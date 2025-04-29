Australian pricing for the Mazda CX-90 has been lowered by up to $7800 to make it even better value for money, according to its maker. Pricing for the CX-90 now starts at $68,800 plus on-road costs – a cut of $6000 – but the top-spec Azami petrol is now $7800 less at $86,070 +ORC.
But unusually, the price cut hasn’t been accompanied by any equipment or mechanical changes, with the CX-90 range comprehensively equipped throughout.
The CX-90 is powered by two turbocharged 3.3-litre inline six engines tied to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system: a 254kW/500Nm petrol or a 187kW/550Nm diesel, with both using an eight-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.
The price cut has more closely aligned the CX-90 with its cheaper CX-70 sibling – basically a five-seat CX-90. Previously, the two were up to $11,660 apart for the same specification but now they’re around $3100 apart.
According to VFACTS new car sales data, 190 CX-90s have been registered in the first three months of 2025, which is down 6.4 per cent on the same time in 2024. But the smaller seven-seat CX-80 has recorded 1283 sales for the same period, and the five-seat CX-60 and CX-70 1584 and 83 deliveries respectively too.
In total, Mazda’s quartet of ‘Large Platform’ cars sold 3140 units over the quarter.
2025 Mazda CX-90 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Touring petrol
|$68,800 (-$6,000)
|Touring diesel
|$70,800 (-$6,000)
|GT petrol
|$77,800 (-$6,970)
|GT diesel
|$79,800 (-$6,000)
|Azami petrol
|$86,070 (-$7,800)
|Azami diesel
|$86,800 (-$6,424)
Mazda CX-90 Touring standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Hands-free power tailgate
- Auto-folding/heated/driver-side dimming mirrors
- Leather upholstery
- 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory
- 8-way electric front passenger seat
- 7.0-inch digital driver display
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Sat-nav
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Wireless phone charger
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- Eight airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection support
- Lane keeping assistance
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Driver monitoring with attention alert
- Low-speed rear automatic braking
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Auto high beam
CX-90 GT model adds:
- 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver screens
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Heated rear seats and steering wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
- 12-speaker Bose sound system
- Power steering wheel column adjustment
CX-90 Azami model adds:
- Nappa leather upholstery
- Two-tone wheels
- Body-coloured wheel arches and cladding
- Ventilated front seats
- Adaptive lane guidance with traffic jam assist
- Ambient interior lighting
- See-through view for the 360-degree camera