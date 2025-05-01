MG Motor Australia has launched the new MG3 Vibe, which is the new entry point to the MG range in Australia. Priced from $21,888 drive away, the small hatchback eschews some equipment to the now-mid-spec Excite like alloy wheels and blind-spot monitoring.
However, it’s still well equipped with features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance retained as standard equipment. A front centre airbag has been added to the Vibe – but according to the spec sheet on MG’s website, curiously not the Excite or top-spec Essence.
The MG3 Vibe is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the other petrol
models in the range, making 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque. That sends power to the front
wheels via a CVT automatic transmission. It uses a claimed 6.0L/100km of fuel on the combined
cycle, features a 40-litre fuel tank and can run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel. The Vibe is not yet
available with the 158kW MG3 Hybrid+, which is rated at just 4.3L/100km.
2025 MG3 pricing (drive away):
|Vibe petrol
|$21,888
|Excite petrol
|$22,888
|Essence petrol
|$24,990
|Excite hybrid
|$27,888
|Essence hybrid
|$30,990
MG3 Vibe standard equipment:
- 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps
- Dusk-sensing automatic halogen headlights
- Air-conditioning
- Electric mirrors and auto-down windows
- Alarm
- 7.0-inch digital driver’s display
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM radio
- 4x USB ports
- Six-speaker sound system
- Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance
- Auto high beam
- Driver attention monitoring
- Rear parking sensors
MG3 Excite model adds:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Rear air vent
- Auto-folding mirrors with heating
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Unsteady driving warning
- Push button start
- Hybrid adds single-zone automatic climate control and rotary dial transmission selector
MG3 Essence model adds:
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Leather steering wheel
- Projector LED headlights
- DAB+ digital radio
- Satellite navigation
- 12 months of ‘iSmart’ remote services access
- Smart keyless entry
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Sunroof
- 360-degree camera
The MG3 Vibe will enter local MG showrooms this week, with deliveries due to commence soon.