2025 BMW 1 Series pricing for Australia

Following its initial announcement in July, the refreshed 1 Series has landed in Australia.
Snapshot
- Two variants are available: the 118 and the M135 xDrive
- The 118 starts at $56,500 before on-road costs
- Available now
The facelifted BMW 1 Series hatch – which BMW is calling the fourth-generation F70 1 Series rather than a continuation of the F40 code assigned at launch in 2019 – is now on sale.
It's no surprise BMW wants this 2025 1 Series thought of as a new generation: as far as facelifts go, this one is an almost complete makeover. Spotting the few carryover styling pieces will be a job for trainspotters, at the least.
For the new model year, the F70 BMW 1 Series introduces an updated design, powertrains, advanced automated driving functions, and an expanded standard specification list.
BMW Australia's launch line-up for the new 1 Series starts with the 118 entry variant and the flagship M135 xDrive – both models notably using the almost iconic i – that letter now being reserved for the BMW i electric vehicle range.
Power
|Model
|Outputs
|Engine
|Transmission
|Drive
|2025 BMW 118
|115kW/230Nm
|1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol
|7-speed dual-clutch auto
|FWD
|2025 BMW M135 xDrive
|233kW/400Nm
|2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol
|7-speed dual-clutch auto
|AWD
The 118 variant is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 115kW and 230Nm, paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. This update marks a 12kW and 10Nm increase over its predecessor.
The M135 xDrive calls on the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine as before, producing 233kW and 400Nm and claiming a 0-100km/h time of just 4.9 seconds.
The hero hatch offers all-wheel drive through the xDrive system and a new seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission, replacing the previous eight-speed Sport Steptronic.
Styling and features
Despite riding on the same UKL2 platform as before, the 2025 F70 BMW 1 Series has been designed to give the appearance of a longer bonnet and more set-back glasshouse, a more dynamic roofline, and a meaner rear.
Its wheelbase is unchanged, but overall dimensions have increased slightly with an exterior length of 4,361mm and a height of 1,459mm – up 42mm and 25mm respectively.
The M135 xDrive's exterior includes an M-specific grille, M mirror caps, and quad exhaust tailpipes.
Inside, the new 1 Series offers a premium, leather-free interior with seating for five.
The cabin features newly designed seats, a new steering wheel, a redesigned gear selector, and the BMW Curved Display, integrating a 10.25-inch Information Display and a 10.7-inch Control Display.
The interior also incorporates BMW's latest iDrive system with Operating System 9 and QuickSelect for intuitive function control.
Chassis upgrades
BMW claims newly enhanced body rigidity and chassis developments contribute to improved agility, steering precision and cornering dynamics.
Chassis updates include optimised kinematics, preloaded anti-roll bar mounts, and new shock absorber technology.
The 2025 BMW 1 Series also gets an integrated braking system and directly controlled wheel slip limitation.
Features
The 118 variant, priced from $56,500, comes standard with 18” M light alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, adaptive M suspension, BMW Head-Up Display, and a range of driver assistance systems.
The $82,500 M135 xDrive adds 19” M light alloy wheels, lumbar support, Driving Assistant Professional, a HiFi loudspeaker system by harman/kardon, and other exclusive features.
The new BMW 1 Series is set to reach Australian showrooms by the end of 2024.
Equipment breakdown
2025 BMW 118i
|BMW TwinPower Turbo 1.5L 3-cylinder petrol engine
|Electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger, incl. memory function for driver
|M Sport Package
|Interior and exterior mirror package
|18” M light alloy wheels
|M Headliner Anthracite
|7-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles
|M high-gloss Shadowline with extended contents
|Adaptive LED headlights with High-beam assistant
|Parking Assistant Plus
|Adaptive M suspension
|Active PDC
|High beam assistant
|BMW Drive Recorder
|Automatic operation of tailgate
|Surround view camera system
|BMW Head-Up Display
|Park Assist
|BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 10.25” instrument display, 10.7” Control Display with BMW Operating System 9
|Reverse Assistant
|Comfort Access system
|Personal eSIM, onboard 5G connectivity
|DAB+ digital radio
|Seat heating for driver and front passenger
|Driving Assistant and Driving Assistant Plus
|Speed Limit Info
|Front collision warning with brake intervention
|Sport seats for driver and front passenger
|Lane Change Warning
|Through-loading system with 40:20:40 split
|Lane Departure Warning
|Tyre pressure monitoring system
|Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go
|Tyre repair kit
|Rear cross traffic warning
|Veganza upholstery
|Exit warning
|Wireless charging tray
|Speed limit information
2025 BMW M135 xDrive
In addition to the equipment on the BMW 118:
|19” M light alloy wheels
|Front Collision Warning with brake intervention
|Active seat for driver and front passenger
|Evasion Assistant
|Lumbar support
|Crossroads warning
|Massage function
|HiFi loudspeaker system harman/kardon
|Driving Assistant Professional
|M rear spoiler
|Steering and Lane Control Assistant
|M Sport brake, dark blue metallic
|Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go
|Panorama glass roof
|Lane keeping Assistant with active side collision prevention
|Roof in Black
|Cross traffic warning front and rear
|Steering wheel heating
OPTIONS
|Enhancement Package
|118
|Metallic paintwork
|$6,500
|19” M light alloy wheels
|Steering wheel heating
|Panorama glass sunroof
|Active Seat for driver and front passengerLumbar SupportMassage function
|Driving Assistant Professional
|HiFi loudspeaker system harmon/kardon
|M Sport Package Pro
|Model
|118
|M135 xDrive
|Price
|$3,200
|$2,700
|Roof in black
|Optional
|Standard
|M Sport Brakes, Red
|✓
|✓
|M Lights Shadowline
|✓
|✓
|M seat belts
|✓
|✓
|M Sport seats for driver and front passenger
|✓
|M rear spoiler, black high gloss
|✓
|Standard
Exterior finishes
Non-metallic
- Alpine White – standard
Metallic ($1,700)
- Black Sapphire
- M Portimao Blue
- Skyscraper Grey
- Thundernight metallic
BMW Individual
- Storm Bay metallic: $3,500
- Frozen Pure Grey metallic: $5,000
- Frozen Portimao Blue: $5,000
Alloy wheel program
- 18” M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 975 M Bicolour – standard on 118
- 19” M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 976 M Bicolour – optional on 118
- 19” M light alloy wheels multi-spoke style 977 M Bicolour – standard on M135 xDrive
- 19” M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 976 M Bicolour – optional on M135 xDrive
Seat upholstery
- M Alcantara/Veganza combination Black/contrast stitching Blue – standard
- Veganza perforated Oyster – no cost option; only with Sport seats
- Veganza perforated Coral Red/Black – no cost option; only with Sport seats
- Veganza perforated Black – no cost option; only with Sport seats
Interior trims
- M illuminated Aluminium hexacube – standard
- Illuminated Aluminium graphite – No cost option
2025 BMW 1 Series pricing
- 2025 BMW 118: 115kW/230Nm 1.5L 3Cyl, FWD – $56,500
- 2025 BMW M135 xDrive: 233kW/400Nm 2.0L 4Cyl, AWD – $82,500
Recommended Retail Pricing is shown and includes GST and LCT but excludes on-road costs.
