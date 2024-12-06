2025 BMW 1 Series pricing for Australia

Following its initial announcement in July, the refreshed 1 Series has landed in Australia.

Snapshot Two variants are available: the 118 and the M135 xDrive

The 118 starts at $56,500 before on-road costs

Available now

The facelifted BMW 1 Series hatch – which BMW is calling the fourth-generation F70 1 Series rather than a continuation of the F40 code assigned at launch in 2019 – is now on sale.

It's no surprise BMW wants this 2025 1 Series thought of as a new generation: as far as facelifts go, this one is an almost complete makeover. Spotting the few carryover styling pieces will be a job for trainspotters, at the least.

For the new model year, the F70 BMW 1 Series introduces an updated design, powertrains, advanced automated driving functions, and an expanded standard specification list.

BMW Australia's launch line-up for the new 1 Series starts with the 118 entry variant and the flagship M135 xDrive – both models notably using the almost iconic i – that letter now being reserved for the BMW i electric vehicle range.

Power

Model Outputs Engine Transmission Drive 2025 BMW 118 115kW/230Nm 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol 7-speed dual-clutch auto FWD 2025 BMW M135 xDrive 233kW/400Nm 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol 7-speed dual-clutch auto AWD

The 118 variant is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 115kW and 230Nm, paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. This update marks a 12kW and 10Nm increase over its predecessor.