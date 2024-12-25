Renault 5 Turbo 3E: Australia confirmed for 500hp electric hot hatch!

Snapshot
- Dual electric motors deliver 373kW, claiming a 3.5sec 0-100 time
- Carbon-fibre superstructure with retro-inspired design and modern digital cabin features
- Pricing, range, and production details to be announced; expressions of interest now open
Renault has confirmed the electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch will be available in Australia, announced just in time for Christmas.
“We have been working around the clock with head office in France to secure the Renault 5 Turbo 3E for Australia, and we finally locked it in just hours away from the start of the holiday shutdown period,” said Renault Australia boss Glenn Sealy.
Of course, while the confirmed 3E is a box-fresh Christmas announcement, we were first teased with its potential by way of a more retro-bodied prototype revealed back in 2022. 👇
Then there was the unofficial and even more retro-styled Renault 5 Turbo 3, revealed that same year.
Developed by an LA-based trio of Frenchmen going by the name Legende Automobile, this restomod boasts a carbon-fibre body styled to match the original, while power comes from a more traditional combustion source. Read more about it at the story linked below. 👇
So what does the legit Renault 5 Turbo 3E bring?
This modernised, all-electric evolution of the 1980s Renault 5 Turbo adds high-performance capability to the new Renault 5 E-Tech range – although the two share only superficial 'throwback' styling similarities.
For fans already impressed with the regular 5 E-Tech's retro styling, this 5 Turbo 3E model is sure to have the 'take my money' GIFs playing on repeat.
In the Turbo 3E's case, its styling is more faithful than ever to its iconic predecessor, with front-end styling and an overall shape that draws much closer to that hero hatch's styling. And, of course, it's dropped the back doors to properly emulate the look created by the original car's rear-engined design.
As for its name – newcomers to the legend might assume the 3E has three motors. Rather, its name represents a continuation of the line, with the last entry being known as the Renault 5 Turbo 2.
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E upgrades its power game to new dual electric motors at the rear wheels for an exclusively rear-wheel drive layout, to deliver a claimed 500hp (373kW) and a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds.
These numbers make the 5 Turbo 3E the fastest-accelerating production model in the company’s history – if not quite "worthy of even a hypercar" as Renault suggests in its announcement materials.
Built on a carbon-fibre superstructure, the car is designed for high strength and reduced weight, aligning with its performance focus.
For now, further details remain a secret, meaning we'll have to wait to know more about its battery, driving range and charging times – not to mention production numbers and pricing.
If you don't mind being in the dark on those deets, Renault Australia has put up an 'expressions of interest' page on its local website.
What about the normal Renault 5 E-Tech for Australia?
On that one, there appears to be nothing new to know.
Renault's Australian arm made no mention of the regular 5 EV in its Turbo 3E announcement, although it has long been open that it is eager to get it here.
Speaking with Wheels in November, a Renault Australia spokesperson reiterated: "we are actively assessing that product for Australia".
For more on the regular 5, see our story linked below.
COMMENTS