Renault 5 Turbo 3E: Australia confirmed for 500hp electric hot hatch!

Snapshot Dual electric motors deliver 373kW, claiming a 3.5sec 0-100 time

Carbon-fibre superstructure with retro-inspired design and modern digital cabin features

Pricing, range, and production details to be announced; expressions of interest now open

Renault has confirmed the electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E hot hatch will be available in Australia, announced just in time for Christmas.

“We have been working around the clock with head office in France to secure the Renault 5 Turbo 3E for Australia, and we finally locked it in just hours away from the start of the holiday shutdown period,” said Renault Australia boss Glenn Sealy.

Of course, while the confirmed 3E is a box-fresh Christmas announcement, we were first teased with its potential by way of a more retro-bodied prototype revealed back in 2022. 👇

Then there was the unofficial and even more retro-styled Renault 5 Turbo 3, revealed that same year.

Developed by an LA-based trio of Frenchmen going by the name Legende Automobile, this restomod boasts a carbon-fibre body styled to match the original, while power comes from a more traditional combustion source. Read more about it at the story linked below. 👇

So what does the legit Renault 5 Turbo 3E bring?

This modernised, all-electric evolution of the 1980s Renault 5 Turbo adds high-performance capability to the new Renault 5 E-Tech range – although the two share only superficial 'throwback' styling similarities.

For fans already impressed with the regular 5 E-Tech's retro styling, this 5 Turbo 3E model is sure to have the 'take my money' GIFs playing on repeat.