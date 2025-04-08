Replacing the previous CX-9 in the company’s global line-up, the Mazda CX-90 represents a new era for Mazda. It sits on a new rear-biased platform, it uses a range of new six-cylinder powerplants with mild-hybrid tech and even the eight-speed automatic gearbox is new.

There are three variants available in Australia for now, and each one is well equipped and suitably premium inside. And they would want to be, as the top-spec Azami sits at over $100,000 once on-road costs are included in the price. Here’s everything you need to know.

How much does the Mazda CX-90 cost?

Most CX-90 variants sold in Australia feature seven seats, though option packages with six-seats are available on the top-spec Azami. The CX-90 is otherwise offered as a five-door wagon. Regardless of the model chosen, a new 3.3-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine is available: either a 254kW/500Nm petrol until or a 187kW/550Nm diesel. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission and feature a rear-biased all-wheel drive system.

Touring petrol AWD $74,550 Touring diesel AWD $76,550 GT petrol AWD $85,530 GT diesel AWD $85,550 Azami petrol AWD $94,630 Azami diesel AWD $93,515 GT diesel AWD $85,550

What features are standard in the Mazda CX-90?

All CX-90 models in Australia are equipped with the following features (unless replaced in higher-spec models):

19-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare wheel

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

10.25-inch infotainment screen with ‘Mazda Connect’ software

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Hands-free electric tailgate

Leather steering wheel and gear knob

8-speaker sound system

Heated front seats

Satellite navigation

7.0-inch digital driver’s display

Heated, auto-dimming and auto-folding exterior mirrors

Keyless entry and push button start

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

Leather upholstery

10-way driver/8-way passenger electric front seats with driver’s seat memory

AM, FM and DAB+ digital radio

Rear door inbuilt sunshades

150W AC outlet

Roof rails

What do I get if I pay more?

Above the entry-level Touring are the mid-spec GT and top-spec Azami, which are available with the same drivetrains as the base model.

CX-90 GT features (in addition to Touring):

12.3-inch infotainment screen

21-inch alloy wheels

Electric steering wheel adjustment

Heated outboard middle row seats

High-level LED exterior lighting

Front footwell and rear door lighting

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Matrix adaptive high beam

Heated steering wheel

12-speaker Bose sound system

Panoramic sunroof

Personalisation system with auto restoration of settings

CX-90 Azami features (in addition to GT):

21-inch black metallic and machined wheels

Interior ambient lighting

Body-coloured wheel arches and lower cladding

Frameless interior mirror

360-degree camera with ‘see-through’ view

Nappa leather upholstery

Ventilated front seats

Easy entry electric driver’s seat

Is the CX-90 available with any optional extras?

Optional Takumi Package (Azami) adds:

Pure white nappa leather upholstery

Cloth dashboard panel with Japanese ‘Kakenui’ stitching

Second row captain’s chairs with ventilation (reduces seating capacity to six)

Bright decoration panel

White maple wood console and door trim inserts

Second row centre console with storage

Optional SP Package (Azami) adds:

Tan nappa leather upholstery

Suede dashboard panel

Second row captain’s chairs with ventilation (reduces seating capacity to six)

Dual-colour tan and black steering wheel

Second row centre console with storage

How safe is the Mazda CX-90?

The CX-90 is yet to be tested by ANCAP for safety, but the closely related – and slightly smaller – CX-80 just received a five-star rating.

All variants include 10 airbags (including a front centre and driver’s knee airbags and side units for the middle row) and a comprehensive list of active safety features, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, traffic sign recognition, front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking), driver attention monitoring, blind-spot monitoring, vehicle exit warning, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, a head-up display, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and auto high beam.

The GT adds Matrix adaptive high beam and the Azami further adds adaptive lane guidance and traffic jam assist.

How comfortable and practical is the Mazda CX-90?

As we’ve seen from modern Mazdas, the cabin of the CX-90 is comfortable and premium-feeling, but also spacious for seven people. While this is Mazda’s most expensive product, the materials and dashboard layout is almost identical to the smaller and less expensive CX-60. If the most luxurious cabin experience is important to you, choose one of the option packages on the Azami because both add another layer of luxury finishing.

