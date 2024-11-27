VW preparing heritage-inspired redesign of all ID-badged EVs

VW has revealed plans to redesign its 'ID' EV line-up, introducing a more traditional aesthetic inspired by the brand’s historical designs, according to the UK's Autocar.

Snapshot VW's ID range to adopt styling from the updated ID.2all design, including ID.3, ID.4, and ID.7

ID.2all redesign reportedly more in-line with familiar Golf and Polo look

Battery and range: ID.2 hatchback to offer a 57kWh battery and 450km range

The updates, set to roll out in 2026, will take cues from the production version of the ID.2all concept.

It remains to be seen how much 'heritage' is in the design themes, then, because while the ID.2all concept looked more like a conventional VW, it is still clearly a modern design.

According to Autocar, VW design chief Andreas Mindt confirmed recently that the production version of the ID.2 has evolved from the original concept, describing the final design as “even better.”

4 VW passenger cars design boss, Andreas Mindt

He noted that the model incorporates styling elements reminiscent of the Golf and Polo, reflecting Volkswagen’s shift back to its design roots.

All of this likely reinforces that the ID brand's future look will skew more towards conventional VW rather than the more curvaceous styling we've seen applied so far.