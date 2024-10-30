Australia's new cars for 2025 and beyond
New models by brand & segment
2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia
Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more
It seems like the Big T has been number one with Australian car buyers since the dawn of time, but what new models are coming from Toyota to maintain its remarkable popularity?
New Mitsubishi models coming: Pajero Sport, Delica... but where's the ASX?
It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
New Tesla models coming: Model Y facelift, Cybertruck, Roadster, Model 2... and Cybercab?
From its smallest car yet to a futuristic ute, here is Wheels' quick guide to all the future models set to be released by America's famous electric car company.
New VW models coming: Tiguan, Tayron, ID.4, Golf R, and more
VW's ID electric car rollout will gather pace in 2025, with all-new family SUVs and some facelifted favourites joining them to keep the brand's showrooms crispy-fresh.
New Skoda models coming: Kodiaq, Superb, Octavia, Enyaq and Elroq
Skoda will launch a number of new-gen and facelifted models in 2025, and expand its EV offerings
New Subaru models coming: Forester, new Strong Hybrid system, and more
Here’s what coming next from a company that’s been putting Aussies behind the wheel for 50 years
New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
New Hyundai Models Coming: Ioniq 9, ute, Vision 74, Inster & more!
Your quick guide to all the future models coming from Korean brand Hyundai – including its first ever ute – from 2024 and beyond
New BYD models coming in 2024 and beyond
Strength to strength: The already popular BYD brand is set to significantly grow its Australian line-up
New Mazda models coming: CX-5, CX-70, CX-80, EZ-6, RX-7 & more
Your guide to what's around the corner for Mazda Australia in 2024, 2025 and beyond... plus some potential additions yet to be confirmed
New Hybrids Coming to Australia in 2024
Your guide to the combustion-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 48V-tech cars, SUVs and utes heading to Australian showrooms in 2024
New Volvo models coming in 2024 and beyond
This year, Volvo's Australian line-up will welcome two very important models on the brand's march towards full electrification
New Polestar models coming: '3' large SUV, '4' coupe SUV, '5' sedan and '6' two-door
Polestar's line-up will grow up in 2024, with two important new models joining the range
New BMW models coming: i3, M5, iX3, M3 EV (with ‘hand of god’!)
BMW is setting itself up for a massive decade with EVs, but ICE cars aren’t out yet…
New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2024
Listing off the most exciting new models in Australia's most popular new vehicle segment.
Kia electric cars in Australia: EV9, EV6, EV5, Niro & more coming
The once 'cheap and cheerful' brand has quickly become one of Australia's most well-regarded EV makers. What more does it have coming?
New Ford models coming: Mustang, Ranger PHEV, Puma EV, & more
Your quick guide to all the new and updated models coming to Ford Australia showrooms in 2024 and beyond... plus potential additions yet to be confirmed
All Incoming New Car Stories
2025 VW Golf '8.5' on sale in Australia from April
Updated Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 details confirmed for Australia. And no, the Golf R wagon isn't returning.
Is this the new 2026 BMW 3 Series?
Could the next-gen BMW 3 Series, the G50, share some key styling cues with the anticipated i3 electric sedan?
Cadillac says this is its quickest car ever… and it’s an SUV
Cadillac's first all-electric V-Series performance model, the LYRIQ-V, is set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand next year
2025 Skoda Octavia RS pricing: More power and more standard kit
For 2025, Skoda's quick Octavia RS gets a power boost, a host of previously optional features as standard, a sharper 'as equipped' price.
2025 GWM Cannon Ute: Australian launch set for February 2025
GWM's revised Cannon ute set for Australian launch early in February 2025
2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed, Australian launch coming soon
The updated Škoda Enyaq Coupé 85 offers up to 596km of range, faster charging, and refreshed styling with the new Modern Solid design
2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'
Chery Australia has cut $6K off the Omoda E5 electric SUV, making it the most affordable electric SUV in Australia – for now
2025 BYD Dolphin dives below $30K, Atto 3 pricing reduced
BYD has introduced new Essential variants of the Dolphin and Atto 3, offering lower prices by trimming features, with orders opening soon in Australia
Electric utes: What's available, and those coming soon
What's out, what's coming and what's likely, in what is currently a very shallow segment
Big 2025 Tesla Model Y facelift revealed ahead of Australian debut
As its best-selling model, Tesla has given the Model Y a more comprehensive makeover to set it apart from its twin, the Model 3.
Honda 0 Series SUV and 'Saloon' wagon shown off at CES
Honda's upcoming 0 Series of electric vehicles comes a step closer with this week's Consumer Electronics Show, but there's still much to be known
2025 Nissan Y63 Patrol: Everything we know about the new LandCruiser 300 rival
New details and teaser images emerge for the next-gen Y63 Patrol off-roader
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
2025 Genesis GV60 facelift revealed, Australian debut confirmed
Genesis has revealed its first major GV60 update with subtly refreshed styling, new tech, and a scheduled Australian launch in late 2025.
Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch coming to Australia, but what of the normal R5 EV?
Renault has confirmed the electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch for Australia, blending retro styling with modern electric performance and technology.
2025 Kia Sportage facelift: Australia confirmed, with diesel too
The new-look Kia Sportage debuted at the LA motor show this week, with an Australian launch set for early 2025
Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed
The 2025 Zeekr X electric SUV is now available for pre-order in Australia, offering two variants and a competitive starting price.
Ford Australia kills electric Puma plan, citing "market dynamics"
After first confirming in early 2023 that it would bring the electric Puma to Australia, Ford has instead surrendered another segment
2025 Subaru BRZ pricing and features
Subaru’s 2025 BRZ sports coupe arrives with enhanced standard equipment, upgraded tech, and unchanged pricing.
2025 Toyota Supra Track Edition: Final version arriving next year
Toyota’s A90 GR Supra enters its final phase with the Track Edition in Australia and a more powerful Final Edition for Europe and Japan
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs unveiled
Mahindra has unveiled two electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, with plans for a potential Australian release after their debut in India
2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SQ5 Sportback revealed, Australia confirmed
Audi has revealed the 2025 Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback, combining coupe-inspired styling with shared features from the regular Q5 SUV.
VW preparing heritage-inspired redesign of all ID-badged EVs
Volkswagen has announced a redesign for its ID electric range, combining heritage-inspired design with technical updates, starting from 2026