MG Motor Australia has launched the new MG3 Vibe, which is the new entry point to the MG range in Australia. Priced from $21,888 drive away, the small hatchback eschews some equipment to the now-mid-spec Excite like alloy wheels and blind-spot monitoring.

However, it’s still well equipped with features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance retained as standard equipment. A front centre airbag has been added to the Vibe – but according to the spec sheet on MG’s website, curiously not the Excite or top-spec Essence.

The MG3 Vibe is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the other petrol

models in the range, making 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque. That sends power to the front

wheels via a CVT automatic transmission. It uses a claimed 6.0L/100km of fuel on the combined

cycle, features a 40-litre fuel tank and can run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel. The Vibe is not yet

available with the 158kW MG3 Hybrid+, which is rated at just 4.3L/100km.



2025 MG3 pricing (drive away):

Vibe petrol $21,888 Excite petrol $22,888 Essence petrol $24,990 Excite hybrid $27,888 Essence hybrid $30,990

MG3 Vibe standard equipment:

15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps

Dusk-sensing automatic halogen headlights

Air-conditioning

Electric mirrors and auto-down windows

Alarm

7.0-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM radio

4x USB ports

Six-speaker sound system

Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance

Auto high beam

Driver attention monitoring

Rear parking sensors

MG3 Excite model adds:

16-inch alloy wheels

Rear air vent

Auto-folding mirrors with heating

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Unsteady driving warning

Push button start

Hybrid adds single-zone automatic climate control and rotary dial transmission selector

MG3 Essence model adds:

Synthetic leather upholstery

Leather steering wheel

Projector LED headlights

DAB+ digital radio

Satellite navigation

12 months of ‘iSmart’ remote services access

Smart keyless entry

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Sunroof

360-degree camera

The MG3 Vibe will enter local MG showrooms this week, with deliveries due to commence soon.