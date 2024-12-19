New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025

Keeping track of all the new cars arriving in Australia is a job in its own right, but our New Car Calendar is here to help. Regularly updated, it’s your go-to guide for upcoming releases.
If you’re specifically interested in small cars, this dedicated calendar article is here to keep you informed without leaving you distracted by other options. Our new cars hub will also help you to find out more about the latest models touching down in Australia.
Australia's new small cars of 2024 and 2025: Hatchbacks and sedans
JUMP AHEAD
- Audi A3
- BMW 1 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
- Cupra Born VZ
- Cupra Leon facelift
- Honda Civic
- Hyundai i30 Sedan Hybrid facelift
- Hyundai i30 hatch facelift
- MG3
- Mini Cooper hatch
- Peugeot E-208
- Peugeot E-308
- Skoda Fabia
- Skoda Scala (update)
- Subaru WRX
- Suzuki Swift
- Toyota Yaris
- VW Golf facelift
- VW ID.3 (electric)
LATER
- Kia K4 (2025)
- Renault 5 E-Tech (🤔)
Same but different...
🔽 Looking for a small SUV instead?
Now read on for all the news on incoming small cars!
Audi A3 & S3 facelift
Audi revealed pricing and specifications in December for its updated A3 and S3 models, ahead of an early 2025 launch.
The line-up again includes Sportback and sedan options, with the A3 priced from $54,800 and the S3 starting at $78,800 (before on-road costs). Notable updates include revised styling, a tech-laden interior and more standard features, with the S3 also promising improved performance and handling.
The A3 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, producing 110kW and 250Nm. Standard equipment includes Matrix LED headlights with customisable light signatures, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, and a five-star ANCAP safety rating. The S line package adds sporty design elements, while the colour palette expands to include District Green, Ascari Blue, and Progressive Red.
The S3 features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 245kW and 420Nm, with power delivered to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro system and a new torque splitter for improved cornering dynamics. It claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.7 seconds and offers features like adaptive dampers, an optional Akrapovič exhaust, and fine Nappa leather upholstery. Deliveries for the updated range will begin in early 2025.
BMW 1 Series
BMW Australia launched the updated 2025 1 Series in December, with the 118 priced from $56,500 and the M135 xDrive from $82,500 before on-road costs.
Both models feature refreshed styling, updated tech, and new powertrains.
The 118 offers a 115kW/230Nm 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder engine, while the M135 xDrive boasts a 233kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder with all-wheel drive.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, announced for Australia in October, is set to arrive in Q1 2025.
The refreshed line-up includes the entry-level 218, priced at $58,800, and the performance-focused M235 xDrive, starting at $85,500 (both before on-road costs). This update introduces new styling, increased standard equipment, and improved dynamics.
The 218 is powered by a 115kW/230Nm 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive, while the M235 xDrive boasts a 233kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, delivering a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds. Both feature a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and adaptive suspension.
New standard features include BMW’s Curved Display with Operating System 9, 5G eSIM, adaptive cruise control, and matrix LED headlights. The M235 xDrive adds 19-inch wheels, a Harman/Kardon sound system, and advanced driver aids, continuing its role as the flagship model.
Cupra Born VZ
Cupra Australia has confirmed the Born VZ electric hatchback is set to launch in the first half of 2025, likely sometime in the second quarter.
This high-performance variant features a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 240kW and 545Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.
The Born VZ is equipped with a 79kWh battery pack, slightly larger than the standard model's 77kWh, and incorporates a Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Sport setup with revised dampers, anti-roll bars, and rear springs. Exterior enhancements include wider tyres and 20-inch alloy wheels, available in forged or with 3D copper inserts, along with new colour options such as Midnight Black and Dark Forest green.
Pricing details have yet to be announced, but the Born VZ is expected to be positioned above the current model, which is priced at $59,990 before on-road costs.
Cupra Leon hatch & Sportstourer
The Cupra Leon Sportstourer will arrive in Australia in mid-2025 to coincide with a mid-life facelift for the hot hatch and wagon.
Details at the linked story above.
Honda Civic
The updated 2025 Honda Civic has launched in Australia, starting at $49,990 drive-away.
