WhichCar

Australia's new cars for 2025 and beyond

  1. Home/
  2. Topics/
  3. Australia's new cars for 2025 and beyond

New models by brand & segment

24ce1264/incoming new car calendar 4 jpg
News

2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia

Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
2e671d9d/2025 toyota hilux gr render whichcar australia theottle 01 png
News

New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more

It seems like the Big T has been number one with Australian car buyers since the dawn of time, but what new models are coming from Toyota to maintain its remarkable popularity?
d02a1c77/2023 mitsubishi delica concept mitsubishi d x concept 9 jpeg
News

New Mitsubishi models coming: Pajero Sport, Delica... but where's the ASX?

It might be saddled with some of the industry's oldest product, but Mitsubishi has some interesting stuff on the horizon...
b41f09a4/2023 tesla cybertruck rodeo screen shot 2022 04 08 at 13548 pm 2 jpg
News

New Tesla models coming: Model Y facelift, Cybertruck, Roadster, Model 2... and Cybercab?

From its smallest car yet to a futuristic ute, here is Wheels' quick guide to all the future models set to be released by America's famous electric car company.
70e31798/2025 volkswagen golf gti facelift reveal 06 jpg
News

New VW models coming: Tiguan, Tayron, ID.4, Golf R, and more

VW's ID electric car rollout will gather pace in 2025, with all-new family SUVs and some facelifted favourites joining them to keep the brand's showrooms crispy-fresh.
d92f156d/2025 skoda enyaq suv coupe whichcar 1 jpg
News

New Skoda models coming: Kodiaq, Superb, Octavia, Enyaq and Elroq

Skoda will launch a number of new-gen and facelifted models in 2025, and expand its EV offerings

c9791835/2024 subaru outback touring srawlings 230526 44 jpg
News

New Subaru models coming: Forester, new Strong Hybrid system, and more

Here’s what coming next from a company that’s been putting Aussies behind the wheel for 50 years
32a212e5/2025 new small suvs australia png
News

New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
c09c1578/hyundai initium concept next nexo jpg
News

New Hyundai Models Coming: Ioniq 9, ute, Vision 74, Inster & more!

Your quick guide to all the future models coming from Korean brand Hyundai – including its first ever ute – from 2024 and beyond
51011321/2024 mg cyberster at goodwood 6 jpg
News

New MG models coming: MG3, HS, Cyberster and more

From humble beginnings, MG's expansion into the Australian market is gathering pace thanks to new product.
571e1302/byd u8 yangwang u8 03 byd badge jpeg
News

New BYD models coming in 2024 and beyond

Strength to strength: The already popular BYD brand is set to significantly grow its Australian line-up
bbe30a67/2023 mazda cx 90 revealed for australia life shots 41 jpg
News

New Mazda models coming: CX-5, CX-70, CX-80, EZ-6, RX-7 & more

Your guide to what's around the corner for Mazda Australia in 2024, 2025 and beyond... plus some potential additions yet to be confirmed
c5a11856/2025 mercedes amg e53 hybrid 4matic revealed 022 jpg
News

New Hybrids Coming to Australia in 2024

Your guide to the combustion-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 48V-tech cars, SUVs and utes heading to Australian showrooms in 2024
f50b1592/2024 volvo ex30 whichcar australia 15 a jpg
News

New Volvo models coming in 2024 and beyond

This year, Volvo's Australian line-up will welcome two very important models on the brand's march towards full electrification

582e12f6/2024 polestar 4 electric suv 023 jpg
News

New Polestar models coming: '3' large SUV, '4' coupe SUV, '5' sedan and '6' two-door

Polestar's line-up will grow up in 2024, with two important new models joining the range
eed515d9/2023 bmw vision neue klasse i3 concept jpg
News

New BMW models coming: i3, M5, iX3, M3 EV (with ‘hand of god’!)

BMW is setting itself up for a massive decade with EVs, but ICE cars aren’t out yet…

57d91756/2024 new medium suvs australia whichcar 01 jpg
News

New Medium SUVs coming to Australia in 2024

Listing off the most exciting new models in Australia's most popular new vehicle segment.
78e513d9/2024 kia electric cars upcoming 2 png
News

Kia electric cars in Australia: EV9, EV6, EV5, Niro & more coming

The once 'cheap and cheerful' brand has quickly become one of Australia's most well-regarded EV makers. What more does it have coming?
a1b50ff1/ford future models 2 jpg
News

New Ford models coming: Mustang, Ranger PHEV, Puma EV, & more

Your quick guide to all the new and updated models coming to Ford Australia showrooms in 2024 and beyond... plus potential additions yet to be confirmed
85f30f6b/aa ev day lineup kv JPG
News

New Kia Models coming: Tasman ute, EV5, Sorento, Picanto & more

Kia’s turned its fortunes around from bargain basement motoring to electric chic and cutting-edge design – here’s what’s coming down the pipeline

All Incoming New Car Stories

ae130ffc/2025 vw golf whichcar 1 jpg
News

2025 VW Golf '8.5' on sale in Australia from April

Updated Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 details confirmed for Australia. And no, the Golf R wagon isn't returning.

cba91c36/2026 bmw 3 series g50 rendering theottle whichcar 01 copy jpg
News

Is this the new 2026 BMW 3 Series?

