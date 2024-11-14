2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings

The new-generation MG HS and the battery-electric Chery Omoda E5 have both received five-star safety ratings from ANCAP, the independent safety organisation.

The results come as part of the latest round of testing under ANCAP’s updated protocols.

Key details: MG HS Adult Occupant Protection: 90%

Child Occupant Protection: 87%

Vulnerable Road User Protection: 83%

Safety Assist: 74%

Key details: Chery Omoda E5 Adult Occupant Protection: 87%

Child Occupant Protection: 88%

Vulnerable Road User Protection: 68%

Safety Assist: 83%

MG HS scores high across multiple safety categories

The new MG HS secured a five-star rating after being tested against ANCAP’s most recent criteria, which have seen even stricter updates since the previous HS was assessed.

Variant Body type Engine / Powertrain Drivetrain AUS NZ MG HS 1.5T Vibe 5-door SUV 1.5-litre petrol FWD ✅ ✅ MG HS 1.5T Excite 5-door SUV 1.5-litre petrol FWD ✅ ✅ MG HS 1.5T Essence 5-door SUV 1.5-litre petrol FWD ✅ ✅

The MG HS achieved a 90% score in Adult Occupant Protection, with full marks awarded in side impact, oblique pole, whiplash protection, and far-side impact tests. For Child Occupant Protection, the HS achieved 87%, with all critical body areas receiving a ‘GOOD’ protection rating.

In the category of Vulnerable Road User Protection, the MG HS scored 83%. The results reflect strong pedestrian impact performance, particularly for femur, knee, and tibia regions.

The SUV's autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well, especially in scenarios involving motorcycles, where it received full points. The MG HS also features an AEB Backover system for detecting pedestrians while reversing, although its performance in this area was rated as only ‘Marginal.’

MG HS feature Front passenger 2nd row outboard 2nd row centre 3rd row outboard 3rd row centre ISOFix anchorages ✗ ✔ ✗ - - Top tether anchorage ✗ ✔ ✔ - - Airbag disabling ✗ - - - - Child presence detection ✗ (0.00 pts out of 4.00 pts) ✗ ✗ - -

Chery Omoda E5 extends five-star rating to electric variant

The Chery Omoda E5, the battery-electric variant of the Omoda 5, has also achieved a five-star safety rating.

Variant Body type Engine Drivetrain AUS NZ Chery Omoda 5 BX 5-door SUV 1.5T petrol 2WD ✅ - Chery Omoda 5 EX 5-door SUV 1.5T petrol 2WD ✅ - Chery Omoda 5 GT 5-door SUV 1.6T petrol 2WD ✅ - Chery Omoda E5 BX 5-door SUV Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 2WD ✅ - Chery Omoda E5 EX 5-door SUV Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 2WD ✅ -

This result builds upon the rating already awarded to petrol versions of the Omoda 5 in 2022.