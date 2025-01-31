Could this be Toyota's next Corolla and GR hot hatch?

Let the countdown begin: the next Toyota Corolla is likely to rear its head sometime this year or early next. Here's everything to know so far.
Snapshot
- 13th-gen Corolla expected to debut late this year or early next
- Design cues anticipated to evolve from the current model, as with new Camry and next RAV4
- Powertrains likely to focus on hybrids, possibly with a plug-in hybrid variant
- No all-electric Corolla-badged EVs expected
- Will we see another GR Corolla??
F L A S H B A C K
When Toyota's 'E210' twelfth-generation Corolla debuted in 2018, it was something of a revolution to the brand, debuting its sportiest and most progressive design themes in years.
That new Corolla was also one of the first models to ride on the brand-new 'Toyota New Generation Architecture' (TNGA) platform, which at that time had only reached Australia in the form of the C-HR and Prius – both regarded as fun if imperfect steers.
Following its Australian launch in late 2018, minor updates followed in 2022, along with the switch to a hybrid-only range in 2024.
Of course, there has also been the debut of the long anticipated GR Corolla, unveiled in 2022 ahead of its 2023 launch in Australia.
The GR, now also available with an automatic transmission for winners and grinners, has returned the Corolla name to a place of pride among enthusiasts – so it's worth hoping we'll see the badge and formula continue into the next generation.
F L A S H F O R W A R D
Barring any strange decisions out of Aichi, the next Corolla will likely be offered with hatch and sedan bodies again, along with the wagon that remains a mainstay in wise and tasteful Europe.
We shouldn't expect the wagon to be seen here, of course. The style hasn't been popular in Australia for years now, and the current longroof Corolla is only built in Europe.
Still, if the new model's Japan plant again adds the wagon to its production lines, it could be a different story. (I wouldn't bet on it.)
What else can we expect from the 2026 Toyota Corolla?
There still haven't been any spy photos of the new Corolla, although that's nothing unusual for Toyota – the big T is especially gifted at keeping its new products under wraps, especially within Japan.
But, for your viewing pleasure, our mate Theottle the digital wizard has developed three unique looks – speculative, of course – at the new generation.
Whether Toyota will move the Corolla to its new hooked headlights (which Theo says he simply doesn't like!) or stick with a more conventional as rendered here, remains to be seen.
In crafting his take on the next Corolla hatch, Theo has looked to the current model for his lead on how to style the middle section.
Given the look of the new Camry and the anticipated 'more of the same' approach Toyota appears to be taking with the next RAV4, this might not even be that far from what we'll eventually get.
At the rear, we see the hatch decked with tail lamps that repurpose the existing corners – an increasingly common and handy cost saving for many brands – but with an updated lid that smooths out the design worn by the current model.
Don't be surprised if the hatch and sedan bodies once again wear unique front and rear styling – something which has long been a trend in the Corolla line.
For the sedan shown here, Theo has carried over his hatch's face, the lazy scamp, but adapted the tail lamps of the overseas Crown Sport SUV at the rear.
Indeed, the rear end makes up the main change, with the doors and front half of the glasshouse all shared with the hatch. It's a level of likeness we rarely see in the wider Corolla family, but it would go a long way to giving the range a more consistent feel.
💪 At last we come to the hero GR Corolla, which gains what I'd call a more cohesive and athletic look with Theo's next-gen concept, along with a rally-ready rear wing to keep it planted.
Hold thine horses, however: There's no confirmation the next-gen Corolla will include a GR model – but if it does come, you should expect to see some form of advanced electrification adding to its outputs while reducing emissions.
It ticks all the boxes at our end, in terms of those menacingly capable looks, but what do you think? Tell us in the comments!
🧰 Architecture
An evolution of what we've seen in the 12th-gen range is expected, but expect a greater focus on electrification.
The new Corolla will likely ride on an evolution of the current TNGA-C platform, although Toyota has also developed a new platform it calls E3 – an architecture that borrows from the TNGA toolbox while focusing even more specifically on hybrid, plug-in hybrid EV and full-EV drive systems.
That platform, announced in late 2021, was developed for Toyota's European production lines, but we could very likely see aspects of it appear in the rest-of-world Corolla family.
⚙️ What will power the new Corolla?
Corolla the 12th has been sold with a 125kW 2.0-litre 'atmo' petrol engine, and a 103kW 1.8-litre petrol-electric hybrid system – but the latter is now the only powertrain on offer in the regular range.
We could also at last get a plug-in hybrid EV variant in the new Corolla line-up, with the sort of driving range that should satisfy Toyota's local bosses.
EV in the streets, hybrid on the highway?
Reports out of Japan suggest Toyota will use its new 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a new electric motor and its solid-state batteries to reach 2100km (🤯) off a full tank of fuel.
Toyota has previously said the solid-state batteries will be the preserve of flagship EV models, but if BestCar's report linked above is correct, it might be planning to make an exception for PHEVs.
Whatever the case, we can at least expect to see that new 1.5 mill in regular Corolla Hybrid models. While the current Corolla Hybrid lists fuel consumption figures as low as 3.9L/100km, this new system could see a number much closer to 3.0L/100km.
An all-electric variant isn't on the cards, or at least not in the regular range.
Toyota has confirmed a Corolla-sized, BZ3-badged electric sedan for China as part of its partnership with BYD (which went official with this announcement), but it has yet to reveal any plans for such an offering in Australia – apart from the BZ4x already available here.
How much will the new 2026 Corolla cost?
A bit. The days of a 'cheap and cheerful' Corolla are well behind us, after all.
In the current line-up, the Corolla's now hybrid-only variants range from $32,110 for the Ascent Sport hybrid to $39K for the sportier ZR hybrid, excluding on-road costs.
As with every new model, the next Corolla is sure to see prices increase by a few grand – so expect a starting point around $35,000.