Could the next-gen BMW 3 Series, the G50, share some key styling cues with the anticipated i3 electric sedan?
551f1764/2026 cadillac lyriq v whichcar australia 4 jpg
News

Cadillac says this is its quickest car ever… and it’s an SUV

Cadillac's first all-electric V-Series performance model, the LYRIQ-V, is set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand next year
e7ac1563/2025 skoda octavia facelift reveal 033 jpg
News

2025 Skoda Octavia RS pricing: More power and more standard kit

For 2025, Skoda's quick Octavia RS gets a power boost, a host of previously optional features as standard, a sharper 'as equipped' price.
2ff10d5f/2025 gwm cannon jpg
News

2025 GWM Cannon Ute: Australian launch set for February 2025

GWM's revised Cannon ute set for Australian launch early in February 2025
fdc21196/2025 skoda enyaq whichcar 1 jpg
News

2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed, Australian launch coming soon

The updated Škoda Enyaq Coupé 85 offers up to 596km of range, faster charging, and refreshed styling with the new Modern Solid design
169f1648/2025 chery omoda e5 australia whichcar 3 JPG
News

2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'

Chery Australia has cut $6K off the Omoda E5 electric SUV, making it the most affordable electric SUV in Australia – for now

e92619be/byd atto 3 essential and byd dolphin essential png
News

2025 BYD Dolphin dives below $30K, Atto 3 pricing reduced

BYD has introduced new Essential variants of the Dolphin and Atto 3, offering lower prices by trimming features, with orders opening soon in Australia
Ford F 150 Lightning Pro Towing
News

Electric utes: What's available, and those coming soon

What's out, what's coming and what's likely, in what is currently a very shallow segment
0a3019c9/2025 tesla model y facelift whichcar australia 08 jpg
News

Big 2025 Tesla Model Y facelift revealed ahead of Australian debut

As its best-selling model, Tesla has given the Model Y a more comprehensive makeover to set it apart from its twin, the Model 3.

8cb61423/01 honda 0 saloon honda 0 suv copy jpg
News

Honda 0 Series SUV and 'Saloon' wagon shown off at CES

Honda's upcoming 0 Series of electric vehicles comes a step closer with this week's Consumer Electronics Show, but there's still much to be known
c867104a/2025 nissan y63 patrol 26 jpg
News

2025 Nissan Y63 Patrol: Everything we know about the new LandCruiser 300 rival

New details and teaser images emerge for the next-gen Y63 Patrol off-roader
ce99159a/2025 new electric vehicles australia png
News

New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡

The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
cd7f190c/2025 genesis gv60 revealed australia whichcar 4 jpg
News

2025 Genesis GV60 facelift revealed, Australian debut confirmed

Genesis has revealed its first major GV60 update with subtly refreshed styling, new tech, and a scheduled Australian launch in late 2025.
29042550/2025 renault 5 turbo 3e revealed whichcar australia 3 alongside renault 5 turbo 2 jpg
News

Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch coming to Australia, but what of the normal R5 EV?

Renault has confirmed the electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch for Australia, blending retro styling with modern electric performance and technology.
32a212e5/2025 new small suvs australia png
News

New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
0a341627/2025 kia sportage whichcar australia 02 jpg
News

2025 Kia Sportage facelift: Australia confirmed, with diesel too

The new-look Kia Sportage debuted at the LA motor show this week, with an Australian launch set for early 2025
efc115cf/2025 zeekr x at sxsw sydney whichcar 1 JPG
News

Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed

The 2025 Zeekr X electric SUV is now available for pre-order in Australia, offering two variants and a competitive starting price.
1fcf1a21/2025 ford puma gen e revealed whichcar australia 2 jpg
News

Ford Australia kills electric Puma plan, citing "market dynamics"

After first confirming in early 2023 that it would bring the electric Puma to Australia, Ford has instead surrendered another segment
56770dff/2025 subaru brz 03 jpg
News

2025 Subaru BRZ pricing and features

Subaru’s 2025 BRZ sports coupe arrives with enhanced standard equipment, upgraded tech, and unchanged pricing.
ea551cb8/2025 toyota gr supra track edition australia whichcar 01 jpeg
News

2025 Toyota Supra Track Edition: Final version arriving next year

Toyota’s A90 GR Supra enters its final phase with the Track Edition in Australia and a more powerful Final Edition for Europe and Japan
b4771886/2025 mahindra xev 9e and be 6e electric suv duo jpg
News

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs unveiled

Mahindra has unveiled two electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, with plans for a potential Australian release after their debut in India
c897105f/2025 audi q5 sportback 01 jpg
News

2025 Audi Q5 Sportback SQ5 Sportback revealed, Australia confirmed

Audi has revealed the 2025 Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback, combining coupe-inspired styling with shared features from the regular Q5 SUV.
95d1be0d/2024 volkswagen id2 volkswagen id 2 renderings whichcar australia 01 jpg
News

VW preparing heritage-inspired redesign of all ID-badged EVs

Volkswagen has announced a redesign for its ID electric range, combining heritage-inspired design with technical updates, starting from 2026