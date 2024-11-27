VW preparing heritage-inspired redesign of all ID-badged EVs

VW has revealed plans to redesign its 'ID' EV line-up, introducing a more traditional aesthetic inspired by the brand’s historical designs, according to the UK's Autocar.
Snapshot
- VW's ID range to adopt styling from the updated ID.2all design, including ID.3, ID.4, and ID.7
- ID.2all redesign reportedly more in-line with familiar Golf and Polo look
- Battery and range: ID.2 hatchback to offer a 57kWh battery and 450km range
The updates, set to roll out in 2026, will take cues from the production version of the ID.2all concept.
It remains to be seen how much 'heritage' is in the design themes, then, because while the ID.2all concept looked more like a conventional VW, it is still clearly a modern design.
According to Autocar, VW design chief Andreas Mindt confirmed recently that the production version of the ID.2 has evolved from the original concept, describing the final design as “even better.”
He noted that the model incorporates styling elements reminiscent of the Golf and Polo, reflecting Volkswagen’s shift back to its design roots.
All of this likely reinforces that the ID brand's future look will skew more towards conventional VW rather than the more curvaceous styling we've seen applied so far.
Early MEB-based models such as the ID.3 hatchback and the ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs will be among the first to adopt the updated design language, according to comments by Kai Grünitz, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Technical Development, to Autocar. While the ID.7 sedan is also expected to receive updates, the ID.Buzz van is likely to retain its already retro-themed current styling.
Volkswagen will complement these visual updates with technical enhancements to the MEB platform, Grünitz explained.
These upgrades will include improved performance, reduced battery costs, and new functionality, ensuring the platform remains competitive until the introduction of the next-generation Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).
Volkswagen also plans to expand its over-the-air software update capabilities, a development Grünitz attributed in part to inspiration from Rivian. He highlighted Rivian’s agility in software development as a model Volkswagen aims to follow.
As its name and size suggest, the ID.2 hatchback will serve as the entry point to the redesigned ID line-up.
Volkswagen has confirmed it will feature a 57kWh battery, offering a claimed driving range of 450km. Pricing is expected to start below €25,000 ($40K AUD) in Europe, with production scheduled to begin in late 2025.
Following this, Volkswagen will introduce an ID.2-based electric GTI and a compact SUV on the same MEB Entry platform.
