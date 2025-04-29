Australian pricing for the Mazda CX-90 has been lowered by up to $7800 to make it even better value for money, according to its maker. Pricing for the CX-90 now starts at $68,800 plus on-road costs – a cut of $6000 – but the top-spec Azami petrol is now $7800 less at $86,070 +ORC.

But unusually, the price cut hasn’t been accompanied by any equipment or mechanical changes, with the CX-90 range comprehensively equipped throughout.

The CX-90 is powered by two turbocharged 3.3-litre inline six engines tied to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system: a 254kW/500Nm petrol or a 187kW/550Nm diesel, with both using an eight-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.

The price cut has more closely aligned the CX-90 with its cheaper CX-70 sibling – basically a five-seat CX-90. Previously, the two were up to $11,660 apart for the same specification but now they’re around $3100 apart.

According to VFACTS new car sales data, 190 CX-90s have been registered in the first three months of 2025, which is down 6.4 per cent on the same time in 2024. But the smaller seven-seat CX-80 has recorded 1283 sales for the same period, and the five-seat CX-60 and CX-70 1584 and 83 deliveries respectively too.

In total, Mazda’s quartet of ‘Large Platform’ cars sold 3140 units over the quarter.

2025 Mazda CX-90 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Touring petrol$68,800 (-$6,000)
Touring diesel$70,800 (-$6,000)
GT petrol$77,800 (-$6,970)
GT diesel$79,800 (-$6,000)
Azami petrol$86,070 (-$7,800)
Azami diesel$86,800 (-$6,424)

Mazda CX-90 Touring standard equipment:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Hands-free power tailgate
  • Auto-folding/heated/driver-side dimming mirrors
  • Leather upholstery
  • 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
  • 8-way electric front passenger seat
  • 7.0-inch digital driver display
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Sat-nav
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • Eight airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection support
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Front and rear cross-traffic alert
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • 360-degree camera
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Driver monitoring with attention alert
  • Low-speed rear automatic braking
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Auto high beam

CX-90 GT model adds:

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver screens
  • 21-inch alloy wheels
  • Matrix adaptive high beam
  • Heated rear seats and steering wheel
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • 12-speaker Bose sound system
  • Power steering wheel column adjustment

CX-90 Azami model adds:

  • Nappa leather upholstery
  • Two-tone wheels
  • Body-coloured wheel arches and cladding
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Adaptive lane guidance with traffic jam assist
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • See-through view for the 360-degree camera