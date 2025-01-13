2025 Chery Omoda E5 EV pricing drops to $37K as a 'New Year bonus'

Chery Australia has announced a $6000 reduction in the price of its Omoda E5 electric SUV, for a limited time.

This price cut lowers the starting price to $36,990 before on-road costs for the entry-level BX variant, positioning the Omoda E5 as the most affordable electric SUV in the Australian market.

Snapshot 61kWh battery delivers 430km WLTP range with 150kW/340Nm output

Standard features include dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless charging, and a full-sized spare wheel

5-star ANCAP safety rating with 18 advanced driver assistance systems

Power, battery, charging and driving range

The Omoda E5 is equipped with a single electric motor delivering 150kW of power and 340Nm of torque.

Energy is provided by a 61kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, providing a WLTP-rated driving range of 430km.

Energy consumption is listed at 15.5kWh per 100km on the WLTP cycle.

Charging capabilities include a maximum AC charge rate of 6.6kW (single-phase) or 9.9kW (three-phase), and a maximum DC charge rate of 80kW, allowing for a 30-80% charge in around 28 minutes. ￼

Interior and user tech

Inside, the BX variant offers manually adjustable seats with cloth and artificial leather trim, a curved widescreen display combining two 12.3-inch digital screens, and an in-built satellite navigation system.

The EX grade adds heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and an 8-speaker sound system.