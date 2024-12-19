New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025

The 218 is powered by a 115kW/230Nm 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive, while the M235 xDrive boasts a 233kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, delivering a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds. Both feature a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and adaptive suspension. New standard features include BMW’s Curved Display with Operating System 9, 5G eSIM, adaptive cruise control, and matrix LED headlights. The M235 xDrive adds 19-inch wheels, a Harman/Kardon sound system, and advanced driver aids, continuing its role as the flagship model. MORE All BMW 2 Series News & Reviews Cupra Born VZ 2 Cupra Australia has confirmed the Born VZ electric hatchback is set to launch in the first half of 2025, likely sometime in the second quarter. This high-performance variant features a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 240kW and 545Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

Both are powered by a 2.0L direct injection engine paired with two electric motors, delivering 135kW and 315Nm. Key updates include a redesigned front bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, and enhanced in-car technology with Google built-in for navigation, live traffic updates, and apps. Honda Sensing is standard across the range, providing advanced driver assistance and safety features. Hyundai i30 hatch facelift 2025 Hyundai i30 hatch facelift revealed, Australian timing confirmed Price rises are almost certain for the facelifted Hyundai i30 hatch, which will switch from Korean to European production with a new mild-hybrid engine 26 Mar 2024 Hyundai's 2025 i30 hatch range was detailed in August, with the new line-up consisting exclusively of sporty N Line MHEV and performance hero N trims. Now sourced from the Czech Republic, the i30 hatch range starts at $36,000 plus on-road costs for the N Line, featuring a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The powertrain delivers 117kW and 235Nm, supported by 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency. Styling updates include a refreshed grille, new headlights, sportier side skirts, 18-inch alloys, and interior upgrades like a 10.25-inch digital display and USB-C ports. The N Line Premium adds Bluelink connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated sport seats, and advanced safety features like Highway Driving Assist. Prices for the Premium start at $41,000 plus on-road costs, with European production impacting costs.