Australian pricing for the Mazda CX-90 has been lowered by up to $7800 to make it even better value for money, according to its maker. Pricing for the CX-90 now starts at $68,800 plus on-road costs – a cut of $6000 – but the top-spec Azami petrol is now $7800 less at $86,070 +ORC.

But unusually, the price cut hasn’t been accompanied by any equipment or mechanical changes, with the CX-90 range comprehensively equipped throughout.

The CX-90 is powered by two turbocharged 3.3-litre inline six engines tied to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system: a 254kW/500Nm petrol or a 187kW/550Nm diesel, with both using an eight-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.

The price cut has more closely aligned the CX-90 with its cheaper CX-70 sibling – basically a five-seat CX-90. Previously, the two were up to $11,660 apart for the same specification but now they’re around $3100 apart.

According to VFACTS new car sales data, 190 CX-90s have been registered in the first three months of 2025, which is down 6.4 per cent on the same time in 2024. But the smaller seven-seat CX-80 has recorded 1283 sales for the same period, and the five-seat CX-60 and CX-70 1584 and 83 deliveries respectively too.

In total, Mazda’s quartet of ‘Large Platform’ cars sold 3140 units over the quarter.

2025 Mazda CX-90 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Touring petrol $68,800 (-$6,000) Touring diesel $70,800 (-$6,000) GT petrol $77,800 (-$6,970) GT diesel $79,800 (-$6,000) Azami petrol $86,070 (-$7,800) Azami diesel $86,800 (-$6,424)

Mazda CX-90 Touring standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Hands-free power tailgate

Auto-folding/heated/driver-side dimming mirrors

Leather upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat with memory

8-way electric front passenger seat

7.0-inch digital driver display

10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Sat-nav

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless phone charger

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Heated front seats

Eight airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection support

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Driver monitoring with attention alert

Low-speed rear automatic braking

Tyre pressure monitoring

Auto high beam

CX-90 GT model adds:

12.3-inch touchscreen and driver screens

21-inch alloy wheels

Matrix adaptive high beam

Heated rear seats and steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

12-speaker Bose sound system

Power steering wheel column adjustment

CX-90 Azami model adds: