2025 Mazda CX-80: Australian pricing for new 7-seat SUV

November: CX-80 driven in Australia Wheels editor Andy Enright has now driven the CX-80 here in Australia. Get his take at the linked feature below! Review 2025 Mazda CX-80 review Mazda's betting the house on the seven-seat CX-80. Does it shape up in a super-competitive market sector? We find out 7.3 / 10 Score October: CX-80 Australian pricing New 2025 Mazda CX-80 arrives in Australia as the brand’s first hybrid-only seven-seat SUV Snapshot New CX-80 priced from $55K, with four trim levels

Available in PHEV and mild-hybrid petrol & diesel options

Includes advanced safety features and all-wheel drive across all trims Mazda has launched its first-ever hybrid-only seven-seat SUV, the 2024 Mazda CX-80, now available in Australia. Offering a choice between plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, the new model targets family-oriented buyers with a range of technology, comfort, and convenience features. Slotting into the space left by the now retired CX-8 and CX-9 models, the CX-80 is priced from $54,950 to $87,200 before on-road costs. Review 2025 Mazda CX-80 review: First international drive Premium, practical and punchy but is it too much, too late? 7 / 10 Score Powertrain options As with its five-seat CX-60 companion, the CX-80 introduces three powertrain configurations across its line-up. The PHEV model is equipped with a 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine paired with a 129 kW electric motor, supported by a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined power output is listed at 241 kW with 500 Nm of torque, with an electric-only driving range of up to 65km.

Recharging the battery from 20 to 80 per cent on a 7.2 kW AC charger takes around 90 minutes, according to Mazda. And, as with most PHEVs, there is no DC fast-charging option. In terms of fuel economy, the PHEV model claims a fuel consumption rate of 2.7 L/100km on the combined cycle with CO2 emissions rated at 64 g/km. 7 For those seeking a more relaxed delivery of power, Mazda offers a 3.3-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine in both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol model (e-Skyactiv G) delivers 209kW and 450Nm, with a fuel consumption rate of 8.4 L/100 km.

The diesel (e-Skyactiv D) produces 187 kW and 550 Nm, with a frugal combined fuel consumption of 5.2 L/100 km. Both mild-hybrid variants feature Mazda’s 48 V M Hybrid Boost system to support fuel efficiency and performance. 7 Transmission and drivetrain All CX-80 variants are equipped with Mazda’s own eight-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and a rear-biased i-Activ all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The suspension configuration includes a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear setup. 7 Model grades and features Mazda’s CX-80 is available in four trims — Pure, Touring, GT, and Azami — each bringing distinct equipment levels and interior features. CX-80 Pure Entry-level Pure models come with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch central screen with Mazda Connect, a 7-inch driver information display, a 360-degree monitor, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Key safety features include Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, and LED headlights with High Beam Control. CX-80 Touring The Touring model builds on the Pure’s equipment list, adding leather upholstery with heated front seats, driver and passenger seat power adjustments, a larger 12.3-inch driver display (exclusive to the PHEV), a wireless phone charger, and a power tailgate. 7 CX-80 GT Moving up to the GT trim introduces 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, body-coloured wheel arches, a handsfree power tailgate, and heated seats in the first two rows. It also includes a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. CX-80 Azami The Azami grade tops the range, featuring Grey metallic alloy wheels, a 360-degree monitor with See-Through View, ventilated front seats, black Nappa leather upholstery, LED headlights with a distinctive signature, and advanced driving assistance like Cruising & Traffic Support.