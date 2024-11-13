2025 Mazda CX-80: Australian pricing for new 7-seat SUV

November: CX-80 driven in Australia
Wheels editor Andy Enright has now driven the CX-80 here in Australia. Get his take at the linked feature below!
October: CX-80 Australian pricing
New 2025 Mazda CX-80 arrives in Australia as the brand’s first hybrid-only seven-seat SUV
Snapshot
- New CX-80 priced from $55K, with four trim levels
- Available in PHEV and mild-hybrid petrol & diesel options
- Includes advanced safety features and all-wheel drive across all trims
Mazda has launched its first-ever hybrid-only seven-seat SUV, the 2024 Mazda CX-80, now available in Australia.
Offering a choice between plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, the new model targets family-oriented buyers with a range of technology, comfort, and convenience features.
Slotting into the space left by the now retired CX-8 and CX-9 models, the CX-80 is priced from $54,950 to $87,200 before on-road costs.
Powertrain options
As with its five-seat CX-60 companion, the CX-80 introduces three powertrain configurations across its line-up.
The PHEV model is equipped with a 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine paired with a 129 kW electric motor, supported by a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery.
The combined power output is listed at 241 kW with 500 Nm of torque, with an electric-only driving range of up to 65km.
Recharging the battery from 20 to 80 per cent on a 7.2 kW AC charger takes around 90 minutes, according to Mazda. And, as with most PHEVs, there is no DC fast-charging option.
In terms of fuel economy, the PHEV model claims a fuel consumption rate of 2.7 L/100km on the combined cycle with CO2 emissions rated at 64 g/km.
For those seeking a more relaxed delivery of power, Mazda offers a 3.3-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine in both petrol and diesel variants.
The petrol model (e-Skyactiv G) delivers 209kW and 450Nm, with a fuel consumption rate of 8.4 L/100 km.
The diesel (e-Skyactiv D) produces 187 kW and 550 Nm, with a frugal combined fuel consumption of 5.2 L/100 km. Both mild-hybrid variants feature Mazda’s 48 V M Hybrid Boost system to support fuel efficiency and performance.
Transmission and drivetrain
All CX-80 variants are equipped with Mazda’s own eight-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and a rear-biased i-Activ all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
The suspension configuration includes a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear setup.
Model grades and features
Mazda’s CX-80 is available in four trims — Pure, Touring, GT, and Azami — each bringing distinct equipment levels and interior features.
CX-80 Pure
Entry-level Pure models come with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch central screen with Mazda Connect, a 7-inch driver information display, a 360-degree monitor, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Key safety features include Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, and LED headlights with High Beam Control.
CX-80 Touring
The Touring model builds on the Pure’s equipment list, adding leather upholstery with heated front seats, driver and passenger seat power adjustments, a larger 12.3-inch driver display (exclusive to the PHEV), a wireless phone charger, and a power tailgate.
CX-80 GT
Moving up to the GT trim introduces 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, body-coloured wheel arches, a handsfree power tailgate, and heated seats in the first two rows. It also includes a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers.
CX-80 Azami
The Azami grade tops the range, featuring Grey metallic alloy wheels, a 360-degree monitor with See-Through View, ventilated front seats, black Nappa leather upholstery, LED headlights with a distinctive signature, and advanced driving assistance like Cruising & Traffic Support.
For an additional $5000, the Azami trim can be outfitted with the optional SP Package, which introduces features such as tan Nappa leather seats, dark exterior styling elements, second-row captain’s seats with ventilation, and a suede dashboard panel.
Safety and connectivity
Across the range, the CX-80 safety features such as Smart Brake Support for turning and reversing scenarios, Front Cross Traffic Alert, and a driver monitoring system for detecting drowsiness or inattention.
Mazda Connected Services are also standard, offering remote control features and vehicle status monitoring via the MyMazda app.
Pricing and availability
The CX-80 is priced from $54,950 for the base Pure model with the 3.3-litre turbo petrol engine, rising to $87,200 for the Azami PHEV.
The vehicle is now available for order through Mazda dealers across Australia, with deliveries set to commence later this month.
2025 Mazda CX-80 pricing for Australia
|2025 CX-80 model
|Engine
|Drivetrain
|Price
|Pure
|3.3L Turbo Petrol
|AWD
|$54,950
|Touring
|3.3L Turbo Petrol
|AWD
|$61,950
|Touring
|3.3L Turbo Diesel
|AWD
|$63,950
|Touring
|2.5L PHEV
|AWD
|$75,000
|GT
|3.3L Turbo Petrol
|AWD
|$68,950
|GT
|3.3L Turbo Diesel
|AWD
|$70,950
|GT
|2.5L PHEV
|AWD
|$82,000
|Azami
|3.3L Turbo Petrol
|AWD
|$74,150
|Azami
|3.3L Turbo Diesel
|AWD
|$76,150
|Azami
|2.5L PHEV
|AWD
|$87,200
|Prices exclude on-road costs
