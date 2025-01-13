2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'

Chery Australia has announced a $6000 reduction in the price of its Omoda E5 electric SUV, for a limited time.
This price cut lowers the starting price to $36,990 before on-road costs for the entry-level BX variant, positioning the Omoda E5 as the most affordable electric SUV in the Australian market.
Snapshot
- 61kWh battery delivers 430km WLTP range with 150kW/340Nm output
- Standard features include dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless charging, and a full-sized spare wheel
- 5-star ANCAP safety rating with 18 advanced driver assistance systems
Power, battery, charging and driving range
The Omoda E5 is equipped with a single electric motor delivering 150kW of power and 340Nm of torque.
Energy is provided by a 61kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, providing a WLTP-rated driving range of 430km.
Energy consumption is listed at 15.5kWh per 100km on the WLTP cycle.
Charging capabilities include a maximum AC charge rate of 6.6kW (single-phase) or 9.9kW (three-phase), and a maximum DC charge rate of 80kW, allowing for a 30-80% charge in around 28 minutes. ￼
Interior and user tech
Inside, the BX variant offers manually adjustable seats with cloth and artificial leather trim, a curved widescreen display combining two 12.3-inch digital screens, and an in-built satellite navigation system.
The EX grade adds heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and an 8-speaker sound system.
Both variants include wireless charging capability and the ‘Hello Omoda’ intelligent voice command system for hands-free operation of various functions. ￼
Boot space
The Omoda E5 offers 300 litres of boot space with all five seats in use, expandable to 1079 litres (up to the roof) with the rear seats folded.
An extra 19 litres of hiding space is available under the bonnet up front.
Safety
The Omoda E5 is equipped with a suite of safety features, including seven airbags and 18 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Key safety technologies encompass autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane departure prevention, emergency lane keeping, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Omoda E5 also carries a 5-star ANCAP safety rating. ￼
Availability
The Omoda E5's $6000 price reduction is available for a limited time, although the company has not said exactly when it will end.
COMMENTS