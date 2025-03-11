2025 Kia EV3 pricing revealed

Kia's expanding EV range grows again this week, with the Australian arrival of the new 2025 Kia EV3. Built on a new 'simplified' 400V version of the brand's E-GMP platform, the EV3 will be offered in three trim levels: Air, Earth, and GT-Line. Snapshot Powertrain: 150kW/283Nm front-wheel drive single motor

Battery: 58.3 kWh (Standard Range), 81.4 kWh (Long Range) lithium-ion

Driving Range: 436km (Standard), up to 604km (Long Range, WLTP)

Price: $48,990 (Air Standard Range) to $70,490 (GT-Line Long Range) drive-away 9 2025 Kia EV3 pricing Debuting as a rival to models like the Hyundai Kona and Volvo EX30, the EV3 gives Australian buyers another fresh option at the smaller end of the market – if not so much the 'affordable' part. The entry-level EV3 Air Standard Range is priced at $47,600 (RRP), with drive-away costs of $48,990 (excluding Western Australia) and $49,990 (in Western Australia). Stepping up to the EV3 Air Long Range increases the price to $53,315 (RRP), with drive-away figures of $56,490 (excluding WA) and $57,490 (WA). 9 The EV3 Earth Long Range is priced at $58,600 (RRP), with drive-away costs of $62,690 (excluding WA) and $63,690 (WA). The top-tier EV3 GT-Line Long Range reaches $63,950 (RRP), with drive-away prices of $68,490 (excluding WA) and $70,490 (WA).

Drive-away pricing for the Australian Capital Territory is available only for the Air Standard Range variant, at $48,990. Model EV3 Air Standard Range EV3 AirLong Range EV3 Earth Long Range EV3 GT-LineLong Range Battery 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh Powertrain 2WD Single Motor Power/Torque 150 kW / 283 Nm WLTP Range 436 km 604 km 563 km RRP $47,600 $53,315 $58,600 $63,950 Drive-Away(Except WA)# $48,990 $56,490 $62,690 $68,490 Drive-Away (WA) $49,990 $57,490 $63,690 $70,490 9 Battery, driving range and power All EV3 variants are front-wheel drive, but two battery capacities are available, allowing for driving range estimates and pricing points to meet buyer needs. The entry-level Air variant is available with two battery options: a 58.3 kWh Standard Range and an 81.4 kWh Long Range. The Earth and GT-Line models are equipped exclusively with the 81.4 kWh Long Range battery. All battery systems are lithium-ion. 9 The EV3 Standard Range battery delivers a claimed WLTP-tested driving range of 436 kilometres. The Long Range battery achieves 604km in the Air configuration, and 563km in the Earth and GT-Line configurations.

Helping to achieve its range claims is a new iPedal 3.0 regenerative braking system, enabling one-pedal driving with adjustable regenerative braking levels. According to Kia, the EV3 has a low drag coefficient of 0.263 Cd – compared to 0.27 for a Kona Electric, 0.28 Cd for an EX30 or 0.33 for a Seltos – with a full three-dimensional undercover. 9 Kia EV3: Features and equipment On the outside, all models feature flush door handles, and trim-specific alloy wheels: 17-inch wheels on the Air, and 19-inch wheels on the Earth and GT-Line. The interior features a 12.3-inch digital driver cluster, a 5.3-inch climate monitor, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s ccNC interface and the latest GUI.