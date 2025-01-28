New 2026 Toyota RAV4: Everything we know so far

Likewise, the new-generation C-HR is a hybrid-only affair, hinting that we could be seeing a pattern emerge for all future Toyota line-ups. And, given the RAV4 is most popular in its petrol-electric hybrid guise, we shouldn't be surprised to see Toyota make the same decision for the next-gen model. Would you miss the petrol RAV4 if Toyota were to axe it? ⬆️ Back to top READ MORE News Toyota Corolla, Yaris hatches go hybrid-only in Australia – except GR performance models Toyota Australia has announced petrol-only versions of the Corolla and Yaris hatches have been axed – excluding the GR Corolla and GR Yaris 13 Mar 2024 March: What do you want from a 2025 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid EV? Mitsubishi has made its mark as Australia's brand of choice when it comes to PHEVs – that plug-in hybrid step between regular hybrids and full-electric EVs – but Toyota already has a RAV4 Prime PHEV in overseas markets. Why isn't it sold here? Driving range. Mitsubishi would tell you the Outlander PHEV's 84km of EV range is bang-on for value and what most drivers need, but Toyota thinks otherwise.

According to local sales boss Sean Hanley, Toyota buyers won't be well served by a PHEV that doesn't offer at least 200 kilometres of pure-electric driving. "As battery technology evolves, I think that could be possible. It's not going to be tomorrow, but I think it could be possible," Hanley said. "And that, therefore in my own thinking, is a perfect solution for the Australian market to get the best of both worlds." Could we get that with the next-generation RAV4? It's possible, but price will be the big question.

January: 2025 Toyota RAV imagined with a bold new look We couldn't resist. After he cooked up some outstanding speculative renderings of the new 2025 Toyota RAV4 in regular and GR Sport guise, we just had to take another swing at pushing Theo's talents. This time around, we've gone for a look that is again retro-inspired like the new Prado while also pushing the model further into the future with a few ideas borrowed from Toyota's own sketchbook.

Of course, when we say 'retro-inspired', our version of the new RAV4 takes its cues from LandCruiser heritage, just as the new Prado does. After all, a new RAV4 that throws back to its own legacy wouldn't be quite as appealing. Well, that's what I reckon – what do you think? Jump into the comments! 18 2025 Toyota RAV4 LC, imagined by Theottle | © Wheels Media 👆 As for the concept-borrowed elements, what you're seeing here is our take on a RAV4 with details taken from the Compact Cruiser show car revealed in 2022. We've largely matched the rear – and we reckon it fits perfectly – but for headlights and bonnet we've leaned on earlier sketches rather than the final settled look of the Compact Cruiser concept's face. That means there's a taller look to the bonnet, diving down at the front to meet a new letterboxed look to the headlights. The lower bar is largely identical, however, and again we reckon it's a good fit for a more edgy take on the next-gen RAV4. 18 We're not done there, though! Inspired by the retro stripes on the road quarter of the UK market's LandCruiser 250 First Edition, we just went ahead and created a little LandCruiser sub-brand with some very cool yellow, orange and red bars. Why not?

As with our previous images, we've had a go at imagining the new RAV4 in GR Sport guise – with a twist! We've reimagined the tail lights, this time taking inspiration from the big 300 Series Land Cruiser and the new Prado – mixing concepts from the two to create a new look, perfect for this Prado-inspired RAV4. 18 2025 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport, imagined by Theottle | © Wheels Media What do you think? Tell us in the comments below! In the weeks since we first published this story, Toyota Australia has also confirmed its interested in the RAV4 Prime – a plug-in hybrid EV that has yet to make its way here, and the company has rarely commented on its potential. Speaking with Wheels in November, Toyota Australia’s vice president for sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said he thinks the potential for PHEVs is on the rise.

Which way the next RAV4 will go is anybody's guess, but given the almost aggressive design of the current model, it's plausible Toyota will continue that with the next generation. 18 18 Top: The angular new C-HR, bottom: the sleek new Prius. Will it be mean in the sharp-lined way of the new C-HR, or simply more rugged – like the new Prado?