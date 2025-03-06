Volvo ES90: Electric high-riding flagship sedan revealed

Jacked-up. High-riding...
Those are two terms you've been seeing more of in recent years, thanks to the slow but gathering speed trend of sedans with more of an SUV theme in the category of ground clearance.
Perhaps 'suvedan' could be the new classification, although this one isn't quite a sedan either, because it's guilty of another nested category: the liftback sedan.
Nitpickin' details aside, the Volvo ES90 was finally unveiled this week ahead of an Australian debut set for late 2025.
Joining the big new EX90 SUV, the ES90 will enter as the brand's flagship 'sedan', and Volvo is open about its multiple design cues:
"Some might say it is a sedan. Others will see a fastback, or even hints of an SUV. We’ll let you be the judge," the company said in unveiling the new model.
The ES90 carries over the broad styling themes of its S90 predecessor, while throwing in a little of the Polestar 2's panache. It's much bigger, of course, with a 3100mm wheelbase stretching well beyond the 2's 2735mm footprint. It outstretches the S90, too, which measured 2935–3060mm between the axles, depending on the spec.
The jump in size gets you 424 litres of golfbag space in the boot before folding the rear seats, which grows that further to 733 litres. If you're still stretched for bag storage, there's an additional 22 litres under the bonnet.
Now, about the power
The ES90 line begins with the Single Motor Extended Range, listing up to 245kW and with a 0-100km/h time of 6.9 seconds.
Step up to the Twin Motor, and you're looking at 330kW, cutting that sprint down to 5.5 seconds.
If you're after the full meatball, the Twin Motor Performance variant unleashes 500kW, claiming it will barrel to 100km/h in 4 seconds.
Range?
The dual-motor all-wheel-drive models, armed with a 106kWh battery, claim up to 700km on the WLTP cycle.
Even the Single Motor Extended Range, with its 92kWh battery, isn't slouching, offering up to 650km.
And, unlike the EX90, the ES90 is built on an 800V electrical architecture – the first Volvo to do so. Thanks to this, Volvo says the ES90 can pump 300km of range into its battery "in just 10 minutes".
Like the EX90, the ES90 has a bump on its forehead that packs a LIDAR sensor system, joining five radar units, seven cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.
That's safety, while creature comforts are covered with a 14.5-inch portrait main screen and a 9.0-inch driver display (sorely lacking in the little EX30), along with a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
There's also quad-zone climate control with an air purifier that'll knock out up to 95% of particles at PM 2.5, and a huge panoramic glass roof with a 99.9% protection rating against UV rays.