Now exclusively offered as a hybrid (apart from the Type R), the regular Civic line-up includes two variants: the e:HEV L and e:HEV LX.
Both are powered by a 2.0L direct injection engine paired with two electric motors, delivering 135kW and 315Nm.
Key updates include a redesigned front bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, and enhanced in-car technology with Google built-in for navigation, live traffic updates, and apps. Honda Sensing is standard across the range, providing advanced driver assistance and safety features.
Hyundai i30 hatch facelift
Hyundai’s 2025 i30 hatch range was detailed in August, with the new line-up consisting exclusively of sporty N Line MHEV and performance hero N trims.
Now sourced from the Czech Republic, the i30 hatch range starts at $36,000 plus on-road costs for the N Line, featuring a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The powertrain delivers 117kW and 235Nm, supported by 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency.
Styling updates include a refreshed grille, new headlights, sportier side skirts, 18-inch alloys, and interior upgrades like a 10.25-inch digital display and USB-C ports. The N Line Premium adds Bluelink connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated sport seats, and advanced safety features like Highway Driving Assist. Prices for the Premium start at $41,000 plus on-road costs, with European production impacting costs.
The updated i30 N hot hatch remains in the line-up, again powered by a 209kW 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and offered with manual or dual-clutch automatic transmissions. It's priced from $50,000 before on-road costs.
Hyundai i30 Sedan Hybrid facelift
The wildly styled Hyundai i30 sedan was treated to revised front-end treatment and exterior tweaks as part of a mid-life update in 2023 and will see a hybrid powertrain taken from the Kona SUV join the line-up in 2024.
Available across entry-level i30, Elite and Premium trim levels, the hybrid pairs a 1.32kWh battery and 22kW electric motor with the i30’s 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine and six-speed dual-clutch automatic for a claimed combined fuel economy figure of 2.8L/100km.
The base i30 hybrid also gains multi-link rear suspension, dual-zone air-conditioning that the entry-level petrol version misses out on.
MG3
The 2024 MG3 launched in June, featuring significant changes in its size, equipment, and technology – including MG’s first regular hybrid drivetrain.
The new model is available in two trim levels: Excite and Essence. The Excite starts at $24,990 plus on-road costs, while the Essence is priced from $26,990 plus on-road costs.
The MG3 offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 82kW and 150Nm, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). There’s also a 1.5-litre hybrid option delivering a combined 137kW and 300Nm, utilising a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The 2024 MG3 boasts a more spacious interior, advanced infotainment systems, and improved safety features, including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.
Mini Cooper hatch – Q3
The 2024 MINI Cooper three-door hardtop range is on sale now, offering a mix of petrol and electric powertrains across four variants.
Petrol options include the Cooper C with a 115kW/230Nm three-cylinder engine and the sportier Cooper S, boasting a 150kW/300Nm four-cylinder engine. Claimed fuel consumption ranges from 5.9L/100km to 6.1L/100km, with prices starting at $41,990 before on-road costs.
Electric variants include the Cooper E and Cooper SE, priced from $53,990 and $58,990 respectively, with a claimed range of up to 400km. Both feature 18-inch alloy wheels, advanced driver aids, and heated sports seats. This launch marks the final petrol-powered MINI range before transitioning fully to electric drivetrains.
Peugeot E-208
The Peugeot E-208 electric hatch, originally due here this year, is now a TBC, with only a 'sometime in 2025' line offered.
Peugeot E-308
In November, Peugeot announced the all-electric E-308 hatchback for Australia, with an initial allocation of 14 units available for pre-order. This limited release serves as a preview ahead of a broader launch planned for 2025.
The E-308 is powered by a 115kW electric motor and a 54kWh battery, offering a WLTP range of up to 400km. It supports DC fast charging, enabling a 20-80% charge in approximately 25 minutes. The vehicle features regenerative braking to enhance energy efficiency.
Skoda Fabia Select
Skoda expanded its Fabia line-up in August with the introduction of a new entry-level Select variant, priced at $31,900 drive-away.
Joining the flagship Monte Carlo Edition 150, which starts at $38,990 drive-away, the Select aims to make the Fabia more accessible for buyers after a two-year absence of a budget-friendly option.
The Fabia Select features a 1.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 85kW/200Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels.
