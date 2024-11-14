WhichCar
2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings

MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 score five-star safety ratings in latest ANCAP testing, meeting updated safety standards.

Mike Stevens
The new-generation MG HS and the battery-electric Chery Omoda E5 have both received five-star safety ratings from ANCAP, the independent safety organisation.

The results come as part of the latest round of testing under ANCAP’s updated protocols.

Key details: MG HS

  • Adult Occupant Protection: 90%
  • Child Occupant Protection: 87%
  • Vulnerable Road User Protection: 83%
  • Safety Assist: 74%

Key details: Chery Omoda E5

  • Adult Occupant Protection: 87%
  • Child Occupant Protection: 88%
  • Vulnerable Road User Protection: 68%
  • Safety Assist: 83%

MG HS scores high across multiple safety categories

The new MG HS secured a five-star rating after being tested against ANCAP’s most recent criteria, which have seen even stricter updates since the previous HS was assessed.

VariantBody typeEngine / PowertrainDrivetrainAUSNZ
MG HS 1.5T Vibe5-door SUV1.5-litre petrolFWD
MG HS 1.5T Excite5-door SUV1.5-litre petrolFWD
MG HS 1.5T Essence5-door SUV1.5-litre petrolFWD

The MG HS achieved a 90% score in Adult Occupant Protection, with full marks awarded in side impact, oblique pole, whiplash protection, and far-side impact tests. For Child Occupant Protection, the HS achieved 87%, with all critical body areas receiving a ‘GOOD’ protection rating.

In the category of Vulnerable Road User Protection, the MG HS scored 83%. The results reflect strong pedestrian impact performance, particularly for femur, knee, and tibia regions.

The SUV's autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well, especially in scenarios involving motorcycles, where it received full points. The MG HS also features an AEB Backover system for detecting pedestrians while reversing, although its performance in this area was rated as only ‘Marginal.’

MG HS featureFront passenger2nd row outboard2nd row centre3rd row outboard3rd row centre
ISOFix anchorages--
Top tether anchorage--
Airbag disabling----
Child presence detection✗ (0.00 pts out of 4.00 pts)--

Chery Omoda E5 extends five-star rating to electric variant

The Chery Omoda E5, the battery-electric variant of the Omoda 5, has also achieved a five-star safety rating.

VariantBody typeEngineDrivetrainAUSNZ
Chery Omoda 5 BX5-door SUV1.5T petrol2WD-
Chery Omoda 5 EX5-door SUV1.5T petrol2WD-
Chery Omoda 5 GT5-door SUV1.6T petrol2WD-
Chery Omoda E5 BX5-door SUVBattery Electric Vehicle (BEV)2WD-
Chery Omoda E5 EX5-door SUVBattery Electric Vehicle (BEV)2WD-

This result builds upon the rating already awarded to petrol versions of the Omoda 5 in 2022.

To verify the electric model’s performance, ANCAP conducted additional tests, including frontal offset and oblique pole crash assessments, confirming the safety of the vehicle’s high-voltage battery and structural integrity.

ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg acknowledged the significance of the ratings, noting the alignment with stringent, updated testing standards. She highlighted the investment made by manufacturers in maintaining high safety levels, despite evolving criteria.

Chery Omoda E5 featureFront passenger2nd row outboard2nd row centre3rd row outboard3rd row centre
ISOFix--
Integrated child restraints--
Top tether anchorage--
Airbag disabling----

Full report

The full report for both cars can be found here on ANCAP's website: MG HS & Chery Omoda 5 (including E5).

Galleries

MG HS

Chery Omoda E5

