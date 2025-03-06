Volvo ES90: Electric high-riding flagship sedan revealed

Jacked-up. High-riding...

Those are two terms you've been seeing more of in recent years, thanks to the slow but gathering speed trend of sedans with more of an SUV theme in the category of ground clearance.

Perhaps 'suvedan' could be the new classification, although this one isn't quite a sedan either, because it's guilty of another nested category: the liftback sedan.

Nitpickin' details aside, the Volvo ES90 was finally unveiled this week ahead of an Australian debut set for late 2025.

6

Joining the big new EX90 SUV, the ES90 will enter as the brand's flagship 'sedan', and Volvo is open about its multiple design cues:

"Some might say it is a sedan. Others will see a fastback, or even hints of an SUV. We’ll let you be the judge," the company said in unveiling the new model.