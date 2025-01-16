Mazda’s CX-80 SUV stars with new safety rating

The recently released Mazda CX-80 has scored the highest five-star rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), enhancing its appeal to safety-conscious family buyers of the large seven-seat SUV.

Awarded to the whole CX-80 range, ANCAP gave the CX-80 scores of 92 per cent for adult occupancy protection, 87 per cent for child occupancy protection and 84 per cent for vulnerable road user protection.

According to ANCAP, the CX-80 performed well in the side impact, oblique pole, whiplash protection and far-side impact tests, achieving maximum points.

The CX-80 also demonstrated good levels of protection for all key body regions of both child dummies in the frontal offset and side-impact tests, and provided good physical protection for pedestrian’s pelvis, femur, and lower legs.