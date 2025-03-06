VW goes retro again! ID Every1 concept revealed for 2027 sales launch

We were told last year to expect more heritage themes in Volkswagen's updated and next-gen ID electric models. Here's our first look: the ID Every1 concept.
Snapshot
- Targeting a 2027 launch with a 20,000 euro price point
- Promising a driving range of "at least" 250km
- Australian plans not yet discussed
VW says the ID Every1 concept will evolve from here into a 2027 production model, "with a starting price of around 20,000 euros" ($34,000).
We've seen what happens when electric powerhouse Tesla promises a new model will begin below or around a certain price, but Volkswagen should be able to steer a little closer to its stated goal.
Don't be surprised if the price creeps up a little, but with the bigger ID 2all concept set to reach production next year "in the 25,000-euro class" ($45,000), the Every1's price shouldn't venture too high.
Whether we'll see the ID Every1 in Australia is not yet known, but Wheels has contacted Volkswagen's local arm for word. (This story was published before business hours.)
The ID 2all is expected to reach Australia sometime beyond its European launch, but exactly when, and how much it will cost, is another unknown.
Design and dimensions
The concept's styling calls on the boxy lines of all '70s and '80s hatches, demanding no great stretch of the imagination in identifying cues from the first- and second-gen Golf and Polo hatches.
If this is the vision VW design chief Andreas Mindt described in November last year for future ID models – including promises of an evolved look for the ID 2all – fans will likely be pleased with the results.
We're expecting to see similar updates to the ID 3 hatchback and the ID 4 and ID 5 SUVs, although these will likely get less extensive changes than the clean-slate look shown with the ID Every1.
The ID Every1 will enter at the compact end of VW's Electric Urban Car Family, riding on the same MEB platform that underpins the brand's current, expansive EV line-up.
In concept form, the Every1 measures 3880mm long, placing it between the retired Up city car (3600mm), the ID 2all (4050mm) and the current Polo (4074mm).
As with all dedicated EVs, the Every1's interior will likely prove more spacious than its exterior dimensions suggest, thanks to a flat floor and the freedom for its design to push all four wheels out to the furthest reaches of each corner.
Motor and driving range
Power in the Every1 concept comes from a newly developed 70kW electric motor.
The hatch's battery pack hasn't been detailed, but Volkswagen claims a driving range of "at least" 250 kilometres.
Volkswagen emphasises the vehicle’s software architecture, stating it will be the first model in the Volkswagen Group to feature a fundamentally new, powerful system. This system is designed to facilitate lifelong updates and upgrades, allowing customers to adapt the vehicle to their needs after purchase.
The ID Every1 is one of nine new models Volkswagen plans to release by 2027, including four electric vehicles based on the new MEB platform with front-wheel drive.
Volkswagen's future strategy involves a three-phase plan: strengthen competitiveness and expand the model range, introduce nine new models by 2027, and aim to become a technologically leading high-volume manufacturer by 2030.
The company plans to deliver a further preview of the Electric Urban Car Family towards the end of 2025.