Skoda Scala – April 2024
Skoda launched 2025 Scala hatchback for Australia in September, available in two new variants: the Select, priced from $32,490 drive-away, and the sportier Monte Carlo, starting at $43,990 drive-away.
The Scala Select is powered by an 85kW/200Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, while the Monte Carlo steps up with a 110kW/250Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol unit.
Both feature a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and claimed fuel economy figures of 5.4L/100km and 5.6L/100km, respectively. Performance differs, with the Select claiming 0-100km/h in 10.1 seconds, compared to 8.2 seconds for the Monte Carlo.
Standard equipment on the Select includes 17-inch alloys, advanced driver assistance systems, and keyless entry, while the Monte Carlo adds 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, sports chassis control, and heated front seats.
Subaru WRX
Along with a general model-year update, Subaru Australia launched the WRX Club Spec in April, priced at $52,590 before on-road costs.
The Club Spec sedan features a six-speed manual transmission, Recaro front seats, Brembo brakes, 19-inch matte grey alloy wheels, and a distinctive STI-style rear spoiler.
The wider 2024 WRX range gains upgrades across the board, including active safety features like autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist for manual sedan variants. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, with all wagon variants receiving a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The WRX line-up starts at $47,490 for the manual sedan, with prices increasing slightly for 2024. The range-topping WRX Sportswagon tS is priced at $59,790. All variants are now available to order in Australia.
Suzuki Swift
Suzuki Australia announced pricing for the new 2024 Swift in April, with the range starting at $24,490 drive-away for the Swift Hybrid manual.
The line-up now includes three mild-hybrid variants, topping out with the flagship Swift Hybrid GLX at $29,490 drive-away.
All variants are powered by a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine producing 61kW/112Nm, with assistance from a 2.3kW/60Nm integrated starter-generator. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic, with Suzuki claiming fuel consumption of 3.8L/100km for the manual and 4.0L/100km for the automatic.
Standard features include a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, and keyless entry. Higher trims add 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, and safety tech like blind-spot monitoring.
The Swift’s safety credentials have taken a hit, however, with ANCAP awarding the 2024 model a one-star rating.
Toyota Yaris update
Toyota launched the refreshed 2024 Yaris in April, reintroducing a more affordable hybrid option with the Ascent Sport hybrid, priced from $28,500 before on-road costs.
This marks the return of a sub-$30,000 model after the recent shift to a hybrid-only line-up and the discontinuation of petrol variants.
Pricing for SX and ZR variants has risen by up to $1770, while the Yaris Ascent Sport hybrid offers a more cost-conscious entry point to the range. Full details at the story linked above.
VW Golf facelift
Volkswagen unveiled the facelifted 2025 Golf in January, at least a full year out from its Australian debut.
The updated Mk8.5 Golf introduces sharper LED headlights, revised bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an upgraded interior featuring a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen with improved infotainment and physical steering wheel controls.
The Golf GTI receives a power boost, with its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine now producing 195kW. Globally, the GTI drops its manual transmission option, remaining automatic-only.
Production for the Australian market begins in late 2024, marking this facelifted Golf as the final combustion-engine model before the all-electric Mk9 arrives around 2028.
VW ID.3 (electric) – Unclear
The ID.3 was expected to debut Volkswagen’s ‘ID’ electric sub-brand in Australia with a sub-$60k starting price, but its future is now unclear.
A local launch sometime before the end of 2024 was on the cards, but now appears unlikely as the brand turns its focus to bigger models like the ID.4, ID.5 and Buzz.
The Not So Distant Future...
Kia K4 (2025)
Kia unveiled its new Cerato-replacing K4 sedan and hatch in March, but a local debut isn't expected to occur until 2025.
That launch event will likely occur in sync with the Australian Open, where main sponsor Kia likes to show off its latest models. Learn more about the K4 in our linked stories above.
Renault 5 E-Tech EV (who knows?)
Renault unveiled its very retrotastic 5 E-Tech EV in early March – but, while its external Australian distributor is keen to have it, the carmaker has yet to confirm if we'll get it.
Read more about the very cool little electric hatch at the linked story above. Want it in Australia? Let your Renault dealer know.
