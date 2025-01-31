Could this be Toyota's next Corolla and GR hot hatch?

Still, if the new model's Japan plant again adds the wagon to its production lines, it could be a different story. (I wouldn't bet on it.) 15 What else can we expect from the 2026 Toyota Corolla? There still haven't been any spy photos of the new Corolla, although that's nothing unusual for Toyota – the big T is especially gifted at keeping its new products under wraps, especially within Japan. But, for your viewing pleasure, our mate Theottle the digital wizard has developed three unique looks – speculative, of course – at the new generation. Whether Toyota will move the Corolla to its new hooked headlights (which Theo says he simply doesn't like!) or stick with a more conventional as rendered here, remains to be seen. 15 In crafting his take on the next Corolla hatch, Theo has looked to the current model for his lead on how to style the middle section. Given the look of the new Camry and the anticipated 'more of the same' approach Toyota appears to be taking with the next RAV4, this might not even be that far from what we'll eventually get.

At the rear, we see the hatch decked with tail lamps that repurpose the existing corners – an increasingly common and handy cost saving for many brands – but with an updated lid that smooths out the design worn by the current model. 15 Don't be surprised if the hatch and sedan bodies once again wear unique front and rear styling – something which has long been a trend in the Corolla line. For the sedan shown here, Theo has carried over his hatch's face, the lazy scamp, but adapted the tail lamps of the overseas Crown Sport SUV at the rear. Indeed, the rear end makes up the main change, with the doors and front half of the glasshouse all shared with the hatch. It's a level of likeness we rarely see in the wider Corolla family, but it would go a long way to giving the range a more consistent feel. 15 15 💪 At last we come to the hero GR Corolla, which gains what I'd call a more cohesive and athletic look with Theo's next-gen concept, along with a rally-ready rear wing to keep it planted. Hold thine horses, however: There's no confirmation the next-gen Corolla will include a GR model – but if it does come, you should expect to see some form of advanced electrification adding to its outputs while reducing emissions.