In the top-spec Azami, the nappa leather is of great feel and while an XC90 has better material quality, the CX-90 still features plenty of soft touch surfaces. But the entry-level Touring’s quality is also pretty good – there’s less layering and less soft touch, but it still feels expensive. The CX-90’s cabin could be more practical as its cupholders aren’t massive, and nor is the box underneath the centre armrest, but the door bins are large and the glovebox is as well.

Centre of the dashboard is – depending on the spec – either a 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment screen that is controlled by a wheel located on the centre console, which Mazda says is safer because your eyes aren’t taken far off the road to control it. If parked with the handbrake on, it’s also controlled by touch but we wish it was able to be controlled by both the wheel and touch as using smartphone mirroring with the wheel is cumbersome.

In both the Mazda3 and CX-30, you can always control the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the screen via touch, and we wish that this functionality was expanded to the larger SUVs in the Mazda line-up like the CX-90.

Front seat comfort is reasonable and features heating across the range and ventilation in the Azami, though the seats are a bit flat and should offer more adjustment for the price. Passenger space in a Volvo XC90 is superior in all rows, though the CX-90’s second and third row is still reasonably spacious and features a third climate zone, heated outboard middle row seats, inbuilt window shades, charging ports, air vents and airbag coverage. The second row both slides and reclines, and access to the third row is good, thanks to an effective seat folding mechanism.

How large is the Mazda CX-90’s boot?

Behind the third row of the CX-90 lies 257litres of bootspace, which is increased to 608L with the third row folded and 2025L (to the ceiling) with the second row folded as well. Once the both rear rows of seating are folded, there is a flat floor, easily allowing for long items to be transported.

I like driving – will I enjoy the Mazda CX-90?

As we’ve seen from Mazda products of the past few decades, the CX-90 is a keen handler for such a big bus. Its ride is firmer than rivals, particularly in the GT and Azami with their larger 21-inch wheels, but rewards keen drivers with a good chassis that’s capable of putting smiles on faces. The steering can be a bit heavy in urban conditions and three-point turns can take more muscle effort than needed, but in spirited driving, it’s well-weighted and offers a good amount of feel for a large SUV.

Both drivetrains offer great performance, good economy when you’re not on it and pretty good refinement as well. Mazda improved both the drivetrains from when first released in the CX-60 so that the gearbox is a lot smoother and the transition from the mild-hybrid system powering the car to the engine is a lot less noticeable. With 254kW of power on offer, the petrol model is quick (its claimed 0-100km/h time is under seven seconds) and it sounds pretty good as well. The diesel also impresses as its full 550Nm is available from just 1500rpm, meaning you’re almost always in the full torque band for smooth and grunty progress.

Is the Mazda CX-90 expensive to run?

Thanks to the new generation of engines and a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the claimed fuel consumption for the CX-90 is impressive: just 5.4L/100km for the diesel and 8.2L/100km for the petrol with CO2 emissions of 143g/km for the diesel and 189g/km for the petrol. In our experience, urban-only driving the petrol resulted in a figure of 10.5L/100km – anybody with memories of the V6 first-generation CX-9 and its horrendous fuel consumption will sigh in relief. On a road trip, the CX-90 diesel did 5.6L/100km, which is excellent for such a large vehicle.

All CX-90 variants are covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with five years of roadside assistance. Five years of capped price servicing is expensive, and ranges from $3,299 for the diesel to $3,469 for the petrol – that’s a yearly average of $660 for the diesel and $693 for the petrol. While the diesel initially looks less expensive to maintain, its annual service intervals are 5,000km less than the petrol at 10,000km, so those travelling more than 10,000km in the diesel will have to account for an extra service or two in the first five years of ownership.

Which Mazda CX-90 variant is best?

The whole CX-90 range represents solid buying for those needing a large SUV that drives well, offers a range of punchy and efficient drivetrains and a spacious and premium cabin. To find a better option, buyers would have to spend at least $10,000 (plus options) more on a Volvo XC90.

Even the entry-level Touring is very well equipped with features like leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control and a full suite of active safety features. Importantly, the sweet powerplants is offered across the range so that those who can’t afford the GT or Azami won’t feel shortchanged.

Which vehicles rival the Mazda CX-90?

Volvo XC90

Toyota Kluger

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nissan Pathfinder

Hyundai Palisade