG5CybersterHS +EVZSMG3HSZST