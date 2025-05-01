MG Motor Australia has launched the new MG3 Vibe, which is the new entry point to the MG range in Australia. Priced from $21,888 drive away, the small hatchback eschews some equipment to the now-mid-spec Excite like alloy wheels and blind-spot monitoring.

However, it’s still well equipped with features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance retained as standard equipment. A front centre airbag has been added to the Vibe but according to the spec sheet on MG’s website, curiously not the Excite or top-spec Essence.

The MG3 Vibe is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the other petrol
models in the range, making 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque. That sends power to the front
wheels via a CVT automatic transmission. It uses a claimed 6.0L/100km of fuel on the combined
cycle, features a 40-litre fuel tank and can run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel. The Vibe is not yet
available with the 158kW MG3 Hybrid+, which is rated at just 4.3L/100km.

2025 MG3 pricing (drive away):

Vibe petrol$21,888
Excite petrol$22,888
Essence petrol$24,990
Excite hybrid$27,888
Essence hybrid$30,990

MG3 Vibe standard equipment:

  • 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps
  • Dusk-sensing automatic halogen headlights
  • Air-conditioning
  • Electric mirrors and auto-down windows
  • Alarm
  • 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM radio
  • 4x USB ports
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Auto high beam
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Rear parking sensors

MG3 Excite model adds:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear air vent
  • Auto-folding mirrors with heating
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Unsteady driving warning
  • Push button start
  • Hybrid adds single-zone automatic climate control and rotary dial transmission selector

MG3 Essence model adds:

  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Projector LED headlights
  • DAB+ digital radio
  • Satellite navigation
  • 12 months of ‘iSmart’ remote services access
  • Smart keyless entry
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Sunroof
  • 360-degree camera

The MG3 Vibe will enter local MG showrooms this week, with deliveries due to commence soon.