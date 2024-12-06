WhichCar
2025 BMW 1 Series pricing for Australia

The updated BMW 1 Series hatch has arrived with a refreshed design and the latest tech on board.

Mike Stevens
Following its initial announcement in July, the refreshed 1 Series has landed in Australia.

Snapshot

  • Two variants are available: the 118 and the M135 xDrive
  • The 118 starts at $56,500 before on-road costs
  • Available now

The facelifted BMW 1 Series hatch – which BMW is calling the fourth-generation F70 1 Series rather than a continuation of the F40 code assigned at launch in 2019 – is now on sale.

It's no surprise BMW wants this 2025 1 Series thought of as a new generation: as far as facelifts go, this one is an almost complete makeover. Spotting the few carryover styling pieces will be a job for trainspotters, at the least.

For the new model year, the F70 BMW 1 Series introduces an updated design, powertrains, advanced automated driving functions, and an expanded standard specification list.

BMW Australia's launch line-up for the new 1 Series starts with the 118 entry variant and the flagship M135 xDrive – both models notably using the almost iconic i – that letter now being reserved for the BMW i electric vehicle range.

Power

ModelOutputsEngineTransmissionDrive
2025 BMW 118115kW/230Nm1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol7-speed dual-clutch auto FWD
2025 BMW M135 xDrive233kW/400Nm2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol7-speed dual-clutch autoAWD

The 118 variant is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 115kW and 230Nm, paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. This update marks a 12kW and 10Nm increase over its predecessor.

The M135 xDrive calls on the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine as before, producing 233kW and 400Nm and claiming a 0-100km/h time of just 4.9 seconds.

The hero hatch offers all-wheel drive through the xDrive system and a new seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission, replacing the previous eight-speed Sport Steptronic.

Styling and features

Despite riding on the same UKL2 platform as before, the 2025 F70 BMW 1 Series has been designed to give the appearance of a longer bonnet and more set-back glasshouse, a more dynamic roofline, and a meaner rear.

Its wheelbase is unchanged, but overall dimensions have increased slightly with an exterior length of 4,361mm and a height of 1,459mm – up 42mm and 25mm respectively.

The M135 xDrive's exterior includes an M-specific grille, M mirror caps, and quad exhaust tailpipes.

Inside, the new 1 Series offers a premium, leather-free interior with seating for five.

The cabin features newly designed seats, a new steering wheel, a redesigned gear selector, and the BMW Curved Display, integrating a 10.25-inch Information Display and a 10.7-inch Control Display.

The interior also incorporates BMW's latest iDrive system with Operating System 9 and QuickSelect for intuitive function control.

Chassis upgrades

BMW claims newly enhanced body rigidity and chassis developments contribute to improved agility, steering precision and cornering dynamics.

Chassis updates include optimised kinematics, preloaded anti-roll bar mounts, and new shock absorber technology.

The 2025 BMW 1 Series also gets an integrated braking system and directly controlled wheel slip limitation.

Features

The 118 variant, priced from $56,500, comes standard with 18” M light alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, adaptive M suspension, BMW Head-Up Display, and a range of driver assistance systems.

The $82,500 M135 xDrive adds 19” M light alloy wheels, lumbar support, Driving Assistant Professional, a HiFi loudspeaker system by harman/kardon, and other exclusive features.

The new BMW 1 Series is set to reach Australian showrooms by the end of 2024.

Equipment breakdown

2025 BMW 118i

BMW TwinPower Turbo 1.5L 3-cylinder petrol engineElectric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger, incl. memory function for driver
M Sport PackageInterior and exterior mirror package
18” M light alloy wheelsM Headliner Anthracite
7-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddlesM high-gloss Shadowline with extended contents
Adaptive LED headlights with High-beam assistantParking Assistant Plus
Adaptive M suspensionActive PDC
High beam assistantBMW Drive Recorder
Automatic operation of tailgateSurround view camera system
BMW Head-Up DisplayPark Assist
BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 10.25” instrument display, 10.7” Control Display with BMW Operating System 9Reverse Assistant
Comfort Access systemPersonal eSIM, onboard 5G connectivity
DAB+ digital radioSeat heating for driver and front passenger
Driving Assistant and Driving Assistant PlusSpeed Limit Info
Front collision warning with brake interventionSport seats for driver and front passenger
Lane Change WarningThrough-loading system with 40:20:40 split
Lane Departure WarningTyre pressure monitoring system
Active Cruise Control with Stop&GoTyre repair kit
Rear cross traffic warningVeganza upholstery
Exit warningWireless charging tray
Speed limit information﻿
2025 BMW M135 xDrive

In addition to the equipment on the BMW 118:

19” M light alloy wheelsFront Collision Warning with brake intervention
Active seat for driver and front passengerEvasion Assistant
Lumbar supportCrossroads warning
Massage functionHiFi loudspeaker system harman/kardon
Driving Assistant ProfessionalM rear spoiler
Steering and Lane Control AssistantM Sport brake, dark blue metallic
Active Cruise Control with Stop&GoPanorama glass roof
Lane keeping Assistant with active side collision preventionRoof in Black
Cross traffic warning front and rearSteering wheel heating
OPTIONS

Enhancement Package118
Metallic paintwork    $6,500
19” M light alloy wheels
Steering wheel heating
Panorama glass sunroof
Active Seat for driver and front passengerLumbar SupportMassage function
Driving Assistant Professional
HiFi loudspeaker system harmon/kardon
M Sport Package Pro
Model118M135 xDrive
Price$3,200$2,700
Roof in blackOptionalStandard
M Sport Brakes, Red
M Lights Shadowline
M seat belts
M Sport seats for driver and front passenger
M rear spoiler, black high glossStandard

Exterior finishes

Non-metallic

  • Alpine White – standard

Metallic ($1,700)

  • Black Sapphire
  • M Portimao Blue
  • Skyscraper Grey
  • Thundernight metallic

BMW Individual

  • Storm Bay metallic: $3,500
  • Frozen Pure Grey metallic: $5,000
  • Frozen Portimao Blue: $5,000

Alloy wheel program

  • 18” M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 975 M Bicolour – standard on 118
  • 19” M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 976 M Bicolour – optional on 118
  • 19” M light alloy wheels multi-spoke style 977 M Bicolour – standard on M135 xDrive
  • 19” M light alloy wheels Y-spoke style 976 M Bicolour – optional on M135 xDrive

Seat upholstery

  • M Alcantara/Veganza combination Black/contrast stitching Blue – standard
  • Veganza perforated Oyster – no cost option; only with Sport seats
  • Veganza perforated Coral Red/Black – no cost option; only with Sport seats
  • Veganza perforated Black – no cost option; only with Sport seats

Interior trims

  • M illuminated Aluminium hexacube – standard
  • Illuminated Aluminium graphite – No cost option

2025 BMW 1 Series pricing

  • 2025 BMW 118: 115kW/230Nm 1.5L 3Cyl, FWD – $56,500
  • 2025 BMW M135 xDrive: 233kW/400Nm 2.0L 4Cyl, AWD – $82,500

Recommended Retail Pricing is shown and includes GST and LCT but excludes on-road costs.

Mike Stevens
Contributor
Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

