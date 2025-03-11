WhichCar
2025 Kia EV3 pricing revealed

Kia's smallest and most affordable electric vehicle is now available in Australia.

Mike Stevens
Kia's expanding EV range grows again this week, with the Australian arrival of the new 2025 Kia EV3.

Built on a new 'simplified' 400V version of the brand's E-GMP platform, the EV3 will be offered in three trim levels: Air, Earth, and GT-Line.

Snapshot

  • Powertrain: 150kW/283Nm front-wheel drive single motor
  • Battery: 58.3 kWh (Standard Range), 81.4 kWh (Long Range) lithium-ion
  • Driving Range: 436km (Standard), up to 604km (Long Range, WLTP)
  • Price: $48,990 (Air Standard Range) to $70,490 (GT-Line Long Range) drive-away
2025 Kia EV3 pricing

Debuting as a rival to models like the Hyundai Kona and Volvo EX30, the EV3 gives Australian buyers another fresh option at the smaller end of the market – if not so much the 'affordable' part.

The entry-level EV3 Air Standard Range is priced at $47,600 (RRP), with drive-away costs of $48,990 (excluding Western Australia) and $49,990 (in Western Australia).

Stepping up to the EV3 Air Long Range increases the price to $53,315 (RRP), with drive-away figures of $56,490 (excluding WA) and $57,490 (WA).

The EV3 Earth Long Range is priced at $58,600 (RRP), with drive-away costs of $62,690 (excluding WA) and $63,690 (WA).

The top-tier EV3 GT-Line Long Range reaches $63,950 (RRP), with drive-away prices of $68,490 (excluding WA) and $70,490 (WA).

Drive-away pricing for the Australian Capital Territory is available only for the Air Standard Range variant, at $48,990.

ModelEV3 Air Standard RangeEV3 AirLong RangeEV3 Earth Long RangeEV3 GT-LineLong Range
Battery58.3 kWh81.4 kWh
Powertrain2WD Single Motor
Power/Torque150 kW / 283 Nm
WLTP Range436 km604 km563 km
RRP$47,600$53,315$58,600$63,950
Drive-Away(Except WA)#$48,990$56,490$62,690$68,490
Drive-Away (WA)$49,990$57,490$63,690$70,490
Battery, driving range and power

All EV3 variants are front-wheel drive, but two battery capacities are available, allowing for driving range estimates and pricing points to meet buyer needs.

The entry-level Air variant is available with two battery options: a 58.3 kWh Standard Range and an 81.4 kWh Long Range.

The Earth and GT-Line models are equipped exclusively with the 81.4 kWh Long Range battery. All battery systems are lithium-ion.

The EV3 Standard Range battery delivers a claimed WLTP-tested driving range of 436 kilometres.

The Long Range battery achieves 604km in the Air configuration, and 563km in the Earth and GT-Line configurations.

Helping to achieve its range claims is a new iPedal 3.0 regenerative braking system, enabling one-pedal driving with adjustable regenerative braking levels.

According to Kia, the EV3 has a low drag coefficient of 0.263 Cd – compared to 0.27 for a Kona Electric, 0.28 Cd for an EX30 or 0.33 for a Seltos – with a full three-dimensional undercover.

Kia EV3: Features and equipment

On the outside, all models feature flush door handles, and trim-specific alloy wheels: 17-inch wheels on the Air, and 19-inch wheels on the Earth and GT-Line.

The interior features a 12.3-inch digital driver cluster, a 5.3-inch climate monitor, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s ccNC interface and the latest GUI.

Unlike other electric vehicles from brands such as Tesla and Volvo, Kia has retained physical controls for key functions like cruise control, entertainment, navigation and drive mode – plus traditional stalks and a column-mounted gear selector.

Overseas model shown

Standard features across the range include:

  • Kia Connect remote access
  • Over-the-air updates
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless)
  • Wireless phone charging
  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality with a connector kit
  • A column-mounted shift-by-wire gear selector

The Earth and GT-Line models add a smart power tailgate.

The GT-Line variant includes

  • A head-up display
  • A sunroof with a safety function
  • An eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

On the safety front, all EV3 models are equipped with:

  • Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)
  • A centre side airbag
The EV3 is available in eight exterior colours and three interior colour schemes. Air models feature cloth trim, while Earth and GT-Line variants use artificial leather.

The Earth trim offers a choice of Subtle Grey or Light Warm Grey artificial leather, with differing console tray colors depending on the seat trim selection.

Kia has used recycled materials for the dashboard and door trims, as well as polyethylene terephthalate – said to be “among the most easily recycled plastics in the world” – for the seats, headliner, floor mats and luggage board.

EV3 storage space

Interior cargo space includes 460 litres in the rear with the back seats upright, and an additional 25 litres in the front storage area.

The EV3 also boasts a two-tier storage board in the rear, allowing for 140 millimetres of load height flexibility.

By comparison, you'll find 466 litres in the Hyundai Kona, 318 litres (plus 7 up front) in the Volvo EX30, 440 in the BYD Atto 3, 475 in the older Kia Niro and 433 litres in the petrol-powered Kia Seltos.

Mini matchup: Kia EV3 v Hyundai Kona v Volvo EX30 v BYD Atto 3 v Kia Seltos

Note: List scrolls horizontally.

ModelKia EV3Hyundai Kona ElectricVolvo EX30BYD Atto 3Kia Seltos
Length4300mm4355mm4233mm4455mm4385mm
Width1850mm1825mm1836mm1875mm1800mm
Height1560mm1580mm1549mm1615mm1635mm
Wheelbase2680mm2660mm2650mm2720mm2630mm
Boot space460L434L318L440L433L
Front storage compartment (frunk)25L7L
Mike Stevens
Contributor
Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

