Mazda’s CX-80 SUV stars with new safety rating

The recently released Mazda CX-80 has scored the highest five-star rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), enhancing its appeal to safety-conscious family buyers of the large seven-seat SUV.
Awarded to the whole CX-80 range, ANCAP gave the CX-80 scores of 92 per cent for adult occupancy protection, 87 per cent for child occupancy protection and 84 per cent for vulnerable road user protection.
According to ANCAP, the CX-80 performed well in the side impact, oblique pole, whiplash protection and far-side impact tests, achieving maximum points.
The CX-80 also demonstrated good levels of protection for all key body regions of both child dummies in the frontal offset and side-impact tests, and provided good physical protection for pedestrian’s pelvis, femur, and lower legs.
The CX-80 performed less well, however, in detecting a crossing cyclist when making a left-hand turn, which was noted as poor. Performance in turning scenarios involving motorcyclists was also assessed as poor. On the plus side, its lane support systems were given a full point score.
The CX-80 range is now on sale in Australia, priced from $54,950 plus on-road costs.
