Cadillac Lyriq-V revealed, Australian launch set for 2026

Cadillac's first all-electric V-Series performance model, the LYRIQ-V, is set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand next year

Cadillac expands its V-Series range with the all-electric Lyriq-V, but an Australian debut is still a year out.

Snapshot

  • 460kW & 880Nm from a dual-motor AWD system; 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds
  • Estimated 459km of range from a 102kWh battery pack
  • Unique styling, "V-Mode" performance settings, and a tech-filled cabin

After a protracted wait – not to mention the Cadillac brand's decades-long delay – the electric Lyriq finally hit Australian roads in October last year. Now, GM's premium brand has unveiled the hero Lyriq-V.

Lyriq catch-up

The standard Lyriq offers a dual-motor all-wheel drive system with 373kW and 610Nm, with a claimed 0-100 km/h time of around 5 seconds. It features a 102kWh battery and an estimated WLTP driving range of 530 km.

Standard equipment includes a 33-inch display, 19-speaker AKG sound system, and Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

The Lyriq is offered in two trim levels, Luxury and Sport, with prices starting from $117,000.

Rocketing to the top of the totem pole, the Lyriq-V also gets a dual-motor all-wheel drive system, but boasts a musclier 460kW and 880Nm for a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 3.3 seconds in Velocity Max mode.

Like the regular Lyriq, the V gets a 102kWh battery pack, so there should be no surprise that its driving range takes a hit – dropping to 459 kilometres.

Among the Lyriq-V's performance-oriented features are Continuous Damping Control, a lowered multi-link suspension, and a quicker steering ratio.

"V-Mode" allows drivers to adjust performance settings, including "Competitive Mode," which alters traction management parameters and dials up the synthesised noise with interior and exterior sounds.

Brembo performance front brake calipers are standard, with optional red calipers accented with the V-Series logo.

On the outside, the Lyriq-V is set apart from the regular models with a unique lower front bar and a V-pattern mesh grille, side skirts, body-coloured lower trim, and optional carbon fibre accents.

When will the Cadillac Lyriq-V come to Australia?

GM has yet to release local details for the Lyriq-V, apart from confirming an "early 2026" Australian launch.

