VW goes retro again! ID Every1 concept revealed for 2027 sales launch

We were told last year to expect more heritage themes in Volkswagen's updated and next-gen ID electric models. Here's our first look: the ID Every1 concept.

Snapshot Targeting a 2027 launch with a 20,000 euro price point

Promising a driving range of "at least" 250km

Australian plans not yet discussed

VW says the ID Every1 concept will evolve from here into a 2027 production model, "with a starting price of around 20,000 euros" ($34,000).

We've seen what happens when electric powerhouse Tesla promises a new model will begin below or around a certain price, but Volkswagen should be able to steer a little closer to its stated goal.

Don't be surprised if the price creeps up a little, but with the bigger ID 2all concept set to reach production next year "in the 25,000-euro class" ($45,000), the Every1's price shouldn't venture too high.

Whether we'll see the ID Every1 in Australia is not yet known, but Wheels has contacted Volkswagen's local arm for word. (This story was published before business hours.)

The ID 2all is expected to reach Australia sometime beyond its European launch, but exactly when, and how much it will cost, is another unknown.

Design and dimensions

The concept's styling calls on the boxy lines of all '70s and '80s hatches, demanding no great stretch of the imagination in identifying cues from the first- and second-gen Golf and Polo hatches.

If this is the vision VW design chief Andreas Mindt described in November last year for future ID models – including promises of an evolved look for the ID 2all – fans will likely be pleased with the results.